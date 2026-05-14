Matcha in their blood. Clad in knit sweaters or jorts and armed with feminist literature. And, of course, superficial to their cores even as they spout words of anti-consumerism, knowledge of Clairo, and a vested (or carabiner-ed) interest in the ending of periods. All attributes of the modern performative man. The term “performative male” or “matcha male” is used largely in reference to the insincerity of Gen Z men. Men who, for whatever reason, seek to attract the female gaze by virtue of knowing who Maya Angelou is. In an earlier era, these men might have been labeled hipsters but nowadays, they are seen as trend-following “nice guys” hidden behind a guise of feminism and eco-consciousness.

Photo by Anna Willson

Since the discovery of such men, the term has since been reclaimed satirically through the trend of Performative Male Competitions, with events in San Francisco and New York drawing men, women, and nonbinary people alike to try their hands at being a performative man for a day.

Inspired by these men and in an attempt to draw attention to the real problems of the climate, SU Environmentalists and Alpha Phi Omega held Southwestern’s first Performative Man Competition.

Along with free matcha and tote bag making, six brave competitors took it upon themselves to prove that they were the most performative man (even if they aren’t a man). The rounds consisted of competitive plogging in search of trash, an assessment of the performativeness of clothing and character, a quiz on feminism, the naming of 10 women, and even an impromptu rendition of “Riptide” by my own beloved pookie, KJ Graziano ‘26. In the end, Peyton Brown ‘27 was crowned the victor, truly assuring us that the best man is not a man at all.

Photo by Anna Willson

Although I personally did not win, the event stands as a reminder that when it comes to environmental action and societal change, we cannot simply pretend to care. While making light of those who read poetry and quote Angela Davis without real knowledge may be funny, it is up to everyday people like ourselves to stand up for the environment. We can do this everyday by reducing single-use plastics, wearing the same outfit hundreds of times, and thinking twice before getting another Labubu to put on our carabiners.