Founded in 1840, Southwestern University has seen many students, professors, and others pass through its halls during their lifetimes. Considering the history and location of the university, it may not be all too surprising to think that some of those souls may still tread these hallowed halls. Whether you’re a believer in the supernatural or are simply entertained by a good ghost story, an old university like SU might just be the perfect place to go hunting for ghosts, ghouls, and specters – after all, the creaky floorboards and corners shrouded in shadow may invite thoughts of lingering spirits even if there are none. But here at The Megaphone, we value field research and dedication to our craft, so I will be going beyond the rumors and investigating the history and spectral activity of so-called “haunted” spots on campus. Armed with a phone and a couple ghost-hunting apps, I will get to the bottom of the mysteries. My credentials, you ask? I used to docent at the DeWalt Heritage Center, an allegedly haunted museum in Missouri City, Texas. I both live by and have visited several cemeteries in my time, including the International Order of Odd Fellows (I.O.O.F.) Cemetery near campus. Do I believe in ghosts? Not right now, but perhaps that will change by the end of this experience.

The following investigation was performed by non-professionals in a safe and respectful manner. Please do not disrespect the dead – with or without ghosts. All “communications” with ghosts are not fact but speculative, especially as there were ghost hunting apps used.

Lois Perkins Chapel

Constructed between the years of 1949 and 1950, the Lois Perkins Chapel is one of the finest university churches of its kind. Inspired by the stained glass windows of Europe and aiming to be the beating heart of campus, the semi-Gothic chapel seems like a perfect place for ghosts to haunt. Designed in part by Dr. J.N.R. Score, the tenth president of Southwestern, and Cameron Fairchild, the university architect at the time, ground was broken on the undertaking on September 22nd, 1949 (Southwestern University). Just 4 days before the passing of Score. Could it be that Score still has a presence around the chapel, admiring his finally finished work?

Photo by Anna Willson

Also present at the chapel is a sculpture. Created in 1943 by Charles Umlauf, “Madonna and Child” is a representation of the Virgin Mary and her son, Jesus. Umlauf holds the prestige of being the sculptor with the most public pieces in all of Texas, with Southwestern hosting only one of hundreds scattered around the giant state (Umlauf Sculpture). Erected in memory of South Carolina Easley Root, the statue originally sat at the front of the chapel, where the Madonna could gaze at the cross atop the chapel (Southwestern University). It was later moved in 1981 to the courtyard where it sits today. Moving the sculpture, according to Placing Memory, caused the statue to move out of students’ everyday paths and memory – only to be replaced by the Southwestern seal. A seal thought to cause bad luck and, if walked over, not graduating in four years. Might it be that after years of learning attention and recognition the Madonna statue became a sort of poltergeist, cursing students who walk the path where it once laid?

Alma Thomas Theatre

Almost every theatre has a ghost story. Whether real or made up simply to scare new students of the arts, the Alma Thomas Theatre is no different. According to the 2018 article, “The Ghosts of Southwestern”, alumni have heard the sounds of eerie music floating through the halls – both inside and outside the theatre itself. In addition, some alumni allegedly heard the sound of footsteps on the catwalk even with no one in sight. After all, what ghostly fellow wouldn’t enjoy free nights at the theatre? It is also rumored that the eyes of what is thought to be Thomas herself in her painting will follow students on their way by. Superstition claims that if you look at her in the eyes, she’ll look back – and follow you home.

Mood Monument

Standing outside the newly rebuilt Mood-Bridwell Hall stands a monument to Francis Asbury Mood. The obelisk was erected around the 1890s by the Mood Monumental Society for the sole purpose of honoring his memory after death – and to mark what would be his burial place (Placing Memory). Since then, his remains have been moved to the International Order of Odd Fellows (I.O.O.F.) Cemetery adjacent to Southwestern’s campus. Although “The Ghosts of Southwestern” posits that his coffin may have been moved and re-intered by some well-meaning friends who thought he should be laid to rest beside his late wife Sue, there is no proof of this in historical records. It is much more likely that the re-interment was planned – but still, the obelisk that was once his headstone still stands. Perhaps attempting to commune with spirits there will help uncover what may have occurred to Mood.

Photo by Anna Willson

I.O.O.F. Cemetery

If there’s any place you’d expect spectral souls to linger, it’s likely in a cemetery. The cemetery’s history is directly related to its name – the Independent Order of Odd Fellows Cemetery. Founded by Thomas Widley in 1819, the brotherhood spread from England to the United States, with lodges scattered throughout the countries. The Odd Fellows committed to “serving communities by aiding the sick, supporting the needy, and educating orphans” and aim to continue a “legacy of charity, inclusivity, and unwavering dedication to fostering unity and compassion in an ever-changing world” (Odd Fellows History). The cemetery is also one of the few that allowed the burial of Confederate soldiers after their defectment from the Union and hosts names like Nannie Elizabeth Morrow, the eldest daughter of General Sam Houston and George Washington Glasscock, founder of Georgetown. As of May 1968, the City of Georgetown took responsibility for the cemetery and its departed denizens. Is it possible that some spirits still linger? Will we be able to contact and apologize to George for his having such an unfortunate last name?

Monstrance

Last but certainly not least, we must consider the duly famous Monstrance, created by James L. Acord. Fully titled “Monstrance for a Grey Horse”, stories about the sculpture have led to much speculation and superstition throughout the university – the most prevalent one being that an offering of food to Monstrance will result in a better grade on a test. A 1991 two-part piece by Philip Schuyler details the making and planning that went into Monstrance. It was designed to “hold thirty-three pounds of concentrated Mango Red glaze, safely contained in a stainless-steel canister hidden inside its base” (Schyler). This glaze, coming from Fiesta pottery, was radioactive, only used while Acord bided his time, waiting to work with weapons-grade plutonium. The Fiesta ware is present in the statue, though the actual radioactivity is much lower and less dangerous than students tend to say. Aside from being inspired by bone and fossil, Acord also drew inspiration from religious symbols like monstrances, which are designed to display the Eucharist (wafers and wine) before Communion. In a strange way, “Monstrance for a Grey Horse” was made to serve the same function: a vessel for sacred substance, with radioactive material taking the place of the Eucharist.

Photo by Anna Willson

James Acord has since passed on and is remembered as one of the few artists who dare work directly with radioactive materials. “Monstrance for a Grey Horse”, he claimed, would last at least 300,00 years thanks to the uranium with which it was built. Though we may never know how it came to be that students leave offerings to the Grey Horse, many swear by its powers. It’s not unlikely to see a tour point Monstrance out or have lines of apples, Rice Krispy Treats, or even a rotisserie chicken lying near the statue. Maybe it is the lingering spirit of Acord himself doling out good luck to those who bid his statue favor…or the statue itself.

Investigation 1: Afternoon Sweep (2/28)

To see if any of my proposed “hotspots” were viable, I decided to just go by and sweep the areas before any late-night investigation. I did this with an all that emulates a spirit box, which is said to catch Electronic Voice Phenomena (EVPs). A spirit box essentially sifts through radio stations and words pulled out allegedly come from ghosts. During my initial sweep, the spirit box picked up three distinct and interesting EVPs. The first occurred as I passed Monstrance, upon which I received the word “ritual”. This could possibly be in reference to the ritual aspect of students offering food to Monstrance. Upon sitting in the atrium of Alma Thomas, I received my second EVP of note — “sit”. Lastly, as I passed by the I.O.O.F. Cemetery, I asked if any ghosts there were excited to see me later that night. The response came very quickly…“excitement”. These could all be coincidental, as throughout this investigation we used ghost hunting apps that were created to keep users engaged and might be motivated to detect ghosts where there are none. Want me to do an actual investigation? Ha! Honey, I’m a poor college student. I don’t have the money nor want to buy actual ghost hunting tools.

Investigation 2: Night (2/28)

On my second visit to the Mood Monument, my EVP reader came up with one word — “alone.” Considering I was indeed alone, it was late at night, and I am a scaredy cat. All investigations were paused until the following night near dusk. And I brought in a fellow non-expert to help in my quest — my pookie KJ Graziano.

Investigation 3: Night (3/1)

Now backed by my pookie, we were unstoppable. Armed with the same EVP reader, we aimed to start our investigation at the cemetery until we were faced with true horror – regular guys out on a late-night walk. No offense to them, but we both flinched and I think my heart tried to escape its cage. Even though we spent time at each location, the “answers” we received were vague and often had little relation to the questions asked. The most interesting things we received that night were the word “hate” when my pookie was talking, which we immediately assumed meant the ghosts knew KJ is a hater. The ghosts also told us something about a husband and Christmas – which might mean that my partner has to start working overtime because a secretive specter thinks they should put a ring on it.

Final thoughts

I am no more convinced of ghosts than I was when starting this adventure. After all, it’s a bit harder to believe when your “communications” with those on the spiritual plane are interrupted by ad breaks because you’re not paying a cent. The words that were spat out to us likely came from a randomized word bank within the app we were using and were only relevant by mere chance or postulation on our part. As for the scares? Well, those were likely an accumulation of self-fulfilling prophecy and basic biology. We went in expecting to see or hear something frightening, so therefore every swish of leaves or crunch underfoot sent shivers down the spine. This reinforced the belief in the mind, as it had been seeking out such “scary” things to focus on to prove our anxieties correct. Furthermore, enhanced fear at night is a product of evolution itself. Humans rely very heavily on sight and are much more likely to be on edge when sight is impaired, like at night. This evolutionary trait likely saved our ancient ancestors from nocturnal predators but led to us brave pookies to get scared by even the most unthreatening things. While there is no conclusive evidence for the existence of ghosts, I will not encourage anyone to stop believing. If it comforts you to believe in an afterlife or another peaceful plane of existence here on Earth, go for it. Perhaps the ghosts were right and there will be some connection between husband and Christmas. In the meantime, my good pirates, never forget to #bespookwestern.