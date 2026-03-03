It’s that time in the semester again – when students are grinding their way through school, relationships, extracurriculars, or getting those pesky essays out of the way. With so much going on, there seems to be barely any time for ourselves. When you finally do get some downtime, you may want to just do nothing for the whole day…but what if you finally started that TV show? Do you have a series that you loved since childhood and would love to visit again?

We at the Megaphone have compiled a list of TV recommendations, ranging from comedies to dramas and from smash-hits to hidden gems, for you to watch (and rewatch!) to help you destress. Who knows, maybe you’ll find a new favorite!

Dramas

1. House of the Dragon

What it’s about: Based on George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood, House of the Dragon is a prequel to the popular Game of Thrones series, set nearly 200 years before the original story. Showcasing the history of the Targaryen reign, the series tells the story of the Targaryen civil war, when King Viserys I Targaryen’s children battle for control of the Iron Throne. If you are a fan of the Game of Thrones franchise and dragons, then this series is for you!

Where to watch: HBO Max

2. Midsomer Murders

What it’s about: This is for all my British crime drama lovers out there. Based on a crime-novel series by Caroline Graham, Midsomer Murders follows Detective Chief Inspector John Barnaby (and DCI Tom Barnaby in later seasons) as he solves crimes and murders in the English county of Midsomer with his Detective Sergeant. While each episode is around an hour and thirty minutes, the plot of each case will leave you on the edge of your seat as you try to find the culprit with the detectives, and time will fly by fast. If you love mystery with an English flair, I suggest giving this show a chance!

Where to watch: Youtube, Tubi, The CW

3. Looking for Alaska

What it’s about: In my opinion, this show is the most underrated of John Green’s adaptations – mainly because people don’t know about it. But believe me when I say that it is one of the most faithful adaptations I’ve seen. Based on Green’s debut novel Looking for Alaska, the limited series follows Miles Halter, a teenager obsessed with last words, who moves to a boarding school in Alabama in order to seek his “Great Perhaps” (inspired by the last words of François Rabelais). While there, he forms a crush on Alaska Young, a girl who whisks him into her life and changes his own. Full of teenage shenanigans and deep topics, Looking for Alaska will pull you into its world and make you evaluate the meaning of life. Just make sure you bring tissues.

Where to watch: Apple TV (buy), YouTube (buy)

4. Interview with a Vampire

What it’s about: Based on Anne Rice’s The Vampire Chronicles book series, Interview with a Vampire begins with vampire Louis de Pointe du Lac seeking to tell the story of his life (or afterlife) to renowned journalist Daniel Molloy. Beginning his tale in early twentieth century New Orleans, Lois meets the charming vampire Lestat de Lioncourt and later becomes a vampire after being romanced by him. But Louis struggles with his humanity and the introduction of Lestat’s newest fledgling, the teenage vampire Claudia, doesn’t help their strained relationship. However, back in the present, Molloy doubts the accuracy of his story and works to piece together the truth. Filled with queer elements and hot vampires, this show will surely put you on the edge of your seats.

Where to watch: Netflix

5. The Pitt

What it’s about: If you’re a fan of medical dramas like Grey’s Anatomy, then I suggest giving The Pitt a try! What’s unique about The Pitt is that it offers a realistic examination of the challenges American healthcare workers face, as seen through the lens of the frontline heroes working in a modern-day hospital in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. And even crazier: each episode takes place within the span of one hour, with each episode showcasing a singular shift. With the new season two premiere currently running, this might be a sign to give it a go!

Where to watch: HBO Max

6. Severance

What it’s about: You may have heard of or been familiar with the hype around Severance season two in the past year. But what is Severance about? Well, this sci-fi psychological thriller begins with a man named Mark, who leads a team of office workers at Lumon Industries, a biotechnology corporation, who have all undergone “severance,” a procedure that splits a person’s memories between work and their personal life. When a mysterious colleague appears outside of work, it begins a journey to discover the truth about their jobs. With its unique cinematography, production design, and story, there is good reason for the hype around Severance and is definitely a show to keep an eye on.

Where to watch: Apple TV

7. The West Wing

What it’s about: We can’t forget about some of the classics. The West Wing follows fictional President Josiah “Jed” Bartlet. He and his dedicated staffers at the White House struggle to balance the needs of the country with the political realities of Washington, D.C. Working through two presidential terms that include countless scandals, threats and political scuffles, as well as the race to succeed Bartlet as the leader of the free world, the President does his best to run the country while trying not to get his personal life tangled up.

Where to watch: HBO Max, Netflix

8. Pluribus

What it’s about: While only premiering its first season at the end of 2025, Pluribus has already received much critical acclaim and is a show to watch if you like post-apocalyptic worlds. Set in Albuquerque, New Mexico, novelist Carol Sturka finds herself isolated after an alien virus transforms the rest of humanity into a content hive mind who seeks to assimilate her and other immune individuals. Carol must set out and search for a way to reverse the effects of the virus and save the world.

Where to watch: Apple TV

9. 11/22/63

What it’s about: Based on the novel by Stephen King, 11/22/63 is a sci-fi thriller miniseries that is great to binge on a free day. When Jake Epping is presented with the chance to travel back in time to the 1960s, he chooses to help prevent the assassination of President John F. Kennedy on November 22, 1963. However, he becomes attached to the life he makes in the past, which could be the mission’s undoing. He must find a way to secretly gather information about people and events leading up to the assassination while also creating and maintaining a new life to avoid suspicion. If you’re a Stephen King fan, or like historical thrillers in general, then this series is right up your alley!

Where to watch: Netflix

Comedy

10. Brooklyn 99

What it’s about: Set in Brooklyn, New York, Brooklyn 99 is a sitcom following a group of police officers from the 99th precinct of the NYPD. But between the crime-fighting and hijinks from the crew, the show is not afraid to tackle serious issues and dive into who each character is outside of the precinct. Full of iconic characters and hilarious moments, Brooklyn 99 is perfect to watch after a full day of classes.

Where to watch: Peacock, Netflix

11. The Righteous Gemstones

What it’s about: The Righteous Gemstones follows a famous, but dysfunctional, televangelist family. The story follows widowed patriarch Eli Gemstone, and his immature adult children, Jesse, Judy, and Kelvin, who lead opulent lives funded by his church. While you may not think it at first, The Righteous Gemstones is a dark comedy and includes many uproariously funny moments and turns the idolatry of the ministry into an outlandish satire. It is truly a hidden gem (pun intended) and deserves a recognized audience.

Where to watch: HBO Max

12. What We do in the Shadows

What it’s about: We love vampires in this household, clearly. A delightfully enjoyable comedic horror, What We do in the Shadows follows four vampires living together on Staten Island. The residence is maintained by Guillermo, a familiar of Nandor the Relentless, the self-appointed leader of the group. While the vampires are busy clashing with the modern world, other supernatural beings, and each other, Guillermo tries to balance his loyalty to Nandor with his desire to become a vampire–while dealing with his complicated ancestry as a descendant of vampire hunter Van Helsing. Trust us when we say that this show will make you laugh-out-loud and cry all while having a great time.

Where to watch: Hulu, Disney+

13. Community

What it’s about: Another show to help make you kick back and laugh, Community begins when lawyer Jeff Winger discovers his degree has been revoked, he is forced to go back to school at Greendale Community College. When he meets a pretty coed, he invents a study group, proclaiming himself as a “board-certified Spanish tutor” and invites her to join. What he doesn’t expect is that she isn’t the only one who arrives. Though he is terrible at Spanish, the members continue to meet and end up learning more about each other. Full of meta-humor and pop culture references, this show is perfect for you to enjoy and even reflect on your own college experience.

Where to watch: Tubi, Peacock, Hulu, Disney+

14. Parks and Recreation

What it’s about: We love a good sitcom, and it would be a shame if we didn’t put Parks and Recreation on this list. Leslie Knope, a midlevel bureaucrat in the Indiana Parks and Recreation Department, hopes to improve her town (and boost her career) by helping local nurse Ann Perkins turn an abandoned construction site into a community park. However, what should be a simple project is kept thwarted by oafish bureaucrats, selfish neighbours, and a myriad of other challenges. With iconic characters and moments, this definitely deserves a (re)watch anytime.

Where to watch: Peacock

15. The Good Place

What it’s about: You think we stopped with the comedy? Well there’s always room for more! Especially with a show as iconic as The Good Place. When Eleanor Shellstrop finds herself in the afterlife called the Good Place, she quickly realizes she’s there by mistake. She tries to hide in plain sight from the Good Place’s architect, Michael, and his all-knowing assistant, Janet. But her seemingly perfect neighbors, Chidi, Jason, and Tahani help her realize that it’s never too late to change. With the help of her new friends, and a few enemies, Eleanor becomes determined to shed her old life in hopes of discovering a new one in the afterlife. Equal parts humorous and deep in storytelling, this show is one you should watch at least once in your life!

Where to watch: Netflix

Animation

16. Scooby-Doo: Mystery Incorporated

What it’s about: Like most Scooby-Doo adaptations, the show follows teenage sleuths Fred, Daphne, Velma, Shaggy, and Scooby as they solve mysteries and capture monsters in their hometown of Crystal Cove. But unlike other reiterations, Scooby-Doo: Mystery Incorporated has an overarching plot happening throughout the series and is filled with hilarious humor and dark horror., There is something more sinister lurking in the background as Mystery Inc. unmasks each monster, with each discovery only raising more questions. You’ll find yourself asking who is Mr. E? What is the curse of Crystal Cove? And what is the significance of the locket Daphne found? The town of Crystal Cove holds many secrets and the gang will soon find themselves in their biggest mystery yet.

Where to watch: Netflix

17. Dragons: Race to the Edge

What it’s about: Set between the first and second How to Train Your Dragon movies, Race to the Edge follows Hiccup, Toothless, and the Dragon Riders as they set out on their own to uncover the mysteries of the Dragon Eye, an artifact that helps unveil new species of dragons. Along the way, they fight dragon hunters, old friends, and new enemies who plan to take the Dragon Eye for themselves. This series does an excellent job of bringing out characters that don’t have as much screen time in the films while also developing the relationships between them. While you can watch Dragons: Riders/Defenders of Berk (set right after the first movie but before Race to the Edge) to get some context for a few episodes, the show is still great and enjoyable to watch on its own. If you are a fan of the How to Train Your Dragon franchise, then this is perfect for you!

Where to watch: Netflix

18. My Adventures with Superman

What it’s about: My Adventures with Superman is a new iteration in the Superman franchise. To the outside world, Clark Kent is a regular journalist for the Daily Planet, with his best friends Jimmy Olsen and Lois Lane. But when no one is watching, he transforms into Superman, honing his powers to save the city of Metropolis. This series brings a fresh new take on not just well-known characters, including Supergirl and Lex Luther, but also what it means to be a hero when people view you as a villain. If you loved the 2025 Superman film, then I suggest giving this series a try!

Where to watch: HBO Max

19. Murder Drones

What it’s about: Indie animation is an inspiring and dedicated form of media, and it is often underappreciated for how much work is put into this art by artists. It is partly thanks to Glitch Productions producing shows like Murder Drones and The Amazing Digital Circus that indie animation is starting to get the attention it deserves. Set on a post-apocalyptic planet, Murder Drones shows us a world where humans are extinct and all that remains are robots called worker drones. We follow a rebellious bot named Uzi as she accidentally befriends a friendly, but murderous, disassembly drone named N. Together they work to uncover the mystery behind the disassembly drones and an eldritch force that threatens their world.

Where to watch: YouTube, Prime Video

20. Fionna and Cake

What it’s about: If you’re a fan of Adventure Time, then you’ll remember the episodes where they genderbent the characters. Well, look no further because now we have a full series of their world! Fionna and Cake takes place after the main series finale and Adventure Time: Distant Lands and it not only honors the lore created from the original series, but also expands on it. In it, we follow Fionna and Cake and their adventures through not just Ooo, but through multiple universes. While the characters are genderbent, it still develops its own story, making each character unique with their own personalities. But don’t worry, we still meet iconic characters such as Finn, Simon, Marceline, Princess Bubblegum, and more! Plus, the series is very relatable as we grow into adults in the modern world. So, if you are a big fan of Adventure Time, I highly suggest adding this series to our watch list!

Where to watch: HBO Max

21. Avatar: The Last Airbender

What it’s about: Of course we gotta have one of the most rewatchable shows of all time. And if you haven’t watched Avatar: The Last Airbender yet, where have you been? Crafted for fans both new and old, Avatar: The Last Airbender is perfect to watch at any time no matter where you are. When Katara frees a mysterious boy stuck in an iceberg, she and her brother, Sokka, soon discover that he, Aang, is the long-lost avatar. Now the siblings must safeguard Aang on his journey to master all four elements and save the world from the Fire Nation. Full of deep messages and memorable moments, it’s no wonder that Avatar: The Last Airbender is still relevant more than twenty years later

Where to watch: Netflix, Paramount+