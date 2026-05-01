Since 2023, Two Step Inn has provided people all across Texas to attend a country music festival complete with markets, food, and entertainment. Past performers include big names like Zach Bryan, Miranda Lambert, and this year’s headliner, Chris Stapleton. Despite all of this, however, the most present part of Two Step Inn is the presence of Americana and Western culture embedded all throughout the festival’s crowds. For our third year attending the event, The Megaphone strapped on our ponchos and cowboy hats to document the culture that creates Two Step Inn, and most importantly how the younger generation of fans are taking the reins of it!

The first day of Two Step Inn, which took place on April 18, was abruptly interrupted by bad weather. The Megaphone’s reps did unfortunately get stuck in the storm fallout, but this situation put us in a unique position to talk to multiple attendees. Many people began running from San Gabriel Park to the nearby shopping center for shelter, clad in cowboy boots, jeans, puffer jackets, and baseball caps. This unspoken dress code was very present throughout both days of the festival, and is certainly a more laid back approach to the usual decked out Texan attire. When comparing Two Step Inn to other music festivals like Austin City Limits or Coachella, there’s a certain uniqueness to the crowd that Two Step Inn draws. That uniqueness lies in the combination of people from all kinds of demographics. Two Step Inn is likely one of the few festivals in which you’ll see older Georgetown locals, families from the surrounding areas, and college students from all across Texas. We even spoke to students that travelled almost six hours, all the way from Texas Tech University, to attend this festival. This blend of age demographics is present in every aspect of Two Step Inn, but especially the music.

Photo by Sierra Barajas

Day two of Two Step Inn, taking place on April 19, was packed with a full day of different artists across the festival’s main stages. The Megaphone got the chance to capture exclusive photos of three artists from the Pony Up stage. Our standout artists from this stage included Avery Anna and Cameron Whitcomb. Our personal favorite, Avery Anna, attracted a large crowd of twenty-somethings screaming and singing along to her hit songs, “Mr. Predictable” and “Blood Runs Thicker.” Anna wore a casual bohemian look, dressed in a flowy white top, brown jeans, and pops of teal throughout her accessories. Anna’s outfit and performance was a beautiful mirror of the certain je ne sais quoi that the young women brought to the culture of Two Step Inn. One of the best parts of Anna’s set was her rendition of “Love Story” by Taylor Swift!

Photo by Sierra Barajas

Cameron Whitcomb also brought an electrifying performance and one that was not short of energy. And we mean that quite literally, as he began his set with a backflip off the drum riser! With all of this adrenaline, Whitcomb delivered an impactful performance—one that resonated deeply with the young viewers. He performed his hit track “Bad Apple,” a song about his past struggles with substance abuse and drug addiction. Accidental overdoses are now one of the leading causes of death among adolescents, and there has also been a surge in colon cancer among young adults. Whitcomb’s music and message serve as a strong reminder of the importance of safe consumption and sobriety.

Photo by Sierra Barajas

Another extension of the atmosphere of Two Step Inn is the growing influence of Mexican culture. Mexico was the birthplace of vaqueros and vaquero culture later on became widely known as the American cowboy. Country music in itself is a cultural blend, with its roots stemming from blues, folk, and bluegrass music. Moreover, the most prominent styles of the festival were Americana, Western, and Bohemian; all of which originated across America, Africa, America, and West India. These cultural infusions are the basis of Two Step Inn’s vibe, with food vendors selling classic Mexican dishes like quesadillas and frescas con crema, and markets selling waist chains, cowboy hats, and Indo-Western bohemian clothing pieces.

Two Step Inn brings together a unique mix of people from different backgrounds, cultures, and life stages. And what makes this festival unparalleled among other music festivals is the fresh perspective that the young attendees bring to the event. Outside of TikToks about BigXThaPlug and lots of vape smoke, the young adults offer a new sense of youth and fun that liven the culture of Two Step Inn and provide with a fresh new look.