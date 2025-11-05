Brushes, Buttons, and Bubbles, hosted on October 25th by Pirates 4 Pride, began with co-presidents KJ Graziano and Maglor Williams sharing the purpose of the event and plans for the night ahead. Although it wasn’t what Pirates 4 Pride usually hosts for Homecoming, the event still took place in the evening time slot in the McCombs Ballroom. Instead of Drag Bingo, this year there were three raffles: the first was “Pride is Sweet”, the second was “Proud of Yourself”, and the third was “Proudest of All”, featuring art created by queer students. I attended the event with two hats on—partially due to the fact that I’m a queer student here at Southwestern looking for connections outside of my classmates, and secondly, due to the fact that some of my work was being raffled off.

Photo by Michael Harrell

Throughout the night, various crafting stations were set up, with opportunities to make origami, create bracelets, or paint rocks. Creativity was encouraged in all forms, whether in terms of the music recommendations that were shared, or the friendship bracelets that were designed. Attendees ranged from students to staff to alumni who identify as queer or as allies, and everyone enjoyed a selection of desserts, boba from The Cove, and alcoholic beverages. It was a lovely evening and I’m very glad I went, even if I wasn’t in bed until midnight.

My favorite memory of the evening was probably being able to authentically enjoy queer music with adults, especially older queer adults. Most notably, I remember talking to a staff member who was floating around and not sitting down. I asked if she’d like to sit in the empty seat next to me, to which she responded that she was having an amazing time due to the fact that her favorite song was playing. The song in question was “Pink Pony Club” by Chappell Roan, a song that is all about being true to yourself in all the facets of your identity. Although it’s only been a few days since I had that interaction, I’ve tried to be the most authentic version of me since.

The event served as a relaxing yet fulfilling event for my busy day full of Homecoming festivities. It was not only lovely to meet alumni and hear about how different the school was when they went here, even if they were fresh graduates, but also to see that queer people can go on to live fulfilling lives, a privilege we have not always had. I really enjoyed getting to know a handful of the alums, and I feel a bit more secure in the fact that my queerness belongs here at Southwestern.