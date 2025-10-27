On Saturday October 4th, the Sarofim School of Fine Arts presented the Southwestern University Choirs in the Alma Tomas Theater under the direction of Daniel Arredondo II. Audiences were serenaded by the combined talents of the Chorale and SU Singers in their first performance–both of the semester and with their new director.

The program began by welcoming the audience with the traditional West African piece “Bele Mama”, meaning “Welcome Mother”, performed by both the Singers and percussionist Lucian St. Legar 29’. The lively start was followed by the back-to-back performance of Lajos Bárdos’ “Autumn Canon” and David Childs’ “Weep No More by the Singers”. Next, they sang the traditional Japanese folk song “Hotaru Koi”, which Dr. Arredondo explained is a song about fireflies. The final piece from the Singers was “Ladamus Te” by Antonio Vivaldi from the Baroque period.

Before or after each performed piece, Dr. Arredondo provided a brief history and context for each song in lieu of having program notes, because, as he says, he is a “people person” and knows that “rightfully, audiences will be more focused on the talent in front of them rather than reading something in their lap.”

Following Singers, SU Chorale took the stage, beginning with a performance of Aaron Copland’s “Zion’s Walls” which was performed once again during Southwestern University’s Homecoming for the delight of students and alumni alike. Next, Chorale sang the Korean piece “Evocation” (Mon-Nee-Joh) by Hye-Young Cho. Dr. Arredondo said he “fell in love with the piece after hearing it performed by a dear friend and colleague,” and that the song carried a familiar and important tune to Korean people. Following that song, they sang the traditional Shaker Hymn “Not One Sparrow Is Forgotten” in eight part harmony. Finally, was the American folk song “Nelly Bly”, which Dr. Arredondo described as a “cutesy acapella love ballad between the character Nelly Bly and her lover”.

That was not the end of the show, however. For the finale, both choirs came together to sing two more songs, the first one being “Cantemos!” written by Dr. Arredondo himself! Dr. Arredondo regaled the process of waking up at two am one October night last year with a melody in his head that he simply could not get rid of. Throughout the rest of the night, unable to go back to sleep, he wrote the melody down as the different parts fell into place, and was then encouraged to have it performed for the first time last at/by TMEA (Texas Music Educators Association). Directly following “Cantemos!” was “Let the River Run” by Carly Simon, as the Choirs bid the audience a good night.

This was just one of the many concerts and performances happening this semester, so stay tuned for future performances like the next choir performance on November 22nd, the percussion ensemble will have their first performance of the year on November 2nd, and the Theater Department’s first play of the year, Men on Boats, will premiere November 7th in the Jones Theater. Keep an eye out for this and much more from the many talented students here at Southwestern University.