Sunday, less than 24 hours after a mass shooting in Odessa and Midland, Texas, a new set of gun laws were rolled out and in effect. These gun laws covered new legal measures taken regarding guns on public property, schools both public and private, as well as churches and other places of worship.



There are a total of eight new laws now in effect:



Senate Bill 535: allows Texans to carry guns in churches as well as other places of worship, but still gives those properties the right to ban guns on their premises as long as there are proper signs stating the ban.



Senate Bill 741: does not allow property owners and property owners’ associations from banning the storage of guns on rental properties.



House Bill 121: gives new legal protection to those carrying in an establishment that has banned guns as long as the person leaves when asked.



House Bill 302: does not allow landlords from banning renters as well as guests from carrying firearms in lease agreements.



House Bill 1387: has changed the restriction from school marshals who carry guns at both private and public schools from one for every 200 students to allow more than one.



House Bill 1177: allows Texans without a license to carry handguns during a state of disaster.



House Bill 1143: stops school districts from banning licensed gun owners from storing guns and ammunition in their vehicles in parking lots.



House Bill 2363: allows certain foster homes to store guns and ammunition in a locked location.



In addition to these new laws, there are no laws covering the restriction of carrying assault weapons other than you must be at least 18 years of age to buy one. You can still purchase guns and rifles at private sales and gun shows and no background check is required.



It has been said that a lawmaker from Odessa, Texas (Brooks Landgraf (District 81)) does not believe that the new gun laws would have changed or had any bearing on what took place in Odessa the Saturday before the laws were in place.



The lawmakers are said to meet again in 2021.