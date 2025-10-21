The leaves are changing, the temperature is (supposedly) dropping, and the season of scares is upon us. That means you of course need recommendations for your next movie night! Be it with your partner, your friends, or just by yourself, we at The Megaphone have compiled 31 of our favorite movies to celebrate the Halloween season. From horror genre pioneers to animated cozy classics, there is something in this list for everyone!

A list of all of the movies mentioned can be found here! If streaming isn’t your jam, try reaching out to the Southwestern library or the Georgetown library to find physical copies.

1. Trick ‘r Treat (2007) dir. Michael Dougherty

What it’s about: Poison, drowning, claw or knife–so many ways to take a life. This film follows four separate yet interwoven stories that all take place on Halloween. A high school principal has a dark secret, a college girl finds a match, an old miser gets a strange visit, and teens decide to pull a cruel prank.

Why you should watch: This aptly named movie set on Halloween night is a cozy horror anthology perfect for setting the mood for the season. The film follows Sam, a child-sized masked figure, who is super cute–and a little bit murderous. Overall, this film is a perfect start to this list due to the atmosphere it provides.

Where to watch: HBO Max, Youtube, Amazon Prime Video

2. The Craft (1996) dir. Andrew Fleming

What it’s about: Welcome to the witching hour. Sarah Bailey, the new girl at her Catholic school, meets and befriends an outcast clique of teen witches who want to use her to become an all-powerful coven.

Why you should watch: The Craft is an iconic coming of age film dressed as a supernatural horror movie. Beloved by teen girls for its accurate portrayal of the pitfalls of friendship, you truly gain an attachment to the four main characters and feel for their struggles. The witchy aesthetic is mastered in this movie, and it is one of my favorite portrayals of magic use in a film.

Where to watch: Tubi, Amazon Prime Video, Paramount+

3. Sinners (2025) dir. Ryan Coogler

What it’s about: Dance with the devil. Smoke and Stack, two twin brothers, return to the south to escape their sins up north. They decide to start a juke joint, inviting people from their past to return for a night of festivities and their young cousin Sammie to be the lead performer. But strange visitors threaten to ruin the party, and their lives.

Why you should watch: Released April 2025, Sinners quickly became one of the biggest movies of the year and a cultural juggernaut. Set in the American Mississippi Delta during the Jim Crow era, the movie is a complex look into the lives of African Americans, their history, and what they did to try and change them. Further, it also looks into Chinese American history as well as Irish history, meaning it’s both scary and insightful. Featuring vampires as the main threat, the movie starts out beautiful and ends up terrifying. Plus, it features a stellar soundtrack and fantastic performances from the whole cast!

Where to watch: HBO Max, Youtube

4. The Shining (1980) dir. Stanley Kubrick

What it’s about: Struggling writer Jack Torrance accepts an over-the-winter caretaker job at the infamous Overlook Hotel along with his wife Wendy and their son Danny, who is showing signs of special powers. Isolated from the rest of the world, they only have each other as the hotel itself begins to change.

Why you should watch: It wouldn’t truly be Halloween without at least one Stephen King property, and The Shining is one of his best. Part haunted house horror, part psychological slow-burn, part exploration of a broken family dynamic, this movie is one of the greatest horror movies ever made, directed by one of the greatest directors. The cast is stellar, the cinematography and set design is beyond iconic, and the script is endlessly quotable.

Where to watch: HBO Max, Youtube, Amazon Prime Video

5. An American Werewolf in London (1981) dir. John Landis

What it’s about: American tourists David and Jack are attacked by an unidentified animal while lost on the Yorkshire Moors. Jack dies, and David is nearly killed. Fleeing to a nurse’s home to recover, David soon experiences frightening changes to his mind and body that he cannot explain.

Why you should watch: This aptly titled werewolf film is one of the best in the genre, with a uniquely endearing plot and tragic characters. Plus, the transformation scene is a masterclass in practical effects, and one of the most uncomfortably rewarding watches in movie history.

Where to watch: Tubi, YouTube

6. The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993) dir. Henry Selick

What it’s about: Jack Skellington, the king of Halloween, grows tired of Halloween and kidnaps Santa Claus (Sandy Claws), hoping to replace him.

Why you should watch: A classic Halloween (or Christmas?…) movie, The Nightmare Before Christmas is a very nostalgic stop motion film. The beautiful soundtrack, stunning animation, and heartwarming story are all extremely cozy and are perfect for chill movie nights or introducing a child to the genre..

Where to watch: Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube

7. Psycho (1960) dir. Alfred Hitchcock

What it’s about: Marion Crane goes on the lam to escape arrest and ends up at the infamous Bates Motel. She meets the awkward and strange Norman Bates, who runs the motel and cares for his ailing mother.

Why you should watch: Like many movies on this list, Psycho was an important turning point in the horror genre. Made extremely cheaply, the film skyrocketed to international success, and for good reason. The shower scene alone is one of the most recognizable sequences in film history and inspired thousands of references–not to mention the multiple twists, the behavior of Norman Bates, and the horrifying score.

Where to watch: Peacock, YouTube, Amazon Prime Video

8. Night of the Living Dead (1968) George. A. Romero

What it’s about: If it doesn’t scare you, you’re already dead! A group of strangers barricade themselves in a seemingly abandoned farmhouse after an ambush of undead corpses begin trying to kill off living humans.

Why you should watch: Simply put, this movie gave us the concept of the zombie (although they are not referred to as zombies in this film!). Without this, we would not have other pop culture icons such as The Walking Dead and 28 Days Later. Notably, this movie also stars a Black man in a hero role, which was unheard of at this time in America. He is trapped in a farmhouse with a white woman, who is both scared of the zombies outside and the man inside. Although Romero did not set out to create a metaphor for the civil rights struggle in America, the film he created is an important take on racism and the chaos of American society.

Where to watch: Tubi, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu

9. Emelia’s pick: Phantom of the Paradise (1974) dir. Bryan De Palma What it’s about: HE SOLD HIS SOUL FOR ROCK N’ ROLL! Disgraced singer-songwriter Winslow Leach seeks revenge on the villainous music tycoon Swan, who stole both Winslow’s music and sent him to prison. A series of unfortunate events causes Winslow to become deformed, and he plans to haunt Swan’s new business venture – a rock music venue called The Paradise.

Why you should watch: Our writer Emelia describes it as a “rock opera horror melodrama with fantastic music.” It walks the line perfectly between being a camp musical experience and a hauntingly beautiful horror. It also serves as an excellently crafted retrospective on the American rock-and-roll craze. No matter what genre of movie you prefer, you are certain to enjoy at least a part of this film.

Where to watch: Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video

10. Beetlejuice (1988) dir. Tim Burton

What it’s about: In this house, if you’ve seen one ghost… you haven’t seen them all! Freshly dead couple Barbara and Adam Maitland hope to scare a new eccentric family out of their beloved home by seeking the help of a rowdy demonic ghost exorcist to scare them away.

Why you should watch: This gothic dark comedy, one of the first feature-length films from Tim Burton, is beloved by most Halloween enthusiasts due to the lovable, iconic characters and unique aesthetics. Lydia Deetz was the inspiration for any girl’s emo phase, and the dinner party scene is one of the most referenced scenes from any Tim Burton work. Plus, the Beetlejuice cinematic universe (BCU) is always expanding–a sequel was released just last year to positive reviews, and a cartoon ran for nearly 100 episodes (seriously, watch the cartoon!). You’ll never look at black and white stripes the same again.

Where to watch: HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video

11. Nosferatu (1922) dir. F. W. Murnau

What it’s about: A symphony of horror. Young business man Thomas Hutter is sent to Transylvania to do business with the mysterious Count Orlock, who soon buys a house near Hutter after discovering he has a wife. Hutter races to protect his wife after learning of Orlok’s supernatural abilities, as Orlock brings destruction to Germany.

Why you should watch: This silent German expressionist film, an adaptation of the famous Dracula story, was almost completely lost to time. Even though they changed most details from the book, Bram Stoker’s widow still sued the creators for the copyright and ordered the film be destroyed. A few copies survived, which is how we are able to view this movie. One of the earliest horror movies, this film sets the standard for many tropes still used today. Although Robert Egger’s remake is a masterful attempt, nothing can beat the eeriness of the silent original, or the downright fear caused by Max Schreck’s portrayal of Orlock. The use of color to tell time and setting is also gorgeous, and keeps you engaged with the movie. Plus, the film is now in the public domain!

Where to watch: Tubi, free on YouTube

12. Annie’s pick: Scooby Doo! And the Witch’s Ghost (1999) dir. Jim Stenstrum

What it’s about: Scooby-Doo and the Mystery Gang visit Oakhaven, Massachusetts to hopefully solve a haunting involving the famous horror novelist Ben Ravencroft and his ancestor who is believed by the town to be a witch.

Why you should watch: Like the other direct-to-video Scooby movies of the same era, this movie features real supernatural happenings instead of the usual fake scam plots. Therefore, the movie has a distinctly dark tone that leans well into the Halloween spirit. Plus, as Annie points out, “it introduces the Hex Girls, which already makes it iconic.” I couldn’t agree more, personally!

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV

13. The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1974) dir. Jim Sharman

What it’s about: A different set of jaws. After unfortunately getting a flat tire in the middle of nowhere during a rainstorm, the freshly engaged couple Brad and Janet step into the creepy mansion of the gaudy Dr. Frank-N-Furter and discover a variety of bizarre characters–including what Frank calls the “perfect man”

.

Why you should watch: The Rocky Horror Picture Show has gone beyond just being a movie. Now regarded as a cult classic, this campy, LGBTQ+ forward film is a once-hidden gem of the 70’s arthouse horror scene. This film has been referenced countless times in popular culture–most recently in the Tears music video by Sabrina Carpenter. With countless references to classic sci-fi films of the 1950’s and a killer soundtrack, you are certain to fall in love with the odd characters and nonsensical story. Live performances or screenings of this are extremely common, and there is sure to be a few in the Georgetown area in October!

Where to watch: Disney+, Hulu

14. The Texas Chain Saw Massacre (1974) dir. Tobe Hooper

What it’s about: Who will survive and what will be left of them? Five young friends are driving through rural Texas searching for a certain grave when they run out of gas. They come across a deserted house, eager to explore. Soon, they uncover their worst nightmare.

Why you should watch: The Texas Chain Saw Massacre is a landmark horror film. It defined the exploitation subgenre, as well as inspiring the next generation of slasher films. Plus, the main killer, Leatherface, has entered the zeitgeist as one of the most popular horror villains. The movie itself is extremely thematically heavy, defending pro-vegetarianism, critiquing traditional American values, and pointing a blood-soaked spotlight on the mistreatment of women in American culture. Beyond the violent exterior, this surprisingly non-gory film is an intense piece of fiction depicting the depravity of post World War II Americana.

Where to watch: Tubi

15. Little Shop of Horrors (1986) dir. Frank Oz

What it’s about: A singing plant. A daring hero. A sweet girl. A demented dentist. Orphan Seymour Krelborn is a nerdy flower shop worker on Skid Row. One day, he stumbles upon an unidentified plant which he names Audrey II, after a woman he’s in love with. However, the plant soon reveals mysterious tastes, and Seymour is forced to keep a deadly secret.

Why you should watch: Part camp musical, part creature feature horror, Little Shop of Horrors acts as a perfectly refreshing movie for those who don’t want to watch full on horror, but are looking for more than animated classics or fall-based films. Plus, the 60’s inspired motown music is unbelievably catchy!

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, YouTube

16. Maglor’s pick: Errementari (2017) dir. Paul Urkijo Alijo

What it’s about: A Basque-language film set after one of Spain’s civil wars in the 1800s, Errementari is a movie about the aftermath of war and the trauma that survives it.

Why you should watch: Maglor says, “While the story follows an old veteran who holds a demon captive and the young, outcast girl who sets the beast free, the film is much more a meditation on prejudice and communal violence. I loved it from start to finish, with its beautiful cinematography, grounded set design, and fascinating characters, all haunted by things that ended long before the movie ever began.”

Where to watch: Netflix, Amazon

17. House (1977) dir. Nobuhiko Obayashi

What it’s about: My, What Delicious Looking Girls! When her father announces that he is marrying her wicked stepmother, our teen lead Gorgeous invites her six (aptly named) friends on a road trip to her mysterious aunt’s house. Gorgeous (known for her beauty), Prof (an academic), Melody (a musical genius), Kung Fu (an athletic fighter), Mac (a girl with an affinity for food), Sweet (a bubbly and kind girl), and Fantasy (a daydreamer) enter the maw of the house, not knowing that their lives are about to change forever. As they begin to experience frightening visions and haunted objects, they begin to wonder if Gorgeous’ aunt is truly who she says she is.

Why you should watch: House is the caught-on-film version of a haunted house on LSD. Originally meant to be the Japanese version of Jaws, the director pulled the story directly from his daughter, Chigumi. Plus, the film was scored by Japanese prog rock band Godiego, providing a perfectly funky soundtrack to this trip of a viewing experience. The film is filled with colorful scenes and unique animations, meaning it stands out as not only a unique part of Japanese film history, but also as a bold departure from the usual grime and grit of horror. Part “haunted house on the side of the road”, part “the story you came up with while playing with dolls as a kid”, House is a perfectly artsy, light hearted spooky movie. (Plus, it stars a cat!)

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, The Criterion Channel

18. Zoe’s pick: Pooh’s Heffalump Halloween Movie (2005) dir. Saul Blinkoff, Elliot M. Bour

What it’s about: Celebrate Lumpy’s first Halloween. It’s finally Halloween in the 100 Acre Wood, and Roo’s friend, Lumpy, is looking forward to trick-or-treating for the very first time. But when Tigger warns them about the fearsome Gobloon, a monster that will turn them into jack-o’-lanterns if he finds them, fear threatens to end the season’s excitement early.

Why you should watch: Zoe says that the movie “takes you back to childhood and floods your senses with nostalgia”. Starring some of our favorite characters, including Winnie the Pooh, the simple sweetness of this movie is perfect for a cozy night in with a delicious fall meal.

Where to watch: Apple TV, Amazon, Youtube

19. US (2019) dir. Jordan Peele

What it’s about: Watch yourself. Husband and wife duo Gabe and Adelaide take their adolescent children to the family’s beach house. But Adelaide begins to remember a terrifying event from her childhood, and mysterious nighttime visitors threaten to turn their lives upside down.

Why you should watch: Jordan Peele is one of the greatest modern American visionaries, and Us, his sophomore film, is no exception. This movie is more slasher based compared to the psychological slow-burn Get Out and the creature feature adventure Nope. This movie, with its suspenseful score and horrifying visuals, clearly reveals why Jordan Peele is considered one of the kings of horror.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, Hulu

20. Saw (2004) dir. James Wan

What it’s about: How much blood would you shed to stay alive? Two men named Adam and Lawrence Gordon wake up to find themselves trapped in a worn-down, abandoned bathroom with nothing but a dead body in between them. Uncovering a tape from the sadistic killer only known as Jigsaw, they struggle to escape before the time runs out for them both.

Why you should watch: Directed by a then unknown James Wan (known for The Conjuring franchise), Saw marked the birth of an entirely new and fresh horror genre of the 2000’s, known for its gore, exploitation, and grimy settings. However, this movie itself is a surprisingly un-gory, cop-based thriller. If you have made it to 2025 without spoiling the ending for yourself, consider yourself lucky–you are set to witness one of the best twists in cinematic history.

Where to watch: Hulu, Tubi, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV

21. House on Haunted Hill (1959) dir. William Castle

What it’s about: Consult your doctor! Bring your seatbelt! The enigmatic millionaire Frederick Loren invites five strangers to a party in a haunted house and offers each of them $10,000 if they are strong enough to stay the night. Armed with only a gun each for protection, the guests soon fall into a trap decades in the making.

Why you should watch: Known for creating horror movie gimmicks that directly interact with the audience, William Castle is a staple in American horror. This movie, starring Vincent Price in one of his standout roles, somehow feels refreshing and new, even though most haunted house movies from today try to replicate it. In fact, this movie partly inspired Psycho!

Where to watch: Tubi

22. Dracula (1958) dir. Terence Fisher

What it’s about: Who will his bride be tonight? After Jonathan Harker unsuccessfully attacks Dracula at his castle, the vampire preys on Harker’s fiancée. The only one who may be able to protect her and her family is Dr. van Helsing, Harker’s dear friend and vampire expert. Now that his friend is dead by the vampire’s hands, Van Helsing is committed to destroying Dracula once and for all.

Why you should watch: Produced by the absolute horror juggernaut that is the UK’s Hammer Film Productions, this adaptation of Dracula serves as my favorite. Starring the iconic duo of Peter Cushing and Christopher Lee, this retelling is crisp, beautiful, and filled with the familiar Hammer style.

Where to watch: Tubi, Youtube, Apple TV

23. Lisa Frankenstein (2024) dir. Zelda Williams

What it’s about: If you can’t meet your perfect boyfriend… make him! Misunderstood goth teen Lisa has a crush–on a gravestone. When lightning strikes and brings the corpse back to life, she realizes the man of her dreams is only a few missing body parts away.

Why you should watch: An endearing movie about teenage angst and first love’s, Lisa Frankenstein is a horror comedy harkening back to the schlock camp of the 1980’s. As an awkward teenage girl exploring her alternative identity under the roof of her overbearing family, Lisa acts as the relatable protagonist we follow throughout the film. This rom-com with a horror twist is a perfectly refreshing film for a girls night or a romantic outing.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime, Youtube, Apple TV

24. Zoe’s pick: Corpse Bride (2005) dir. Mike Johnson, Tim Burton

What it’s about: There’s been a grave misunderstanding. In a 19th-century gothic European village, an awkward young man named Victor who is about to be married is whisked away to the underworld by a corpse bride who believes he is meant to be marrying her. Meanwhile, his true bride waits as a mysterious figure threatens to take Victor’s place

Why you should watch: As Zoe points out, the Corpse Bride acts as “a critique on how life and death affect love.” Using the beautifully haunting Tim Burton aesthetic he is known and loved for, Corpse Bride weaves a tale of a tragic love story set in the land of the dead.

Where to watch: HBO Max, Peacock

25. Hellraiser (1987) dir. Clive Barker

What it’s about: Demon to some. Angel to others. When hedonist Frank Cotton opens a mysterious puzzle box, he narrowly escapes a demonic group of otherworldly beings known as the Cenobites. Soon, he and his sister-in-law hatch a plan to return him to his former power. His niece, Kirsty, must escape the wrath of the cenobites as she fights to save her father from evil.

Why you should watch: Directed and adapted from his very own novella, Clive Barker (the same horror genius who wrote Books of Blood) delivers one of the most iconic pieces of supernatural gore horror. The amazing costumes designed with the alternative movements of the 80’s in mind act as a perfect cherry on top to the spectacular practical effects and amazing worldbuilding. This movie birthed one of the most iconic horror characters, Pinhead, and set the stage for a long line of supernatural, devilish horror.

Where to watch: Tubi, Apple TV, Amazon

26. Tilly’s pick: Torso (1973) dir. Sergio Martino

What it’s about: Enter… if you dare the bizarre world of the psychosexual mind. On a university campus, a masked killer strangles female students with scarves before butchering them. When a student is able to identify one of the scarves and thinks she finally has a lead on a suspect, she becomes the killer’s next target. Soon, she and her friends are trapped in a remote villa with the killer himself.

Why you should watch: As one of the pillars of the Italian film genre, this giallo film is required for anyone interested in a gorgeously gory watch. Tilly Schoen, a writer for the Megaphone, says “[this is] an early slasher film that will put anyone in the mood for the halloween season. The ending may not be satisfying but there are bodies chopped by hacksaws, top tier suspense, and it is perfectly casted!” Well said, Tilly!

Where to Watch: Tubi, Apple TV, Amazon

27. Bride of Frankenstein (1935) dir. James Whale

What it’s about: She’s alive! Bride of Frankenstein, a direct sequel set immediately after the events of the iconic Frankenstein, follows Dr. Frankenstein who is urged and finally forced by his original mentor and the Monster himself into constructing a bride for the Monster.

Why you should watch: This movie, a staple of the universal monster mythos and a personal favorite, is filled with rich themes of LGBTQ+ allegory and Christian imagery. A staple in film classes for a reason, Bride of Frankenstein is a beloved continuation of the Frankenstein story that holds up to modern filmmaking standards.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV

28. The Lost Boys (1987) dir. Joel Schumacher

What it’s about: Sleep all day, party all night. Never grow old, never die. It’s fun to be a vampire. This movie follows two teen brothers who move in with their mom in the seaside town of Santa Carla, California. After an encounter gone wrong, they discover that the town is a safe haven for vampires. The clock is ticking for the boys while they fight for a solution as a horrifying transformation faces them.

Why you should watch: The punk infused, goth-by-the-seaside horror comedy played a large role in the cultural rebrand of the vampire. Gone were the days of scary pale men, vampires were now distinctly cool, mysterious, and even sexy by nature. With electric performances and a plot littered with metaphors for male adolescence, The Lost Boys is a perfectly 80’s cult classic.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Youtube, Apple TV

29. A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night (2014) dir. Ana Lily Amirpour

What it’s about: The first Iranian vampire western. In the empty fictional Iranian town Bad City, the struggling townspeople are unknowingly being stalked and fed on by a lonely and strange woman who lives among them.

Why you should watch: Half spaghetti western, half feminist vampire noir, this movie is a unique use of the vampire mythos and a stunning blend of vintage cinematography and Iranian culture. Plus, like most films on this list, it contains a killer soundtrack.

Where to watch: Apple TV, Amazon, Free on Youtube

30. Over the Garden Wall (2014) dir. Patrick McHale

What it’s about: Will you take a peek? Two brothers named Wirt and Greg find themselves lost in the Unknown; a strange forest lost in time with no end in sight. As they travel through the woods to find their way home, they meet a variety of interesting characters. But a menacing creature known as “The Beast” lurks just past the trees, and if they don’t escape soon, they never will.

Why you should watch: Best watched in one sitting as a movie, this 10 episode mini series produced by Cartoon Network is highly touted as one of the best pieces of fall media ever created. The atmosphere is peak fall coziness, with a complex and beautiful storyline and a charmingly unique cast of characters. Plus, the songs and instrumentals are guaranteed to get stuck in your head.

Where to watch: Hulu, Disney Plus, Apple TV

31. Halloween (1978) dir. John Carpenter

What it’s about: The Night He Came Home! Fifteen years after brutally murdering his sister on Halloween night, Michael Myers breaks out of a mental hospital to return to his hometown of Haddonfield, Illinois, seeking the blood of the teenagers of the town. Laurie Strode, educational try hard and babysitter extraordinaire, comes face to face with evil incarnate as He begins to pick off her friends one by one. In this landmark film set during a beloved American holiday, the trick is thinking that you are safe, and the treat is to stay alive.

Why you should watch: Although Halloween is not the first slasher film, it is the first of the genre to explode in popularity and truly capture the hearts of American audiences. Halloween truly laid the groundwork of the slasher craze, and its effects on the craft of horror can still be seen today. Building on its predecessors such as Jaws and Psycho, Halloween used the art of sound, camera work, and visual cues to create the template for the ‘perfect’ horror movie. Featuring a puritan final girl, an everpresent, brooding villain, and a cast of rowdy, sexually-liberated teen victims, It changed the very notion of what an American horror movie could be.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Youtube TV, Apple TV