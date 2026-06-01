One of the six sororities at Southwestern, Kappa Delta Chi Sorority, Incorporated (KDChi), celebrated its Southwestern quinceañera April 26, 2026. Latina-founded and focused but inclusive, KDChi “aims to achieve professional development, academic excellence, and graduation of all its members” (Kappa Delta Chi). Founded in 1987 at Texas Tech, the organization was formed based on the need for community and leadership development among Hispanic and Latina populations. The founders are Cynthia Garza-Fleitman, Nellie Flores-Ledesma, Irene Montoya, and Melissa Montoya, who imbued KDChi with their values of service, Christianity, and lifelong friendship. Southwestern’s chapter was chartered December 1st, 2010, which means the sorority chapter at Southwestern is now 15 years old (Kappa Delta Chi – Southwestern).

KDChi’s quinceañera celebrated not only the passing of an important date, but also the achievements of members past and present. Swathed in red and pink, KDChi’s colors, the event began with recognition of how far the chapter has come, growing from 7 members at its creation and now having 21 active members. They also celebrated the initiation of new members – all of whom participated in an intensive 8 week program with courses and a huge emphasis on philanthropy.

Photo by Sierra Barajas

After these awards and announcements, members of KDChi spoke in depth about the importance of protecting immigrants. They shared in particular how Southwestern University is currently not denoted as a “sanctuary campus”. A sanctuary campus, though definitions and actions can vary, is generally when a university adopts policies that limit cooperation with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). This usually occurs by having rules in place that prohibit police and other personnel from asking about a person’s immigration status (American Library Association) According to Southwestern’s Finance and Administration Frequently Asked Questions, they have chosen not to do so because the term can be misleading and “has no commonly-accepted or clear definition, so adoption of such a label could create unintended negative consequences for our students, faculty and staff. Instead, SU will continue to provide robust and steadfast protection of the rights of all members of the University community”. However, the label of “sanctuary campus”, as denoted by members of KDChi, may aid in advocating and protecting undocumented students. Outside of advocating for the use of a “sanctuary campus” label, KDChi also encouraged students of all backgrounds to speak up for immigrant, Hispanic, and undocumented communities in the hopes of creating an equitable college experience. They shared the following resources for further education on sanctuary school, what that means for immigrant students, and what to do in the case ICE attempts to detain you or a loved one:

The night ended in true quinceañera fashion, with dancing, good food, and a reminder of how far a small kindness can go. Both in philanthropy and politically, KDChi’s quinceañera should act as a reminder that change cannot be made by one person alone, but is created and strengthened by many over time.