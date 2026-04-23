As the semester nears its close and students start kicking off their shoes to study for finals and prepare for the summer, seven contenders will be strapping on their best set of heels to participate in the 2026 Big Man On Campus philanthropy event hosted by Zeta Tau Alpha. This annual event is much-loved by students for its unique blend of entertainment, education, and opportunity to help the Think Pink Foundation. Facing off this year were Grant Gaiser (‘28) representing Alpha Delta Pi, Luke Zermeno (‘29) representing Kappa Sigma, Gage Mallo (‘26) representing Alpha Xi Delta, Sebastian Shaeffer (‘26) representing Phi Delta Theta, Nehemiah “Neo” Franco (‘29) representing Delta Delta Delta, Owen Rodrique (‘26) representing Phi Kappa Alpha, and Colin Caskey (‘29) representing Kappa Alpha. The event’s goal? To raise as much money as possible and spread awareness about breast cancer.

While there was no clear monetary goal this year, the aim of Big Man On Campus events at colleges throughout the country is to both raise money and awareness for breast cancer, which affects 1 in 8 women. Breast cancer is also one of the most prevalent cancers, accounting for about 30% of new cancer cases in women located in the United States (Breastcancer.org). If caught early, breast cancer is usually treatable. However, research and treatment can often be lacking, especially in countries with a High Development Index (i.e. countries with high life expectancies, high mean years of schooling, and higher Gross National Income) – in which 1 in 12 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer and 1 in 71 will pass away due to breast cancer (World Health Organization). ZTA’s philanthropy, the Think Pink Foundation intends to aid this by providing support for breast cancer patients, breast cancer survivors, and families impacted by the disease at any stage in their journey (Think Pink Foundation – Why Think Pink).

Throughout the week of April 10th-15th, ZTA hosted several events, including introducing the competitors online, tabling outside McCombs during the “Penny Wars”. In largely digital-based events, monetary donations were translated into points for the would-be champions. These included the two-day Bingo board, with donations translating to the completion of challenges such as dying their hair pink, wearing high heels, or even taking a dip in the Brown Fountain. Digital voters were also able to participate in later events, voting on the best Pink Out all-pink fashion choices and choosing which competitor has the best arms with which to flex on breast cancer.

As the morning of the final day dawned, ZTA announced the current leaderboard, with Alpha Delta Phi representative Grant Gaiser in first place. The crown, however, would be won after the Big Man On Campus Pageant the evening of April 17th.

The pageant itself was a true spectacle of skill, silliness, and all-around fun times attended mostly by Greek Life organizations supporting their representatives. Contestants showed off talents like gloving, piano playing, poetry, and lipsyncing. The contestants also tried their hands at modelling and fashion in a challenge to create the best pink bra-based look. After strutting their stuff, sharing the importance of breast cancer awareness, and tallying points from the attending audience and points gained throughout the week, Grant Gaiser went home crowned as Mr. Southwestern.