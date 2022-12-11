Monstrance
By Dani Ferebee
An apple a day keeps the bad grades away
It turns the clouds into a bright, sunny day
I want good grades, you know my stance
On the the statue named Monstrance
Is it a bird, is it a dinosaur, is it our hero?
I couldn’t care less if it saves me from a zero
I study hard and prepare for my exams well
But I won’t take the chance of failing in hell
Give me liberty or give me good grades
Above a C is what I need, what can I trade?
Candy, an apple, a ridiculous scented candle?
Give me wisdom and not too much to handle
I want a good education, so you know my stance
On the beloved statues named Monstrance
