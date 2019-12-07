Come celebrate the holidays in Georgetown for a variety of festive events for all ages and tastes. On December 7th the festivities begin with the “Cocoa with Cowboys” event being held at the Williamson Museum in the Georgetown Square. Stop by between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. to enjoy hot chocolate and scrumptious sugar cookies, served by authentically dressed cowboys.

Next, get excited because Santa is coming to Georgetown December 7th for the 39th Annual Georgetown Christmas Stroll! From 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. experience Santa’s holiday parade, enjoy live music, and shop for Christmas presents from local vendors.

The celebrations continue on December 14th at the Wolf Ranch Town Center’s Annual Holiday Festival. Horse-drawn carriage rides, ice skating, and holiday carols are just a few of the activities attendees have to look forward to. The celebration begins at 5 p.m. and goes till 7 p.m. and is free to the public!

Next on the list, is the Nutcracker Performance at the Klett Center for the Performing Arts. This enchanting, one night only performance is from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. December 15th. Tickets are only $5 for students and $25 for adults.

Another event includes a night under the stars at Garey Park. In partnership with Southwestern University, the Williamson County Astronomy Club will be putting together an evening of stargazing. The event is December 16th and it starts at 6:30 p.m. and goes until 9 p.m. Tickets to the event are $2 for Georgetown residents and $3 for non-residents.

The last on our holiday event list is the Central Texas Master Singers Choir Christmas Performance at the First Presbyterian Church, December 17. Tickets are $20 in advance and $30 at the door. The performance starts at 7: 30 p. m. and ends at 9:30 p. m.



All in all, Georgetown has an elaborate list of holiday activities that will ensure a merry Christmas for all.