As the last day to register to vote has passed, both early voting and election day are nearing. It’s time to study who and what is on the ballot and come to a decision on your vote. Hopefully, this article will help narrow your choices.

Senator

Democrat Beto O’Rourke is running for U.S. Senator. His competition is Republican Ted Cruz. The following presents the candidates stance on controversial topics, which will be a key factor in making your voting decision:

Gun Regulations:

O’Rourke: Pushes for gun control

Cruz: Doesn’t support gun-control legislation

Immigration:

O’Rourke: Opposes the border wall, supports the DREAM Act

Cruz: Wants to build border wall, opposes DREAM Act

Abortion:

O’Rourke: Pro-Choice

Cruz: Pro-Life

Environment:

O’Rourke: Believes EPA should be funded and empowered

Cruz: Believes climate change is a myth

Governor

Democrat Lupe Valdez is running for Governor. Her competition is Republican Greg Abbott. The following presents the candidates stance on controversial topics, which will be a key factor in making your voting decision:

Gun Regulations:

Valdez: Against open carry and campus carry but supports concealed carry.

Abbott: Believes in the 2nd Amendment

Immigrations:

Valdez: Is fighting against anti-immigration laws.

Abbott: Signed the toughest border security law of any state

Abortion:

Valdez: Pro-Choice

Abbott: Pro-Life

Healthcare:

Valdez: Wants Medicaid expansion

Abbott: Believes ObamaCare was a bad law from the beginning

Death Penalty:

Valdez: Against the death penalty

Abbott: Supports the death penalty

U.S. Representative District 10

Democrat Mike Segal is running for 10th Congressional District of Texas. His competition is Republican incumbent, Michael McCaul. The following presents the candidates stance on controversial topics, which will be a key factor in making your voting decision:

Gun Regulations:

Segal: Supports gun-control legislation

McCaul: Doesn’t support gun-control legislation

Immigration:

Segal: Wishes to preserve DACA and similar programs, but wants to impose limitations and restrictions on the ability of people to enter our country.

McCaul: Voted yes to building a fence along the border

Abortion:

Segal: Wants to reduce unsafe abortions

McCaul: Voted yes on banning federal health coverage that includes abortions

U.S. Representative District 31

Democrat M.J. Hegar is running for the 31st Congressional District of Texas. Her competition is Republican incumbent John Carter. The following presents the candidates stance on controversial topics, which will be a key factor in making your voting decision:

Gun Regulations:

Hegar: In favor of common sense gun legislation

Carter: Doesn’t support gun-control legislation

Healthcare:

Hegar: Wants to lower cost of healthcare and prescription drugs

Carter: Believes in repealing Obamacare

Abortion:

Hegar: Pro-Choice

Carter: Pro-Life

State Senator, District 5

Democrat Meg Walsh is running for Texas Senate, District 5. Walsh has priorities in supporting public schools, restoring funding to family planning clinics, promoting common-sense gun safety, and expanding Texas’ economy.

Her competition is Republican incumbent Charles Schwertner. Schwertner has held his position as State Senator since 2012. In his first term, he implemented the state’s 50-year water plan and fought the expansion of Medicaid under Obamacare. He believes in securing our border from “drug cartels, terrorists, and human smugglers,” and the Second Amendment.

Williamson County Judge

Democrat Blane Conklin is running for Williamson County Judge. Conklin’s priorities include the management of the growth of the county and mental health.

His competition is Republican incumbent Bill Gravell. Gravell’s priorities includes the safety of the community and the protection of veterans.

Williamson County Justice of the Peace Precinct 3

Democrat Katherine Kerr Kubatzky is running for Williamson County Justice of the Peace Precinct 3. Kubatzky’s priorities include reducing the taxpayer costs, improving access to the Justice of the Peace court, and account for how justice is dispensed.

Her competition is a Republican retired police captain, Evelyn McLean. McLean’s priorities include maintaining the efficiency and effectiveness of the current office, continuing the current Teen Court program, and creating a volunteer program.

Williamson County Treasurer

Omar Kadir is a Democrat running for Williamson County Treasurer. According to Community Impact, Kadir’s priorities includes simplifying the Treasurer’s office through community outreach programs, providing better financial reporting for County Commissioners, and investigate why our county agency has their budget slashed while our county is growing.

His competition is Republican incumbent Scott Heselmeyer. Heselmeyer has been the Williamson County Treasurer since March 1, 2017. Since then, Heselmeyer has more than doubled the rate of return on the county’s assets.

Georgetown ISD Bond Package

The following information can also be found on the Georgetown ISD website.

Georgetown ISD is expecting a growth of 2300 students over the next 5 years. According to their growth projection, the district will reach or exceed their capacity of students in multiple schools in 5 years or less. It is also important to note that the following bond proposals can be done without an increase in taxes.

Proposition 1:

A total of $150.5 million to be issued for:

Growth 2 new elementary schools and expansion of Ford elementary Land acquisition for future facilities Buses

Safety and Security Electronic access for exterior campus doors Security cameras and radios Construction of an enclosed walkway from Georgetown High School to the Annex

Renovation/ Infrastructure Replace aging roofs, heating and A/C systems Renovation of lighting and sound system at the Performing Arts Center Middle School/High School Athletics Technology infrastructure, WiFi access points, district network equipment

Classroom Experience Furniture and equipment Student and staff technology/devices Classroom display technology Flexible learning spaces at Forbes Middle School and EVHS



Proposition 2:

A total of $15.5 million to be issued for the construction of a swim facility which will be available for students who participate in aquatic sports and students who want to learn to swim.

Early Voting will begin Oct. 22 and continue until Nov. 2.

Election Day will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 6.