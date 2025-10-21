Disclaimer: This is a re-upload of an earlier article due to website malfunction.

On September 26th at 3:00 pm, the Sarofim School of Fine Arts Music Department debuted its first Musicale of the school year. But what is the Musicale? The Musicale is a recital hosted every month that showcases the performances music students have been practicing and developing throughout the semester.

This month’s Musicale featured performances from four talented students. The first piece, “Song Without Words” by Felix Mendelssohn Batholdy, was performed by Julian Felix ‘28 on cello, with David Untterback on piano. Following right after was Dr. Jessica Mathaes on viola, playing “Concerto for Viola and Orchestra” by Carl Stamitz, assisted by Jeanne Hourez on piano. The third piece, “Sonata No. 9 in D major ” by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, was performed on piano by Thomas Lawrence ‘26. Finally, Elvis Marin ‘26 concluded the concert with a flute rendition of “Adoration” by Florence Price.

With the concerts being free and open to the public, the Musicale is a great place to go and spend a Friday afternoon when you need a break from studying. Plus, you get to hear and appreciate the pieces your peers have been working so hard to perfect. The next Musicale is on October 17th, 3:00 pm, you don’t want to miss what other students are preparing for the upcoming semester so make sure to stop by!

However, the Musicale isn’t the only free event on campus. Southwestern students have free admission for any event at the Sarofim School of Fine Arts, allowing students to take advantage and enjoy upcoming concerts and performances, including the Sarofim Music Series featuring Brahms and Friends on October 19th at 2:00 pm, The Southwestern University Jazz Band outdoor concert held on October 21st at 6:00 pm, and next month the Southwestern University Percussion Ensemble will perform on November 2nd at 4:00 pm. Next month also debuts the theatre department’s first play of the year: “Men on Boats,” with performances starting November 7th so make sure to check these events out!