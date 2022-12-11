By Dani Ferebee

An apple a day keeps the bad grades away

It turns the clouds into a bright, sunny day

I want good grades, you know my stance

On the the statue named Monstrance

Is it a bird, is it a dinosaur, is it our hero?

I couldn’t care less if it saves me from a zero

I study hard and prepare for my exams well

But I won’t take the chance of failing in hell

Give me liberty or give me good grades

Above a C is what I need, what can I trade?

Candy, an apple, a ridiculous scented candle?

Give me wisdom and not too much to handle

I want a good education, so you know my stance

On the beloved statues named Monstrance