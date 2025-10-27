On Saturday, October 11th, our Pirate volleyball team celebrated its seniors in an exciting match against Southern Athletic Association (SAA) rival Sewanee of Tennessee. Despite taking place over fall break, family, friends, and members of the community came out to support the Pirates and celebrate the careers of seniors Annika Flora, Emily Marks, and Lily McWhorter.

With unwavering energy and dedication, the Pirates fought to clinch 25-21 and 25-20 wins over the Sewanee Tigers in the first and second sets. Shutting out the game in a 25-11 third set, the Pirates earned yet another sweep this season. This brought their overall record to 15-4 (Win-Loss) and conference record to 7-1 (W-L).

Highlights from the game include a total of 47 kills, with Chloe Blanchard ‘29 and Tatum Ahrens ‘29 tallying 25 kills between them and Emily Marks ‘26 collecting nine of her own. Annika Flora ‘26, Taylor Johnson ‘29, and Izzy Rodriguez ‘28 racked up 41 assists, leading the Pirates to dominate offensively. Defensively, Izzy Rodriguez, Tatum Ahrens, and Annika Flora contributed to 31 of 43 digs, with Lily McWhorter ‘26 and Kendall Jurgens ‘27 leading the team with four and three blocks, respectively.

Following the spirited win, the Pirates honored their seniors: setter Annika Flora, right side hitter Emily Marks, and middle blocker Lily McWhorter.

In a ceremony celebrating each senior’s career and legacy, Southwestern recognized their achievements both on and off the court. Highlighted were each player’s area of study, involvement in campus organizations, accolades within the volleyball program, and their distinctive contributions to both the success and spirit of the team. Walking arm in arm with members of their family, each senior met head coach Don Flora and assistant coach Jeremy Ford at the center of the court to exchange hugs and words of gratitude. The seniors then received overflowing gift baskets from their team members, illustrating the connections they share and the family that the team has become.

Having entered the SU volleyball program together as freshmen, this moment marked the end of the seniors’ dedicated four-year careers and felt bittersweet for players and fans alike.

Reflecting on the day, Lily McWhorter told The Megaphone, “The most meaningful aspect of Senior Day for me was having so much of my family, friends, and teammates there with me to celebrate my time at Southwestern.”

Expressing her gratitude for her teammates, Annika Flora says, “I hope that my legacy within this team is one of hard work, determination, and servant leadership. I’ve been truly blessed by this program, and my goal is to leave it better than I found it, just as the Southwestern Volleyball players before me have done. I want to be remembered as someone who gave my all in every practice, match, and moment, and who cared deeply about the people around me. Most of all, I hope my actions have inspired others to play for something bigger than themselves and to carry on the culture of excellence, gratitude, and love that defines Southwestern Volleyball.”

Emily Marks elaborates on the celebration, saying, “The most special part of Senior Day for me was sitting down with our team and families for a meal after the game. It gave us a chance to slow down and really take in everything this program has given us. Listening to our coaches and loved ones share what our time here has meant made me realize just how much of an impact we’ve made. You could feel the love in the room. It was one of those moments I’ll always carry with me.”

Sharing hugs, smiles, a few tears, and several photos, the SU community lifted up these three seniors, celebrating their time as a part of the Pirate volleyball team and the legacies they leave behind. This day captured the team’s tenacity and love for each other, foreshadowing a successful and heartfelt end to the season.