Love month is coming to an end, but that doesn’t mean the movies do! We are back for Volume 3 of the Megaphone Film Bros, with a grand list of movies about all types of love, whether to wipe your eyes from or laugh so hard your stomach hurts. As always, a link to a list of mentioned films can be found here!

10 Things I Hate About You (1999) dir. Gil Junger

What it’s about: A modern adaptation of Shakespeare’s The Taming of the Shrew, 10 Things I Hate About You follows sisters Bianca and Kat Stratford as they navigate high school life under their strict father. Among his other rules, the girls are only allowed to date if the other one is as well. When Cameron, a new student, falls in love with Bianca, he must find a way to get Kat to date too–enter Australian “bad-boy” Patrick Verona.

Why you should watch: One of the most popular rom-coms of its time, 10 Things I Hate About You remains enshrined in popular culture for its endearing characters and excellent adaptive plot.

Toni’s pick: Moonlight (2026) dir. Barry Jenkins

What it’s about: Moonlight follows a Chiron, a young Black man, as he navigates growing up in Miami. This coming-of-age drama leads us through three distinct stages of his life–childhood, adolescence, and young adulthood. Moonlight is critically and socially acclaimed for its themes of identity, belonging, and the complexities between masculinity and sexuality.

Why you should watch: Toni says, “What I love most about Moonlight is its portrayal of a young and tender boy, searching for both familial love, as the child of an addict; as well as romantic love, as a closeted gay man. The writing, cinematography, and acting all work to accentuate the vulnerability and depth of this story. And this film makes for an emotional experience that serves as an ode to Black queer love.”

The Holdovers (2023) dir. Alexander Payne

What it’s about: Set during the 1970 Christmas season, it follows Paul Hunham, a Classics teacher at an all boys boarding school who is forced to watch over a handful of students who have nowhere to go during the school’s Christmas holiday break alongside his coworker Mary Lamb.

Why you should watch: A stunning film about found family and second chances, The Holdovers is the visual and emotional equivalent of incandescent Christmas lights through a frosted window pane.

In the Mood for Love (2000) dir. Wong Kar-wai

What it’s about: The film follows two next-door neighbors as they realize that both of their spouses are having affairs with each other. They begin to spend more time together plotting against their spouses, only to realize that they’ve fallen in love themselves.

Why you should watch: Dripping in signature Wong Kar-wai aesthetic, In the Mood for Love is a jaw dropping film both visually and contextually. The story, which feels hauntingly familiar, has been the basis for several American films and is considered a foundational pillar of Asian cinema.

The Princess Bride (1987) dir. Rob Reiner

What it’s about: A story within a story, Buttercup is a young woman living on a farm in the kingdom of Florin. Her farmhand, a man named Wesley, only says one phrase–”as you wish”. They fall in love, but are separated when Wesley is attacked by pirates at sea and Buttercup is forced to marry the cruel Prince Humperdinck.

Why you should watch: A certified cult classic, this masterclass in comedic timing enchants any viewer with its high fantasy setting and its beloved romance.

Tilly’s pick: About Time (2013) dir. Richard Curtis

What it’s about: When Tim Lake is informed that the men in his family can go back in time to change past events, he decides to employ the power to improve his love life. The film focuses on all kinds of love–familial,romantic, friendship–as well as the cyclical nature of time.

Why you should watch: Tilly says, “The best film that mixes sci-fi and romance and somehow just works perfectly to amplify the new emotions that come with navigating the complexities of falling in love. Now, some could nitpick the time-travel in this film, but life has inconsistencies; why not time-travel too? The intimate scenes exploring the relationships are incredibly memorable. The father and son’s relationship is absolutely brilliant. This movie is filled with such compelling performances, making it a solid piece of entertainment.”

Carol (2015) dir. Todd Haynes

What it’s about: Set during the 1950s, aspiring photographer Therese Belivet is working in a Manhattan department store when she encounters a fascinating woman named Carol Aird. Following their encounter, their relationship blossoms into a romance, but their love is threatened by the ghosts still haunting Carol’s past and present.

Why you should watch: A landmark film in LGBTQ+ cinematic history, this movie explores the complexities of lesbian identity and womanhood in midcentury America using the life of its two central figures. Carol, a mother, is considered unfit to care for her daughter, while Therese is being pressured into conformity by the men around her. Plus, this film is a stunning period piece, with a crisp screenplay and stunning score.

Twilight (2008) dir. Catherine Hardwicke

What it’s about: We all know this one. Bella Swan, a reserved teenage girl, moves to the sleepy town of Forks, Washington, where falls into a whirlwind romance with a secretive–and dangerous–boy at her new school.

Why you should watch: The first movie of a five-movie saga, Twilight examines the pitfalls of teenage love and the inherent strangeness that comes with being a teenage girl–all of which is wrapped in a gloriously gloomy 2000’s-meets-the-Pacific-Northwest aesthetic and backed by a killer soundtrack.

Godzilla Minus One (2023) dir. Takashi Yamazaki

What it’s about: The film follows retired Kamikaze pilot Kōichi Shikishima who is fighting PTSD after being one of two survivors of a Godzilla attack and returning home to find his family killed and neighborhood destroyed by the bombing of Tokyo. He is living with a woman, Noriko Oishi, and a baby that they saved and have been raising together, when he is enlisted to fight against Godzilla, who has returned once more and is newly empowered after being affected by the United States’ testing on Bikini Atoll.

Why you should watch: This film, like most Godzilla films, is a haunting metaphor for the terror of war and the effects of unbridled nuclear power on both humanity and nature. However, this film is unique amongst others for the very central and very powerful love story leading the plot. Hauntingly sentimental, this movie is perfect for both the monster-obsessed child and the hopeless romantic within us all.

Emelia’s pick: Wild At Heart (1990) dir. David Lynch

What it’s about: Sailor Ripley and Lula Fortune, a young couple, go on the run from Lula’s Authoritarian mother and the criminals she hired to kill Sailor. An all-American road trip turned deadly, this film highlights naive love backdropped by total depravity.

Why you should watch: Emelia says, “It is a David Lynch film which is quite fun and funky and dark. It’s a road movie, great music, young Nic Cage and Laura Dern, and very earnest about fighting for love!”

To Wong Foo, Thanks For Everything! Julie Newmar (1995) dir. Beeban Kidron

What it’s about: After tying for the win at New York City’s “Drag Queen of the Year” contest, Noxeema Jackson and Vida Boheme take a trip to California to take part in a bigger pageant. They also bring “drag princess” Chi-Chi Rodriguez with them. When their car breaks down in a small town, they decide to help prepare the town’s neglected women for the upcoming Strawberry Social.

Why you should watch: An enduring queer classic, To Wong Foo is beloved for its (at the time) groundbreaking portrayal of drag queens and its personal influence on many queer children of the 90s and 2000s. Plus, its humor still feels modern enough to enjoy upon first watch.

Josh’s pick: I Love You, Man (2008) dir. John Hamburg

What it’s about: Josh says, “A 2008 buddy comedy starring Paul Rudd, Jason Segel, Rashida Jones, and an ensemble of comedians, “I Love You, Man” depicts a strikingly honest representation of genuine love. Peter Klaven (Rudd), has found both professional success as a real estate agent, and romantic success in his recent engagement to Zooey Rice (Jones). However, in seeing Zooey’s entourage of gal pals and acquaintances attending their wedding as bridesmaids, Peter arrives at the stout realization that he has no friends, therefore, no groomsmen. Despite a series of failed “man-dates”, Peter finds no success in attaining a friend. A chance encounter, however, lands Peter into conversation with the peculiar Sydney Fife (Segel), a man who lavishes on his own rules, presenting Peter a new perspective on life.”

Why you should watch: Josh says, “The season of love can be tumultuous, bearing or bereft of a better half. While the marquee letters of romance may attract only the eyes of a prospective spouse, the understated elegance of platony may be forgotten. The punchy, one-hundred-and-five minute continuum of laughter is supported by a well crafted ensemble, actors such as J.K. Simmons, Jon Favreau, and Andy Samburg, who help provide a larger picture of healthy, caring, and genuine relationships that are purely platonic. In this telling of brotherly adoration, John Hamburg demonstrates devotion isn’t reserved to the Romeos and Juliets of the world; it can simply be two bros sharing the words – “I love you, man”.”

Heart Eyes (2025) dir. Josh Ruben

What it’s about: Ally and Jay, two coworkers, are wrongly hunted down by the notorious “Heart Eyes Killer”–a masked murderer who has a knack for killing couples.

Why you should watch: Rom-com meets slasher in this genre-bending film. The balance of whodunnit murder mystery and will-they-won’t-they romantic pining leads to an incredibly sweet, gory, and exciting first watch experience.

Annie’s pick: A Dog’s Purpose (2017) dir. Lasse Halstrom

What it’s about: This film tells the story of a continuously reincarnating dog as he searches for the purpose of his life. He learns lessons of love and loyalty through owners and experiences that change his soul and invite the viewer themselves to reflect on their own time on Earth.

Why you should watch: Annie says, “This movie broke my heart when my teacher showed it in class in 4th grade and I left forever changed. It is filled with the unconditional love only a dog can give. It is heartbreaking in the most beautiful way. There is no chance you would be leaving this movie without a single tear shed. (And be sure to hug your dog too!).”