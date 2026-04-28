Saturday, April 25th marked the first-ever celebration of Piratepalooza, a spring festival hosted by Student Life in the hopes of uniting campus. Advertised as a day filled with food, entertainment, vendor booths, and so much more, Piratepalooza is intended to be the SUnity Day of the Spring semester, drawing the academic year closed with an opportunity to eat, drink, and dance. The first installment of this new annual tradition was a true marvel of an event, with a bevy of things to do.

Photo by Carolyn Bray

The celebrations kicked off with a student parade, with SU’s cheer squad leading the charge followed by members of Greek life organizations like Alpha Kappa Alpha and student orgs such as The Megaphone who came out to wave flags and showcase their spirit. Alpha Phi Omega turned blue (literally) with their efforts, marking what may soon be a competition in years to come for the best-dressed organization in the parade. The festival itself, a come-and-go event stretching two hours, featured entertainment such as a live DJ, stilt walkers, a photo booth, and a singular tropical bird.

Photo by Carolyn Bray

If that was not enough, Piratepalooza also featured student and community vendors including BEE-Co, Bloom and Dough, Sunny Makes Studio, and Little Weirdos Love You. For the end of the night, Student Activities and the Student Government Association teamed up for Movie on the Mall. The wrap-up on the grass of the Academic Mall featured a screening of the award-winning film Sinners, popcorn, drinks, and a view of the night sky.

Photo by Carolyn Bray

For an event attempting to enshrine itself in campus tradition alongside SUnity Day as a celebration of achievement and university harmony, Piratepalooza did not disappoint. Students came out in force, drawn by the allure of free food (the true weakness of the college student) and free alcohol for those 21+, staying to line dance the afternoon away. While we do not yet know what legacy Piratepalooza will leave behind, it is clear that it may be on track to become one of the most beloved Southwestern traditions.