Southwestern University has a new head Softball coach! Head Coach Angela Forboese stepped down from her position as head coach in May of this year. She was the Head coach of the Softball team for eleven years, and has been the only head Softball coach the team has ever known. The new head Softball coach is Emerald Doria coming from Louisiana Tech University. She was at Louisiana Tech University for six years. She started as an assistant coach there and eventually made her way to assistant head coach her last two years at Tech. This will be her first head coach position. In her six years at Louisiana Tech she helped the team with 45 wins one year, the most the school had ever had in history. She originally graduated from Centenary College of Louisiana, a sister school to Southwestern University. After Graduating she coached C.E. Byrd High School in Shreveport Louisiana. She is excited to be named the head coach of Southwestern University Pirates softball team.

