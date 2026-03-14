On Tuesday, March 3, audiences gathered in the Alma Thomas Fine Arts Center to witness the debut of the melodic assembly, the Sirena Trio. The Trio is composed of soprano Julia Taylor, mezzo-soprano Liza Cass, and pianist Cynthia Smith. Julia and Liza collectively performed ten pieces of music that dated all the way back to the 1700s and up into the 1900s. These pieces, with some sung as a duo and some as a solo, were an operatic sight to see. The singers not only had marvelous vocal technique, but also conveyed the songs’ emotions and stories through expressive movements and captivating dynamics.

The soprano, Julia Taylor, is no new face to the opera industry or Southwestern University! Dr. Taylor is a part-time Assistant Professor of Voice at the Sarofim School of Fine Arts and has taught many students in the Fine Arts department. Dr. Taylor has also performed in many operas, including the role of Mimi in Giacomo Puccini’s La femme bohème, a role that won her “Best Singer” in the Austin Critics’ Table Awards. Dr. Taylor has been featured on the national stage numerous times. She is a two-time Regional Finalist in the Metropolitan Opera National Council Auditions. She has also had many remarkable performances, including a private recital with the Puccini Foundation and performances of Handel’s Messiah in Guatemala.

Liza Cass, mezzo-soprano, is a professional opera singer and voice instructor of over 20 years. Liza currently serves as the Executive Director of the Armstrong Community Music School, and is the founder of Local Opera Local Artists, or LOLA. Liza also has many accolades, including a “Best Singer” award from the Austin Critics’ Table Awards for her role in the third installment of The Marfa Triptych, Graham Reynolds’ Pancho Villa; From a Safe Distance. Liza’s career in and education in music has spanned many years, making her a seasoned performer and art director.

Pianist Cynthia Smith is a longtime performer who has pursued her career across the country. Cynthia obtained a Master’s in Piano Performance from the University of Texas at Austin, and has served as the Staff Pianist at Mercer University for several years. During her time living in Austin, Cynthia developed a private piano studio and served as an opera pianist with Austin Opera and the LOLA foundation.

The Sirena Trio was a sublime experience that left audiences in awe. The Trio has stated that they will be touring around Texas, and the grand show shall continue forward.