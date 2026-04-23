On a warm, late night in the southeast of central Texas, a collection of four-wheeled congregants gather together in anticipation of their weekly ceremony. The comforting breeze pulls the cigarette smoke of a seemingly bygone ritual across the noses of potential patrons. An impressive turnout of first-timers and veterans of the sport alike snakes a line out the front door leading into the warehouse establishment, leaving the tail of the beast stuck with the smokers. Upon entering an entirely chaotic scene, an air of both excitement and embarrassment is immediately perceptible. Young couples go on first dates, generally taking the form of a skating lesson. Husbands and wives slowly roll while holding hands, enjoying their time people-watching as they laugh the night away. Veterans of the rink – fast, technical, seamless – inspire those lacking coordination to persevere in their practice.

Photo by Joshua Lee

It is largely apparent that Playland Skate Center is a commonplace for those looking to enjoy a few hours with good company. The establishment supplies an expansive environment, featuring a small eatery, a dining hall, a full bar, and an impressive arcade. As the quintessential sounds of the seventies and eighties are broken up by modern pop, hip-hop and rock, the frequent change in genre allows skaters to practice pacing and patience alike. A multitude of skaters who wear headphones, keeping the pace of their personal soundtracks, enjoying the risk of attention, split the gap between their slower compatriots time and time again. The flow of traffic, often asynchronous, somehow finds a way to effortlessly wind its way around the rink with minimal conflict. Interestingly the marshals, giving the appearance of referees on skates, in a seeming regression of technology, no longer use a standard whistle held in the mouth, opting for a small speaker activated by button, occupying one of the hands they might otherwise use to assist in the repositioning of those who have fallen.

For those who find themselves in need of refreshment during the three to four-hour event, Playland furnishes an adequate eatery, providing the staples of American dining – hotdogs, hamburgers, chicken tenders, and french fries. As with all restaurant food, the price is not worth the value, though the hot dog is recommended. The eatery and dining hall, occupying the center of the prominent warehouse, join the skating rink with an arcade so large it may require a second trip to Playland in order to fully explore. Here, those who find themselves lacking the desire to skate, may enjoy a variety of games including skeeball, pinball, and air-hockey; all of which are located just within reach of the bar – for those 21 and older, of course.

Though three years removed from the loss of interconnectedness brought alongside COVID-19, society can seem as though it is still in the mending process of reconstituting public life. In environments like the Skate Center however, the community is actively rebuilding. Everyone appears to find comfort in the joint activity of failing in front of others, and the meshing of such a large variety of personality is a pleasurable thing to witness. The low-stakes, upbeat environment, where veteran and novice alike paint themselves as carefree reminders of the importance in finding amusement and camaraderie in learning a skill.