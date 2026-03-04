Co-Written By: Archer Moore and Madeleine Gutmann

Studying abroad is one of the many High-Impact Experiences Southwestern offers, with the London Program being one of the most popular opportunities the university provides. Unlike other study abroad programs where students live with a host family and study at a local university, the London program (among others offered at SU), is faculty-led. This means that professors from the university come along for the ride, teaching and exploring the study abroad location with their students.

For our program, we traveled with Professors Ross and Perilloux of the Math and Psychology departments. The London Program is rather well-known throughout the university. After all, it reoccurs every year during the fall semester with different subjects and professors, offering the unique opportunity to just about any student who might want to visit the UK. Our semester took us into the heart of London, into the Scottish highlands, and even to the universities of Cambridge and Oxford. Although not every previous or future London semester might function this way, simply being in London is an adventure in itself. Traveling by the tube, wandering the city, and seeing places that are so wondrously old all fit as smaller pieces into the larger puzzle of living and studying abroad.

Studying Abroad With SU

Southwestern-affiliated study abroad programs typically have a rather streamlined application process. The Office of Study Abroad and International Student Services provides informational sessions about studying abroad during any semester. The next information session for the London trip is Fall 2026 and features Dr. Crosby of the Natural Sciences department and Dr. Berroth of Global Studies. Once set on studying abroad, students are encouraged to attend several more information sessions and go through a simple application process.

Additionally, because the London Program and others go through Southwestern, scholarships and financial aid are available. This makes studying abroad feasible for many students to whom the option may not have been previously accessible. Programs through Southwestern may also offer the opportunity to do an internship abroad, another experience that is undeniably a once-in-a-lifetime.

Archer’s Experience Abroad:

Studying abroad is a different experience for each student, giving each person different opportunities. For me, most of my experiences centered around the free museums that dot around London. Through a self-made club, myself and others in our trip group visited several museums, including The Clink Prison Museum, Natural History Museum, and the Science Museum. Within these, we learned about the history of both London and the United Kingdom, and their connections to the world at large. Dr. Perriloux also took us Psychology students (and those interested) to Charles Darwin’s house, the Down House, and Bethlem Museum of the Mind. During these excursions, we explored the different ways of expressing psychological theories. In the Down House, our explorations largely revolved around an evolutionary view of the human mind, in which the thoughts and actions one takes were shaped through thousands of years of evolution and the plights of our ancient ancestors. During our trip to Bethelm, we got to view the oldest mental asylum in existence, a reminder of how far treatment of psychological ailments has come.

Photo by Archer Moore

During the school weeks, we relied on public transport to get to class and back, something occasionally affected by tube closures or delays. One of the most memorable of these occurrences was when all our classes had to move online due to a tube worker strike. Outside the hustle and bustle of the outside world, our classes also offered experiences and insight into London itself. We were able to go on trips around London, seeing communities like that in Brixton (where David Bowie grew up). Additionally, our “Theatre in London” class allowed us to enter entirely different worlds through the power of theatrical performance. We saw everything from the wild ride of Cabaret to the ancient tale of Bacchae. On my own, I attended both Six and The Phantom of the Opera – just another testament to how varied and unique experiences abroad can be.

Being in London taught me several valuable lessons outside of the planned activities and classes. I had to budget my stipend of funds, making sure I didn’t run out. Turns out the “poor college kid” mindset is a real thing that works for me. London also got me to start cooking for myself despite my usual hesitancy, meaning I got to feast on all sorts of yummy pasta and even homemade chicken tikka masala (Britain’s national dish). Being abroad also allowed me to get out of my comfort zone a bit more, taking visits and experiences into my own hands to set up and control. This led to an amazing experience at places like London’s indoor amusement park, Babylon Park, The Sherlock Holmes Museum, and other such sights to bring joy to my nerdy heart. While I didn’t go out and about quite as much as the other students, I did genuinely enjoy my time abroad and think it is a great experience for anyone interested.

Our Experiences Abroad – Madeleine

The London study abroad program was an extraordinary experience for me, and I am so very grateful for the opportunity. If you are wondering if you should apply for study abroad programs, I have one answer for you: yes, go for it! In my opinion, it is the ultimate High-Impact Experience offered at Southwestern and one you would not regret. Each study abroad session is uniquely impactful to each individual. Academics aside, it allows one to grow in profound, unexpected ways.

One example of what I call personal growth is learning to navigate a foreign land and culture on one’s own without the comforts of home but in the safety of a collective group. It really makes one appreciate family and friends while making new acquaintances and sharing these unique once-in-a-lifetime experiences. Believe me, I say this as an introvert who challenged myself to explore the countryside and the city. Where else can you ride a double decker bus, enjoy authentic fish and chips and the best tikka masala, sip high tea, and break out of one’s comfort zone? London is a beautiful, rich, and diverse city that truly never sleeps. The United Kingdom has produced many talented individuals like The Beatles, Queen, PinkPantheress, Shakespeare, and Mary Shelley just to name a few. You really feel the weight of its rich history through the architecture.

Hearing the bells of Elizabeth Tower, walking over the Thames River on the London bridge, and shopping at Selfridges. Did I mention castles? There are plenty of them, and they make you feel as if you’re living in a renaissance faire every day. It has something for everyone. Of course, being half British excited me more as I was able to connect with my father’s family in Northern England and visit a cousin at her Uni in Brighton. I can even say that I mastered the London Underground transit subway system, fondly known as “The Tube”. To say I enjoyed myself is an understatement and what I learned academically is just as exciting (okay, maybe not quite as exciting as exploring), but I can say that Professors Perilloux and Ross made it very enjoyable, we were lucky to have them along for this journey!

Photo by Archer Moore

The academics of the study abroad program did not fail to keep us busy. For example, we were invited to experience Europe’s very first traditional Hindu temple, the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir, in north-west London for the British Life and Culture class. Field trips provided by the Institute for International Education of Students (IES) brought us beyond London to places such as Cambridge, Oxford, and as far north as Edinburgh, Scotland. Each place looked beautiful and was historic. We saw many great monuments like St Paul’s Cathedral, Westminster Abbey, Trafalgar Square, and visited The Victoria & Albert Museum, and The National Gallery.

Our academics were enriched by our surroundings abroad and we employed interdisciplinary practices, finding intersectionality between our courses and our majors, bringing with us our values of Paideia here at home. The rolling hills of the countryside especially became my favorite part of studying abroad in London. Looking out the window of the train, the grass was vibrant, much greener, with happy, well-fed sheep grazing on the hills, an amazing and stark contrast to the Texas flatlands. The air was consistently crisp and chilly, making the step inside any pub or dorm a reward for resisting the bite of winter. Studying abroad in the Fall is the perfect time to see the UK at its most autumnal, the vibrant yellow, orange and red foliage canopies the winding roads and the leaves decorate the city streets. We expected the sky to be cloudy and grey, and somehow we brought the sunshine of Texas with us, seeing plenty of sunny days. I even learned the British superstition to salute a single magpie to ward off bad luck.

Reflecting back on my time studying abroad in London as a senior, I am very thankful that I chose to study abroad this academic year. Spending a semester abroad made my last semester that much sweeter. I was able to reconnect with my family and learn more about my Celtic and English identities. I gained a newfound appreciation for home and the people on SU’s campus. Studying abroad does not come without challenges, but overcoming these challenges brings great rewards. For me, it taught me valuable lessons on adaptivity, openmindedness, and resilience, seeing the world through a different lens and instilling a newfound appreciation for family, friends, and togetherness. Study abroad programs do not come without unique challenges, but they can be easily overcome. For instance, you are away from home for months, you are given a stipend and must budget, and London isn’t cheap. The climate is different and you must pack light. You are, after all, moving to another country. Pace yourself, take it one day at a time, and don’t be afraid to ask for help. I found my group to be very supportive and we looked after one another. If you have the opportunity to go, do it. I am happy to share tips on travel, packing, and mastering the tube, places to visit, where I’d revisit and why as well as best places to read a book and have tea. Just reach out!