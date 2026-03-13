At the beginning of this semester, two new residential buildings for first and second-year students were inaugurated. These are Jessie Daniel Ames Hall and the one we are going to touch on here, Ella Sedwick Hall. In an initial statement from the university, “Southwestern University Unveils Two New, State-of-the-Art Residence Halls”, Ms. Ella Sedwick was specifically chosen to represent the new freshman building because “[she] has greeted and supported generations of Southwestern students for more than 25 years through her work with Aramark and Sodexo in the University’s Mabee Commons Dining Hall.” But what exactly led Ms. Sedwick to cheerfully greet and comfort hundreds of students every day for over 25 years of her life? And, more importantly, what keeps motivating her to continue on this path? These two questions were the central focus of the Fireside Chat with Ms. Ella Sedwick held on February 18.

Ms. Sedwick’s story began in 1999. She recalls that at the time, she applied for the position on a friend’s recommendation and expected the job to last only through the summer. However, being hired the same day she applied quickly led her to discover a welcoming community that would captivate her and change her plans. What began as a short-term opportunity turned into a long-term commitment, and almost 25 years later, she continues to work in the same place she first entered that day.

When asked how she felt about being nominated to represent the new freshman building, she could not hold back her tears and confessed that she never expected something like this to happen to her. Ms. Sedwick confessed feeling overjoyed by this appointment, as it represents her deep appreciation for the students and their appreciation for her. Last semester, the student body was asked in a Google form to name the new dormitories, with cultural heritage being the main criterion for selection. For this reason, the legacy that Ms. Sedwick has left since the early 2000s not only represents her years of effort within the school, but also how significant they have been for everyone. Whether it was remembering a student’s favorite food, offering kind words during a stressful week, or simply being a familiar and comforting presence in the dining hall, Ms. Sedwick’s company has become a vital part of our student culture. That is why the students and the school are rewarding her for her invaluable acts of charity with this honor, which she herself describes as her biggest dream come true. Ms. Sedwick also confesses that she has always wanted to be remembered at Southwestern University as a monument of welcome, because just as she has been welcomed into the school, she intends to give that same affection to the university community and future generations.

When asked what keeps her motivated to maintain such a lively and optimistic attitude after so many years, Ms. Sedwick smiled and revealed that her thirteen grandchildren are what keep her going every day. When her mother still lived in Georgetown, Ms. Sedwick cared for her from a very young age. This experience taught her to value the impact made by people who voluntarily sign up to always help others without expecting anything in return. That is why, when she sees her grandchildren, they remind her of the fruits of her dedication to her family and inspire her to continue caring for others at the university, even if it is just with a few words of encouragement, to help them succeed as she did with her mother. In addition, Ms. Sedwick explains that her strong Christian faith has also contributed to her enormous tenacity in continuing to impact the lives of this community, because just as she has faith in God, she also has faith that acting with kindness will lead to good things happening. That is why her kindness does not come from obligation, but from the relationships and trust she has cultivated, which have made her a beloved figure on campus.

Photo by Allison Schoen

The fireside chat highlighted not only Ms. Sedwick’s personal journey, but also the values of community and care that Ella Sedwick Hall aims to embody. Just as she has been a constant source of warmth and guidance at Mabee Commons, the new residence now bears her name as a symbol of welcome, support, and continuity for generations of students to come. And as a final comment from this conversation, Ms. Sedwick invites everyone to be the best versions of themselves and to never stop learning.