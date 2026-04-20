This weekend, the Sarofim School of Fine Arts premiered Tracks, an enigmatic and perplexing story centered around ten strangers in a subway station. Written by Peter Tarsi, Tracks explores the uncomfortable uncertainty of a next life, and whether there are moral consequences to one’s actions. As an ensemble of unknowns each arrive on a subway platform, they soon realize they’ve each entered the station from different parts of the country, and attempt to come to terms with the perplexing state of affairs they find themselves in. The fifty-minute, single-act play is a comfortable length and recommended for those desiring an intimate viewing experience.

Debuting in The Heather Jean McGaughey Black Box theatre, the intimate, forty-five-seat space has been given a breath of fresh air, fulfilling a dual role as both a classroom by day, and now, venue by night. Directed by Julia Chereson, and Assistant Directed by Emma Hoover ‘27, Tracks is in the affable hands of a methodical directorial team, keen on illuminating the aptitudes of the on-stage talent. Scenic Designer, Piper Swisher ‘26, has arranged a captivatingly liminal set, creating sensations of both vague familiarity and total disorientation, combining into an oddly comforting, dreamlike experience that perfectly sets the investigative tone. Dynamic lighting design at the hands of Aidan Balakrishnan ‘26, and the understated sound design of Emma Hoover, fill the seams of the production with an immersive suspension of disbelief. The play is stage-managed by Warren Mullinnix ‘26, with Olivia Hynes ‘27 as the assistant stage-manager.

Photo by Archer Moore

Though the production aspects of Tracks are noticeably promising, factors outside the control of cast, crew, and production staff have given difficulty in the pre-production phase – namely a water line that has continuously leaked through the drop ceiling of the McGaughey Black Box, illuminating ongoing maintenance troubles that the Fine Arts building has had to continually navigate.

Through and through the entire production appears to be shaping up in a promising way, and will most certainly provide a fascinating viewing experience. For those interested in attending a run of Tracks, the show will run for two weekends, April 17-19 and April 24-26, with tickets available at Southwestern’s website, or purchased directly from the box office. If you find yourself in need of a truthful moral examination, Tracks will be happy to oblige. To the cast and crew of Tracks, break a leg.