Southwestern’s Wind Ensemble and Orchestra wrapped up the end of this academic year’s concert season with talent as subtle as the bang of a gong. Led by directors David Norris and Emma Strub respectively, the Wind Ensemble and Orchestra finished the season with five total pieces. Joined by both local professionals and high school students, the finale to this year’s season drew quite the audience.

The night started off with Gustav Holst’s “Mars”, played by the Wind Ensemble. The first movement from Holst’s composition, “The Planets”; “Mars” or “Mars, Bringer of War” was written in mid-1914, mere months before the beginning of World War 1. Despite speculations that “Mars” may have been partially inspired by the tumultuous times leading up to the war, Holst never confirmed that he drew the idea from anywhere outside of a newfound love for astrology (The Music Workshop Company). Still, the naming and war-like rhythm of its song lends itself to memories of Mars’ Roman namesake, the god of war himself. Second, they played a piece called “Illumination” by David Maslanka. Meant to evoke memories of light and inspiration, Maslanka wrote the piece with young people in mind. In his notes on the piece, he says he wanted each performer and audience member to share an “experience of their own creative energy. A powerful experience of this sort stays in the heart and mind as a channel for creative energy, no matter what the life path. Music shared in community brings this vital force to everyone” (David Maslanka). My personal favorite of the evening was a selection from “Fire Horse”, written by Frank Ticheli and performed by the trombone trio Ugonna Abazie (‘), Ashton Quadrini (‘), and Noah Reus (‘). The selection played was truly a tribute to the skill of these musicians, both in and out of the orchestral group setting.

Southwestern’s Orchestra finished the night with a rendition of Ludwig van Beethoven’s “Symphony No. 1, Op. 21, in C Major”. The piece, consisting of four movements, was composed in early 1801 and dedicated to Baron Gottfried van Swieten. As described by the Eastman School of Music, Beethoven’s flair can be seen all throughout the piece even 225 years after its publication; Where an “audience would reasonably expect a symphony in the key of C major to begin with a C major chord, the first chord is instead a C major chord with an added pitch of B-flat, creating a dissonance that must resolve to F major—the wrong key, effectively disorienting the listener in order to gradually guide our way “home” to C major”. This change slips Beethoven into the classical symphonic style of Mozart and Haydn while still keeping his unique musical style and was performed beautifully by our orchestra. The 30-minute piece was a testament not only to skill but a test of endurance and received a partial standing ovation from the audience.

The full performance was recorded and can be viewed here. Upcoming performances for the end of the year include student recitals and Southwestern’s Musicale May 6th. More events for the end of this school year and information about the fine arts can be found on the Sarofim School of Fine Arts page of the Southwestern website. Congratulations on a great season to all the conductors, performers, and guests!