It has officially been a full month since the beginning of fall. With the slow pacing of Texas weather, the falling leaves and occasional gentle (or not so gentle) breezes may make you feel a little warm inside. To accompany your annual rewatch of Gilmore Girls and It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown, The Megaphone has provided you with an autumn-esque soundscape. Here is a list of songs for you to listen to while studying for midterms, shopping for sweaters, or enjoying some PSLs from the Cove with friends.

Don’t Know Why – Norah Jones

This soulful, rustic tune by Norah Jones is a timeless fall classic. The song itself has a very homey vibe to it, creating a Tuscan ambience. The instrumentation, composed of jazz and country, makes a sultry mood for the listener. Norah Jones’ voice adds a raspy and heartfelt feel to this song. This song perfectly encapsulates the fondness of the autumn season.

Jonny – Faye Webster

In my opinion, one of the strongest autumn songs on this list. Faye Webster’s gentle cadence in her voice complements the dulcet tune of her music, creating an instant appeasement with the listener. For more fall tunes from Faye Webster, I’d recommend: Right Side of My Neck, Tttttime, I Know You, and Kingston.

‘Tis Autumn – Nat King Cole

There is simply no fall playlist that is complete without Nat King Cole on it. This song serves as a love letter written to the season and sounds exactly as such. The 1941 jazz standard was recorded by many different artists and is still revered as a fall jazz classic. As the fall festive decorations begin to fill the department store shelves, you might listen to this melody and hum along to the tune, “La-di-da, di-da-di-dum, ’tis Autumn.”

The Subway – Chappell Roan

This track by the pop phenomenon (or, should I say, femininomenon), Chappell Roan, was released on the final day of July, perfectly timed for the arrival of fall! Its toasty melody provides an ideal soundtrack to embrace the changing season. Cozy up to this rustic, romantic track to accentuate those fall feels.

Autumn in New York – Billie Holiday

Imagine sitting on a wooden bench beneath an elm tree, hot coffee in hand, overlooking the vibrant activity of New York City’s Central Park. This song captures that atmosphere and brings it right to you, wherever you are. This song provides a nice and easy listening experience for studying, taking a walk, or visiting the shops of the Square.

Terrapin – Clairo

Why are the best fall songs always released in summer? You might remember the hit song “Juna” by Clairo from last summer, but Terrapin offers a new breath of autumn vibes. The orange and sage green hue of this song matches its aural listening experience. See the full album, “Charm”, by Clairo for even more autumn hits!

What Love Will Do to You – Laufey

From one of the biggest names in modern jazz and bossa nova, Laufey provides us with this soft tune from her debut album, “Everything I Know About Love.” Laufey’s mellow vocal tone, accompanied by the gentle playing of a guitar, illuminates this song for the listener. For more fall vibes from Laufey, I’d recommend: Let You Break My Heart Again, Beautiful Stranger, and Bewitched.

I’m Confessin’ (That I Love You) – Samara Joy

Despite being a 25-year-old from New York, Samara Joy has the voice of a jazz songstress from a New Orleans speakeasy. Joy’s rendition of this popular jazz standard is a blend of strong vocal technique and harmonious instrumentation. If you, too, would like to be transported to a New Orleans speakeasy, consider giving this song a listen!

You Go to My Head – Chet Baker

No jazz-inspired playlist would be complete without a nod to Chet Baker. While “It’s Always You” was a close contender, the sentiments of this track perfectly complement the coziness of hot chocolate on a rainy autumn evening. And speaking of hot cocoa, a cup of that with a couple of marshmallows and a dash of cinnamon is best enjoyed while listening to this song!

You Make Me Feel So Young – Frank Sinatra

When it comes to music for the ‘ber months, Sinatra is an essential. For a festive post-Halloween pick or a late November track to build that holiday excitement, this song’s bright melody makes for a perfect fall pick! This timeless melody continues to evoke a sense of warmth and nostalgia that defines the season.