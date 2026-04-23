Content Warning: Hospitals, surgery, and brief mentions of weight

The human mind and body have what is known as a bi-directional connection, meaning what happens in one affects the other in some way. For example, the simple action of smiling can trigger happiness even if the smile is “posed” or forced (Stanford). Chronic negative emotions can set off physiological responses like heart disease, high blood pressure, or immune dysfunction, while nurturing mental health can boost physical health (American Psychological Foundation). But what happens to your mind when your health is suddenly turned on its head? The following details my personal experience with a health issue I didn’t know I had until it was bad enough to require emergency surgery – all while allegedly vacationing abroad in Ohio. I hope to use this article to better elucidate the healing process and give some tips for you to help friends or family with their medical trials and tribulations.

In the spring semester of 2025, I started noticing and having stomach pains. I was told by my family and the staff and the health center that it was likely just a stomach bug. College students get those all the time and they have similar symptoms. Even the gastroenterologist I went to see told me I was all clear to go on a trip. Little did anyone know I would end up in the Emergency Room of the Cleveland in a span of three days and would proceed to stay in the hospital for 16 days, getting emergency surgery along the way to remove a bezoar.

Photo by Archer Moore

This experience, as someone who has had relatively normal health their entire life and never thought they could have a rather rare gastrointestinal blockage of all things, has opened my eyes to the world of those who suffer with chronic conditions or other physically painful experiences. Reflecting back on journal entries I wrote during my stay, what I came to value more than anything was my own agency. Being an adult in this situation allowed me to make decisions that were best for me – decisions like staying in Cleveland, Ohio when my mom would have rather had me fly back to Texas. The experience also gave me some better tools with which to express needs and wants, or even the opportunity to say nothing at all. Most of all, I am extremely appreciative of the family that flew up to stay with me and my partner, who pushed back their flight from Ohio. Also special thanks to my dad for ending everything on a good note and taking me to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame after I was released.

And while I may not be the best person to give advice on how to treat yourself or someone else experiencing physical and mental pain, I can list things that I feel would have helped during my time in the hospital and now in recovery. Please note that these may not work for everyone and be sure to ask the person in question.