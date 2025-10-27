Content warning: this article will be discussing sensitive topics such as sexual assault, stalking, domestic violence, and violence against women.

Earlier this month, an email should have appeared in your inbox talking about a document called the Annual Security and Fire Safety Report, often shortened to Annual Security Report, or ASR. Many students don’t realize that universities are required to share their ASR every year on October 1st to all students, faculty, staff, and any members of the public who wish to see it. The report must detail every single crime committed on campus for the past three calendar years, as well as explain any actions taken to improve the safety of campus. By following this link, you can look at both the combined Annual Security and Fire Safety Report, as well as a separate copy of the 2022, 2023, and 2024 Clery Statistics for Southwestern University. However, the report is long, tedious, and filled with confusing legal jargon. This article will summarize and simplify what is in the Southwestern 2025 ASR, as well as explain the history behind the document’s existence.

What are ASRs and Clery Statistics?

The Jeanne Clery Campus Safety Act, signed and passed by the federal government in 1990, dictates that all colleges and universities that receive federal financial aid programs should keep records about crime on campus and share them publicly once a year. The law is named after 19-year-old Jeanne Clery, who was raped and murdered in her university dorm. The university she attended had an unknown history of violent crime, and her parents attested that if she had known about the crime statistics, she would not have chosen to attend the school. A national uproar followed, and the act was passed to start the production of what we now know as Annual Security Reports.

By October 1st of each year, schools must publish and circulate their Annual Campus Security Report to all current students and employees, as well as make it readily available to prospective students or the public. They must also provide instructions to get a paper copy and a working link to the documents. The report is required to provide statistics for crimes committed in the previous three years, any policies related to continued safety measures, and procedures taken during criminal investigations. Schools are required to report on all kinds of crime, including (but not limited to): robbery, murder, manslaughter, sex offenses, liquor law violations, and hate crimes.

The Clery Act also requires universities to give timely warnings of crimes that indicate a threat to the safety of students or employees. Colleges are required to publish their policies concerning these warnings in their ASR. The document also goes over many other important safety resources, such as the numbers of confidential and mandated reporters, how to be an effective bystander, and hazing policies. If you either did not receive your copy of the report, have questions or concerns, or would like a physical copy, reach out to SUPD via this phone number (512-863-1944) or email (SUPD@southwestern.edu). It is also available in their office.

A summary of the Annual Security and Fire Safety Report + 2022, 2023, and 2024 Clery Statistics

The following is a summary of all statistics documented for the 2022-2024 period. You can find the full charts located on pages 72-80 in the PDF linked in the introduction.

Criminal Offenses:

Murder: Zero murders reported in the 2022-2024 period.

Manslaughter: Zero incidents of manslaughter reported in the 2022-2024 period.

Rape: Two reported incidents of rape in 2022, three reported incidents of rape in 2023.

Fondling: One reported incident of fondling in 2022, three reported incidents of fondling in 2023, three reported incidents of fondling in 2024.

Incest: Zero incidents of incest reported in the 2022-2024 period.

Statutory rape: Zero incidents of statutory rape reported in the 2022-2024 period.

Robbery: Zero robberies reported in the 2022-2024 period.

Aggravated Assault: Zero reports of aggravated assault in the 2022-2024 period.

Burglary of structure: One reported incident of burglary of structure in 2022, six reported incidents of burglary of structure in 2023.

Motor vehicle theft: Zero reports of motor vehicle theft in the 2022-2024 period.

Arson: Zero reports of arson in the 2022-2024 period.

Hate crimes:

Zero hate crimes were recorded in the 2022-2024 period.

Violence Against Women Reauthorization Act (VAWA)

Domestic violence: One report of domestic violence in 2023.

Dating violence: Three reports of dating violence in 2022, four reports of dating violence in 2023.

Stalking: Two reports of stalking in 2022, nine reports of stalking in 2024.

Arrests and Disciplinary Referrals

Weapons: Zero arrests for weapons in the 2022-2024 period. One disciplinary referral in 2023.

Drugs: Zero arrests for drugs in the 2022-2024 period. Nine disciplinary referrals in 2022, two disciplinary referrals in 2023, thirteen disciplinary referrals in 2024.

Liquor law violations: Zero arrests for liquor law violations in the 2022-2024 period. Five disciplinary referrals in 2022, nine disciplinary referrals in 2023, twenty-four disciplinary referrals in 2024.