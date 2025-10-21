Halloween is just around the corner and everyone is ready for the spooky season to begin! Whether you’re new to Georgetown or local in the area, we have curated a list of events to celebrate the Halloween spirit with your friends! From trick-or-treating to horror films, we have gathered a few opportunities, as well as some seasonal menus from local coffee shops, that are sure to give you an exciting fright and a chance to explore the Georgetown community.

Events:

Trick or Treat Trail

What is it? Presented by local organizations, this event, set in the beautiful San Gabriel Park promises candy, costumes, and a movie!

When: October 23rd. 5pm-7pm, Trick or Treat Trail. 5:30pm-6:30pm, costume contests. 7pm, movie at the Legacy Pavillion, Hocus Pocus.

Where: San Gabriel Park, 445 E. Morrow St.

Cost: Free. Food trucks will be present but will cost extra!

Georgetown Public Library Spooky Film Fest

What is it? A three-film event celebrating the master of suspense himself, Alfred Hitchcock. There is one screening remaining, and the film will be his classic Shadow of a Doubt. Popcorn is provided!

When: October 22nd, 6:30pm

Where: The Georgetown Public Library

Cost: Free. This is an 18+ event.

First United Methodist Church– Pumpkin Patch

What is it? You can’t have Halloween without a jack-o-lantern! If you’re a returning SU student, you also know you can’t fully enjoy fall until you’ve visited this pumpkin patch! Even if you aren’t into carving, a nice pumpkin can still be a great way to get into the fall spirit.

When: Mondays to Fridays, 1pm-7pm

Saturday and Sunday, 10pm-7pm

Halloween, 1pm-5pm

Where: 1205 Ash St, Georgetown, TX

Cost: As much as you are willing to spend on pumpkins!

First United Methodist Church– Trunk or Treat

What is it? An opportunity to introduce children to trick-or-treating or simply spend time with your community, a trunk or treat is an event where people gather in their cars to give candy out of their trunks! A prize will be offered for the best decorations.

When: October 26th, 4pm-6pm

Where: The FUMC church parking lot

Cost: No cost, but there is an option to donate candy or volunteer as a trunk.

Ghostly Evening on Historic Springer Stage

What is it? The Central Texas Philharmonic string quartet and Silver Moon Curios are partnering to provide a night of spooky and supernatural fun. Silver Moon Curios will be offering tarot readings and a shop full of paranormal offerings. Then, the Central Texas Philharmonic will play melodies from classic spooky sources!

When: October 30th, 7:30pm (lobby opens at 6pm)

Where: The Georgetown Palace Theatre

Cost: $25

Photo by Michael Harrell

First Friday Ghost Tours

What is it? The Williamson Museum is offering ghost tours on the first Friday of every month! This upcoming tour is the last one of the year – go before it’s too late!

When: November 7th, 8pm.

Where: The Williamson Museum

Cost: $15 for students

Hocus Pocus Halloween Candy Drop-In

What is it? The Georgetown Library will be providing candy prior to trick-or-treating! They encourage costumes and promise a fun time.

When: October 31st, 3pm-5pm (or while supplies last!)

Where: The Georgetown Public Library

Cost: Free

Downtown Candy Crawl

What is it? The Downtown Candy Crawl is an event where both kids and adults can don their best costumes and enjoy trick-or-treating at local businesses. They promise fun for all ages!

When: October 26th, 1pm-4pm.

Where: The historic Georgetown Square!

Cost: Free

Seasonal Menus:

309 Coffee: As they say themselves, “Fall starts at 309”! Their menu includes the classic pumpkin spice latte (labelled the “Basic Witch” latte), a maple latte, the “Sleepy Hollow” (cold or flash brew with pumpkin spice cold foam) an Earl Grey syrup available for any drink, classic apple cider, or the 21+ drink, the tipsy turnover.

Lamppost Coffee: The lamppost is offering a very unique fall menu this year, including delicious drinks such as the Orange Delight iced latte, the Mr. Rogers “Cardamom” Latte, the Graham Cracker Cold Brew, the famous Pumpkin Spice Lamba, and the Banana Bread Latte.

Pan Tostado Cafe: Pan Tostado promises deliciousness this year with their Maple Harvest and Pumpkin Roll lattes this year, along with Pumpkin Spice Horchata. They are also offering a Seis Crepe, which promises mascarpone and pumpkin for those with a sweet tooth.

Rivery Coffee Co.: Rivery Coffee is offering a variety of seasonal drinks, all of which sound amazing! You can get a campfire latte, an autumn bliss latte, a pumpkin patch chai, and a candy apple energy drink!

Make the most out of the fall season as you are able, and pretend it’s not still 90 degrees outside! Southwestern loves fall, especially Halloween, if you have not yet seen the inflatable decorations outside of every building, and we know the students do too!