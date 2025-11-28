As the chilly breeze blows through the air, it signals the arrival that fall has (finally) arrived! Between studying for exams and cramming homework left and right, it feels like we can’t get a break to enjoy ourselves at this time of year. However, it’s important to always make time for yourselves, so we at the Megaphone have gathered a list of our favorite fall books for you all to enjoy! From mind-boggling mysteries to nostalgic literary classics, heartwrenching novels to intriguing short stories, this list is sure to have something for everyone to find their next read!

To find these books, make sure to stop by your local bookseller or library.

1. Little Women by Louisa May Alcott

What it’s about: In the midst of the Civil War in nineteenth-century New England, we meet four sisters, Meg, Jo, Beth, and Amy, as they help their mother take care of the home while their father is off at war. At the same time, we follow their coming of age stories as they each individually come to terms with their identities as they transition from girlhood to womanhood.

Why you should read it: A story that takes us back in time, Little Women brings along powerful themes of not just love and family, but growing up and becoming your own person as the people around you grow up as well. This book is great to read around the fire with your family as the season starts to turn chilly.

2. Mooncakes by Joamette Gil and Suzanne Walker

What it’s about: A story of love and family with demons and witchcraft, Nova Huang knows more about magic than your average teen witch. She works at her grandmothers’ bookshop, where she helps them loan out spell books and investigate supernatural occurrences in their New England town. One fateful night, she reunites with her childhood friend, and crush, Tam Lang, a werewolf battling a horse demon. As Tam turns to Nova for help, their rekindled feelings and self-discovery will be against the backdrop of dark forces, untested magic, and occult rituals.

Why you should read it: This cozy graphic novel is perfect to read cuddled up in a warm blanket with hot cocoa. Full of magic, romance, and the supernatural, this book is great to relax with on a peaceful starry night. Plus, who doesn’t love some delicious mooncakes.

3. Sally’s pick: The Cat Who Could Read Backwards (from the The Cat Who… series) by Lillian Jackson Braun

What it’s about: If you love cats and mysteries, then this book is for you! In this first book in a series of “catty” mysteries, we follow Jim Qwilleran, a former prize-winning reporter on the skids, now works as a feature writer for the Daily Fluxion, and moves into a tiny apartment in the building of George Bonifield, an art critic for the Daily Fluxion who personally delivers his scathing, hurtful reviews to local shows, and his cat Siamese cat, Koko. However, what Qwilleran doesn’t expect is that his report will be to investigate a stabbing in an art gallery. With the insistence and help of Koko the cat, the duo now investigates the world of modern art and its dark secrets.

Why you should read it: “It’s a cozy mystery, a classic “whodunit,” and because it was written in 1966 it gives an interesting glimpse into life back then (including some male chauvinist moments that are surprising from a female author). The way Qwill, the main character, and Koko, the Siamese cat begin their relationship of mystery-solving co-existing weirdos is just too endearing! The book leaves you guessing until the very end!”

4. On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous by Ocean Vuong

What it’s about: Equal parts heartbreaking and stunning, On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous is a love letter from a son to a mother who cannot read, and the fraught yet undeniable love between a single mother and her son. We follow the narrator, Little Dog, as he discovers his family’s history that is rooted in Vietnam, serving as a doorway into parts of his life his mother has never known.

Why you should read it: A brutally honest exploration of race, class, and masculinity, On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous showcases the power of telling one’s own story and breaking through the silence of not being heard.

5. Maris’s pick: The Buffalo Hunter Hunter by Stephen Graham Jones

What it’s about: A story of revenge and filled with blood from the American West, we follow a woman as she discovers a diary detailing a Lutheran pastor’s experience with evil. Concurrently, we follow a Blackfeet Indian named Good Stab who is turned into a powerful being and is given a mission—to find the white men who hurt his tribe and himself. What follows is a story nearly forgotten, and a story that sheds light into the darkness of American history.

Why you should read it: “Oh my god this book. Everyone read it IMMEDIATELY. I LOVE THIS NOVEL! Stephen Graham Jones is a genius, and this book is perfect for reading under a blanket with a fire going.”

6. The Perks of Being a Wallflower by Stephen Chbosky

What it’s about: Told through a series of letters, we follow Charlie as he starts his freshman year of high school. Throughout the book, we see the world through his eyes as he shares his experiences and struggles as he makes friends, first dates, and family drama. With mixed tapes, The Rocky Horror Picture Show, and finding the perfect song on that perfect drive to feel infinite,

Why you should read it: There is a reason this book has stood as one of the best YA books to read since its publication. Filled with genuine emotion, The Perks of Being a Wallflower is a poignant masterclass coming-of-age story that reminds us what it means to live.

7. Ari’s pick: The Shining by Stephen King

What it’s about: Jack Torrence, a struggling writer and recovering alcoholic, accepts a job as the off-season caretaker at the historic Overlook Hotel. He, along with his wife, Wendy, and five year old son, Danny, arrive at the Colorado Rockies where they soon experience the supernatural forces inhabiting the hotel.

Why you should read it: “I recommend reading or watching The Shining because it is just a cult classic and is the perfect psychological horror, in my opinion, especially for any Stephen King fans out there.”

8. And Then There Were None by Agatha Christie

What it’s about: When ten strangers, each with their own secrets to hide, are invited onto an island with an isolated mansion, with the host nowhere to be found. What follows is a series of murders following a puzzling nursery rhyme, and the guests are left to wonder who is behind the whole scheme.

Why you should read it: We can’t recommend fall books without including the Queen of Mystery herself. Known as one of Agatha Christie’s best works, And Then There Were None brings a mystery full of twists and turns that leaves you hooked until the very last page.

9. Toni’s pick: The Umbrella Academy, Vol. 1 (from The Umbrella Academy graphic novel series) by Gerard Way (illustrated by Gabriel Bá)

What it’s about: In a mysterious worldwide event, forty-seven extraordinary children were spontaneously born to women who’d previously shown no signs of pregnancy. Millionaire inventor Reginald Hargreeves adopted seven of the children, his only explanation being “To save the world.” These seven children will then form the Umbrella Academy, a dysfunctional family of superheroes with bizarre powers. The team disbands nearly a decade later, but after Hargreeves unexpectedly dies, the disgruntled siblings reunite to save the world once again.

Why you should read it: “The entire series is one of my favorites because it’s a very unconventional, antihero story. The series also has a really nice show adaptation on Netflix, and the graphics in both pieces make for a really cool fall watch/read!”

10. Looking for Alaska by John Green

What it’s about: Miles “Pudge” Halter is tired of his boring, safe life at home, with only his obsession with last words as company. Motivated to seek his “Great Perhaps,” Miles moves to a boarding school in Alabama, a place that is the opposite of his old life, especially because down the hall is Alaska Young, a girl who pulls him into her world, launching him into the “Great Perhaps,” and stealing his heart. After that, nothing will ever be the same.

Why you should read it: Full of raw emotion, Looking for Alaska launched John Green as one of YA’s most popular writers. This novel will pull you in and will leave you staring at the ceiling for an hour when you finish, reminiscing on your own life and what it means to find a “Great Perhaps.”

11. Grace’s pick: Alias Grace by Margaret Atwood

What it’s about: Based on a true story, Grace Marks has been convicted for her involvement in the vicious murders of her employer and his housekeeper and mistress in 1843. Whether or not she is innocent or guilty, Grace has no memory of the day of the murders. When an up-and-coming expert in mental illness arrives to hear Grace’s story to seek a pardon, it may be the key to unlocking her memories.

Why you should read it: “Alias Grace is dark, intriguing, and astonishingly beautiful. It’s a wonderful book to curl up with next to the fireplace or under the covers, turning page after page as the story comes together in a long-awaited twist.”

12. Hey, Kiddo by Jarrett J. Krosoczka

What it’s about: In his memoir, Jarrett J. Krosoczka illustrates his childhood about what it was like growing up in a complicated family: a mom struggling with addiction, and an absent father, while living with his loving, but opinionated grandparents. As he grows up, he tries to make his life as normal as possible and expresses himself through art. Only as a teenager did Krosoczka start to find the truth about his family, reckon with his mother, and track down his father.

Why you should read it: Hey, Kiddo not only brings a story of complicated families that many people will relate to, but the importance of finding the art that helps you survive, as well as what family means to you, even when it’s different.

13. Mason’s pick: A Head Full of Ghosts by Paul Tremblay

What it’s about: When 14 year old Marjorie Barrett begins to display signs of acute schizophrenia, her family is torn apart when they are unable to stop Marjorie’s descent into madness. Reluctantly, her family turns to a local Catholic priest for help, who, believing she is possessed by a demon, suggests an exorcism. The priest also contacts a production company eager to document the Barretts’ plight. With the father out of a job and medical bills piling, the family soon unwittingly become the stars of a hit reality television show. Until tragedy struck. 15 years later, Marjorie’s younger sister, Merry, is interviewed, recalling painful memories and revealing the long-held secrets that were never captured on camera.

Why you should read it: “I always recommend this book or say it’s my favorite because not only is it the one book I can reread in only a day, but also because it shares a spot in my heart with my sister. It was the first book she ever recommended to me, and I ended up loving it! Whenever I read it I end up thinking of her and really craving spaghetti. It’s the perfect amount of scary, and you keep thinking about it even after you set it down. Plus, despite its content, the author is an absolute sweetheart!”

14. Anne Frank: The Diary of a Young Girl by Anne Frank

What it’s about: In 1942, Anne Frank received a diary for her 13th birthday. That summer, Anne and her family would then be forced to hide in the secret annex, fleeing the horrors of the Nazi occupation. Cut from the outside world, Anne confides to her diary, revealing her innermost thoughts and feelings, and letting us get a glimpse into how eight people coped under the stress of discovery and death. An intimate record of tension, struggle, and heartbreak, Anne still showed strength and vulnerability, painting a bright light in a time of terror.

Why you should read it: A powerful reminder of the horrors of war and a moving testament to the resilience of the human spirit, Anne Frank’s diary is just as important to read now than when it was first written more than 80 years ago.

15. Zoe’s pick: Death in Her Hands by Ottessa Moshfegh

What it’s about: While walking her dog in a secluded woods, a woman comes across a handwritten note that reads “Her name was Magda. Nobody will ever know who killed her. It wasn’t me. Here is her dead body.” But there is no dead body. Shaken, the woman has no idea what to make of the note or who to tell as she’s new to the area. Becoming obsessed with solving the mystery, the narrator starts to imagine who Magda was and how she met her fate. Until her imagination starts to seep into the real world.

Why you should read it: “An eerie story narrated by an older woman who lives by herself and is trying to solve a murder mystery that she stumbles upon. But there’s a lot more to it than that, and if you’re a fan of the unreliable narrator, you’ll love this!”

16. The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes by Sir Arthur Conen Doyle

What it’s about: A collection of twelve unique mysteries, we follow the infamous, genius detective, Sherlock Holmes, and his devoted assistant, Dr. John Watson, as they solve cases from “A Scandal in Bohemia” to “The Five Orange Pips” and many more!

Why you should read it: With dozens of adaptations from page, to screen, to stage, it is always nice to return to the original source and sit back as you try to follow along with Holmes as he and Watson discover a new case. Each mystery will leave you hooked until the very end, where it will leave you agape as all the pieces fall into place.

17. Maglor’s pick: The Hero’s Guide to Saving Your Kingdom by Christopher Healy

What it’s about: A totally unique reimagining of classic fairytales, The Hero’s Guide to Saving Your Kingdom places the four Prince Charmings – Sleeping Beauty, Cinderella, Snow White, and Rapunzel’s – in league with each other to save their kingdoms from a new threat.

Why you should read it: “It’s one of my favorite books about group friendships, the princes are all fleshed-out characters with deep inner worlds, and all feel trapped by the story they’ve been relegated to.”

18. This is How You Lose the Time War by Amal El-Mohtar and Max Gladstone

What it’s about: Red belongs to the Agency, a post-singularity technotopia. Blue belongs to Garden, a single vast consciousness embedded in all organic matter. They have nothing in common, yet what begins is an unlikely correspondence between two rival agents in a war that stretches through time and space.

Why you should read it: If you like time travel fantasy with a sapphic love story, then this book is perfect for you! It is an easy read with around 200 pages but it packs a punch and will leave you gripped until the very end.

19. Radio Silence by Alice Oseman

What it’s about: Francis only has one goal: to get into her dream college. Nothing will stand in her way, not friends, not a guilty secret. But then she meets Aled Last, and for the first time she’s unafraid to be herself. But when their fragile trust is broken, Frances is caught between who she was and who she longs to be. Now she has to confront her past, and confess why Carys disappeared…

Why you should read it: If you identify as a student who used to be a study machine but now suffers from academic burnout and doesn’t know what to do now that school isn’t your most important goal… then this book might hit close to home. With themes of identity and the freedom to choose, Radio Silence is a story that is unique from many YA novels but still hits you in all the right moments. Plus, it features a platonic love story, which, in my opinion, we need more of.

20. Izzy’s pick: “The Green Ribbon” (from Alvin Schwartz’s In a Dark, Dark Room and Other Scary Stories)

What it’s about: One of the featured short stories in Alvin Schwartz’s In a Dark, Dark Room and Other Scary Stories, “The Green Ribbon” follows a girl named Jenny who always wears a green ribbon around her neck and refuses to tell why.

Why you should read it: “This story specifically was revolutionary for me as a kid. I never had an interest in spooky stories until one day my sister came home from 4th grade and retold this story to me as she had heard it from her friends. Second grader Izzy was flabbergasted by the ending. I had NO idea that was coming! After researching The Green Ribbon I went down a rabbit hole of scary tales, both written and orally told. I was fascinated by how such a brief story could pack such a shocking twist into the plot. Shocking was, of course, measured by my elementary school standards. I always think of the story around this time of year, and love relaying it to unsuspecting friends.”

21. The Name of This Book is Secret (from The Name of This Book is Secret series) by Pseudonymous Bosch

What it’s about: As much as Pseudonymous Bosch would love to talk about his book, he doesn’t want you to hear about his eleven year old heroes, Cass and Max-Ernest. Or about how a mysterious box of vials, the Symphony of Smells, sends them on the trail of a magician who has vanished under strange (and stinky) circumstances. And he certainly wouldn’t want you to know about the hair-raising adventures that follow and the nefarious villains they face (oops, did we say too much)? You see, not only is the name of this book secret, the story inside is too. For it concerns a secret. A Big Secret. You have been warned.

Why you should read it: Perfect for fans of Gravity Falls, this series brings out a world full of mystery and adventure, filled with comedy to make you laugh out loud and curious moments that leave you puzzled. Each chapter keeps you at the edge of your seat and I feel this series needs to be recognized more for its creative genius (sorry not sorry Pseudonymous Bosch).

22. Ari’s pick: Frankenstein by Mary Shelley

What it’s about: Dr. Victor Frankenstein is obsessed with creating life itself. So much so that he plunders graveyards for materials to create a new being, shocking it to life with electricity. But after rejecting his creature and denying him human companionship, the Creature sets out to destroy his maker and all that he holds dear.

Why you should read it: “Frankenstein is one of my favorite novels, specifically the original 1818 version. It is not so much a traditional horror, but more psychological and ethical horror. The idea of Frankenstein’s creation being put into an unloving world and being villainized for it is a true horror of our world and speaks to the greed and hypocrisy of creation.”

23. Last Night at the Telegraph Club by Melinda Lo

What it’s about: In 1954 in San Francisco’s Chinatown, Lily Hu didn’t know when the question of girls falling in love took place until the answer came when she and Kathleen Miller walked under the flashing neon sign of a lesbian bar called the Telegraph Club. With the Red Scare and the looming threat of deportation over Lily’s father, Lily and Kath risk everything for their love to see the light of day.

Why you should read it: Jumping back in time to the 1950s, this novel brings together a historical setting and a tale of sapphic love in a time where it was forbidden. On top of being well-researched, Last Night at the Telegraph Club is a riveting story of fighting for love in a time of fear and paranoia.

24. Maris’s pick: The Haunting of Hill House by Shirley Jackson

What it’s about: Four guests are invited into the old mansion known as Hill House: Dr: Montague, a scholar looking for evidence of the paranormal; Theodora, an adventurous artist; Luke, the future inheritor of the estate; and Eleanor, a friendless, fragile woman with a dark past. During their stay, they experience supernatural occurrences, and the longer they stay, the more horrifying the events become. Because Hill House is gathering its powers, and soon it will choose one of them to make its own.

Why you should read it: “It’s probably my favorite book of all time. There’s a reason Shirley Jackson has a literary award named after herself. The cast of characters is compact but extremely well written, and the tension holds for the ENTIRE novel. Plus… lesbians.”

25. Because of Winn-Dixie by Kate DiCamillo

What it’s about: One summer day, ten year old Opal goes down to the local supermarket for some groceries, and comes home with a dog. But Winn-Dixie is no ordinary dog. It’s because of Winn-Dixie that Opal begins to make friends. And it’s because of Winn-Dixie that she finally dares to ask her father about her mother, who left when Opal was three. In fact, as Opal admits, just about everything that happens that summer is because of Winn-Dixie.

Why you should read it: Kate DiCamillo is a talented writer who helped write stories that define stories that made up our childhoods, including Because of Winn-Dixie. I mean, who doesn’t love a good dog story. This timeless classic sticks with you from the very first page and is perfect for every reader no matter how old you are.

26. Maglor’s pick: The Last of the Really Great Whangdoodles by Julie Andrews Edwards.

What it’s about: The Whangdoodle was once the wisest, kindest, and most extraordinary creature in the world. Then he disappeared and created a wonderful land for himself and all the other remarkable animals, a place where he can rule his land apart and be forgotten by people. But Professor Savant still believed in the Whangdoodle, and when he told the three Potter children of his search for the spectacular creature, Lindy, Tom, and Ben were eager to reach Whangdoodleland. Together, the four travelers set out on an adventure of a lifetime.

Why you should read it: “One of my favorite novels as a child, The Last of the Really Great Whangdoodles encourages the reader to approach life with whimsy and joy, asking us not to forget who we are in the process of growing up.”

27. Nimona by ND Stevenson

What it’s about: Nimona is an impulsive young shapeshifter with a knack for villainy. Lord Ballister Blackheart is a villain with a vendetta. As sidekick and supervillain, Nimona and Lord Blackheart are about to wreak some serious havoc. Their mission: prove to the kingdom that Sir Ambrosius Goldenloin and his buddies at the Institution of Law Enforcement and Heroics aren’t the heroes everyone thinks they are. But as small acts of mischief escalate into a vicious battle, Lord Blackheart realizes that Nimona’s powers are as murky and mysterious as her past. And her unpredictable wild side might be more dangerous than he is willing to admit.

Why you should read it: We love a fantasy story with a found family, especially with queer characters! This graphic novel brings everything you want with adventure, comedy, and drama. If you’re a fan of the Netflix movie, then you’ll love the book it is based on! Oh, and did I mention there’s dragons?

28. Sally’s pick: Anne of Green Gables by L. M. Montgomery

What it’s about: When eleven year old orphan Anne Shirley arrives at Prince Edward Island, she discovers that the Cuthberts, elderly Matthew and his stern sister, Marilla, want to adopt a boy, not a feisty redheaded girl. However, before they could send her back, Anne has already called the island her home. Now, armed with only a battered carpetbag and a boundless imagination, she does her best to charm her way into the Cuthberts’ hearts.

Why you should read it: “In my personal opinion, “Anne of Green Gables” is an essential fall read…the crisp autumnal imagery…the coziness! And it contains the perfect quotation, “I’m so glad I live in a world where there are Octobers.””

29. The Man Who Died Seven Times by Yasuhiko Nishizawa

What it’s about: Hisataro, a young member of the wealthy Fuchigami family, has a mysterious ability. Every now and then, against his will, he falls into a time-loop in which he must re-live the same day nine times. Little does he know how useful this ability will be, until one day, his grandfather mysteriously dies. For each time loop, Hisataro begins to unravel secrets and clues, trying and failing to catch the culprit and prevent the murder. But with a sizable inheritance up for grabs, everyone is a suspect, and Hisataro is beginning to wish he could leave this day behind.

Why you should read it: Originally published in 1995, this Japanese novel has now been translated to English thirty years later, and boy is it a wild ride. For fans of Agatha Christie and Richard Osman, this novel brings a murder mystery that brings an ingenious twist in a way you wouldn’t expect.

30. Grace’s pick: Rebecca by Daphne DuMaurier

What it’s about: In the setting of Monte Carlo, a young woman is suddenly proposed to by a dashing widower Maxim de Winter. Orphaned and working as a lady’s maid, she can barely believe her luck. It is only when they arrive at his massive country estate that she realizes how large a shadow his late wife will cast over their lives, threatening with an evil that could destroy their marriage from beyond the grave.

Why you should read it: “This classic novel tells a beautifully haunting story, and its 1930s England setting is perfect for enjoying with a cup of tea.”

31. Cemetery Boys by Aiden Thomas

What it’s about: When Yadriel’s traditional Latinx family has problems accepting his gender, he becomes determined to prove himself a real brujo. With the help of his best friend and cousin Maritza, he performs the ritual himself, and then sets out to find the ghost of his murdered cousin and set it free. However, the ghost he summons is actually Julian Diaz, the school’s resident bad boy, and Julian is not about to go quietly into death. He’s determined to find out who killed him and tie up some loose ends before he leaves. Left with no choice, Yadriel agrees to help Julian, so that they can both get what they want. But the longer Yadriel spends with Julian, the less he wants to let him leave.

Why you should read it: Look, we love a good LGBTQ+ story in this household, and this book is no exception. Filled with love, yearning, and mouth-watering food, Cemetery Boys brings a message of what it means to be accepted for who you are, and how much you are willing to protect the people you love. Also, who doesn’t want to summon a hot ghost?

32. Zoe’s pick: The Silence of the Girls by Pat Barker

What it’s about: Briseis was a queen until her city was destroyed. Now she is a slave to Achilles, the man who butchered her husband and brothers. Trapped in a world defined by men, can she survive to become the author of her own story?

Why you should read it: “Follows Briseis during the Trojan war after Achilles conquers her city and takes her as her prize. It’s the beginning of a series of the woman’s perspective of The Iliad and later The Odyssey.”

33. Scarlet and Ivy: The Lost Twin (from the Scarlet and Ivy series) by Sophie Cleverly

What it’s about: When shy Ivy’s troublemaking twin Scarlet vanishes from Rookwood boarding school, Ivy is invited to “take her place.” But when Ivy arrives, she discovers the school’s true intention; she has to pretend to be Scarlet. Luckily for Ivy, Scarlet isn’t about to disappear without a fight. She’s left pieces of her journal carefully hidden all over the school for Ivy to find and figure out what happened. But the staff of Rookwood is always watching, and they’ll do anything to keep their secrets buried…

Why you should read it: A mystery set in a suspicious boarding school with secrets lurking in every corner? Count me in! The Scarlet and Ivy series is an underrated but brilliant addition to the world of mysteries, with each book raising the stakes and new secrets to uncover. Plus the 1930s English setting brings a cozy but exciting adventure to learn about.

34. The Outsiders by S.E. Hinton

What it’s about: Fourteen year old Ponyboy Cutis is pretty sure he’s got things figured out. He knows that he can count on his brothers, Darry and Sodapop, and friends like Johnny and Two-Bit. There’s also the Socs, a group of rich kids whose idea of fun is beating up Greasers like Ponyboy. But Ponyboy at least knows what to expect – until the night someone takes things too far.

Why you should read it: A novel that has defined both a generation and the YA genre, and is the basis for both a blockbuster film and a Tony award winning musical, The Outsiders is a classic that has stayed gold for more than 50 years since its publication. It is a novel that you need to read at least once in your life.

35. Ethan’s pick: The Dark Between the Stars by Ethan Wilcox

What it’s about: In the 587th millenium, mankind has it all. Infinite power, immortal lives, the universe as a playground, everything that can make them gods. And yet, Miles Perez has lost his family and spends his eternity trying to forget it all at the bottom of a bottle. Every day is another day of torture upon himself and many other unfortunate souls caught in the crossfire of his torment. At the same time, Magnolia is grieving the loss of love too. But rather than fall into misery, she looks to the Roaring 20’s for a simpler life. When she meets a man there that’s quick to fall head over heels for her, Magnolia wonders- will this love, too, lead to pain? When Magnolia’s and Miles’s stories collide, will he come to terms with his past and change, or lose himself entirely to absolute power’s corruption?

Why you should read it: “Science fiction and existentialist romance make a great pairing in this time traveling, far future setting! If you’re in the mood for a sad story to cozy up with as the holidays approach, you’ve found the one.” Plus, it’s written by “this really cool and fun and amazing guy” so you can’t miss out!