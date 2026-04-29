Springtime is the favorite season for lovers of natural art, as Outdoor Adventures takes us to Llano, Texas, hosts of the annual Llano Earth Art Fest (LEAF), where its students can witness participants from around the world gathering to showcase their creative skills and determine who will be crowned the world champion of rock stacking.

The Llano Earth Art Festival (LEAF) is a world-renowned land art exhibition and host of the World Stone Stacking Championship, celebrating a creative connection with nature through land art, music, and community. At this year’s festival, in addition to rock-stacking competitors, sand and clay sculptors have also come to create sandcastles, mandalas, and anything else you can imagine.

In addition, among the various artists are local musicians supported by the organization behind this event, LLANO EARTH ART FESTIVAL LLC, the stewards of Grenwelge Park, where these events are held. Some of the participating musicians performed country music and even Mongolian throat singing.

But that’s not all—the festival also brings together artisans and craftspeople such as tailors, blacksmiths, painters, and carpenters. It’s truly a festival tailor-made for all kinds of artists.

During Outdoor Adventures’ visit to the site, some of the activities available included small rock-stacking, drawing under the park’s bridge, and even painting the university’s logo near the river for everyone to see. Although none of the students from Southwestern University participated in the championship, they were able to watch the final of the Jr. Height Rock-Stacking Championship. The winner, a boy just 13 years old, won with a tower measuring 73 inches. Truly, it takes natural talent to reach those heights.

Sadly, the visit only lasted a few hours. However, during the short time we were there, the Outdoor Adventures team showed us several creative wonders made by the local people. In addition to the rock piles, we also saw people building rock arches over the river, and there was even a bridge made of sticks and rocks that people could cross without any trouble. Participants balancing rocks beneath even larger ones—which, honestly, are a real surprise to discover. And artistic rock stacking, where the goal isn’t to see who can stack rocks the highest, but who can leave you even more amazed by sculptures balanced with such precision.

And last but not least, amid the hustle and bustle of the event, Outdoor Adventures had the pleasure of stumbling upon a tiny “gnome village” hidden away in nature. Built from recycled materials, there was also a mini-contest to see who could build the most creative house. We hope Outdoor Adventures returns next year to attend the event. Even if they aren’t participating in the championship, it’s still incredible to witness the freedom and artistic expression that the local and international participants demonstrate at this festival.