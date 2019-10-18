Ronald McDonald House Charities is an independent American non-profit, founded in 1974. RMHC’s work is based on the idea that families with sick or injured children shouldn’t have to worry about financial obstacles like where they can afford to stay while their child is receiving treatment. RMHC operates hundreds of Ronald McDonald Houses and Ronald McDonald House Family Rooms in sixty different countries, and members of the Southwestern community have the opportunity to contribute to this incredible cause without even leaving campus.

The sisters of Alpha Delta Pi, Zeta Chapter, are hosting their third annual pancake fundraiser: PiHOP 2019. For only $5, attendees can enjoy all-you-can-eat pancakes and toppings, as well as a pancake-flipping competition. A ticket includes pancakes and the chance to win a variety of door prizes, including merchandise and gift cards from Kendra Scott, Chipotle, Alamo Drafthouse, and many more. For a suggested donation of $0.50, you can get a custom pancake made by one of the guest pancake flippers, who will include President Burger and other members of the Southwestern faculty and staff.

The event will be held in Bishop’s Lounge in the McComb’s Campus Center on Wednesday, October 23, from 6:00-8:30 p.m., and all proceeds will benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities and the Alpha Delta Pi Foundation. October marks 40 years since RMHC and Alpha Delta Pi’s partnership began. Since 1979, the sorority has contributed over $15,000,000 to this worthwhile organization.

To buy tickets, talk to any Alpha Delta Pi sister or look for their table in Bishop’s lounge. Tickets are $5 in advance or $7 at the door, and PiHOP T-shirts are available for $15.

PiHOP 2019 is not the only opportunity for the Southwestern community to contribute to Greek women’s philanthropy endeavors this month. Tri Delta presented their annual Deltas on the Block on October 10, benefiting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. On October 22, Zeta Tau Alpha is hosting Queso For a Cause in Bishop’s Lounge from 5:00-8:00 p.m. with proceeds going to the Breast Cancer Research Center, and Alpha Xi Delta’s Taco Xi will be taking place in Bishop’s Lounge the following Friday, October 29, from 7:00-9:00 p.m, benefiting Autism Speaks. All students, faculty, staff, and members of the Southwestern community are invited to come out to these events and support the organizations benefiting, as well as the Greek women of Southwestern University.

