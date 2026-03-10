On a rainy March night, Southwestern University bustled with life, in extreme but fun measures. The restless mob, composed of students, staff, and family, filters into the Alma Thomas Theater, filled the auditorium to the brim. Eager chatter bounced off the walls as the audience waited for the lights to dim. They all waited for the same thing, one of Southwestern’s most hallowed traditions – SING!

Since 1979, SING! has entertained SU’s masses by inviting Greek life to compete in a sketch comedy competition based on Southwestern’s popular culture. This year, the connecting theme of every performance was “The Amazing Time Machine”. This theme begged the question: What does the past and future of Southwestern look like?

After a short welcome by the head of Greek life, Marshall Crenshaw, the show kicked into full gear with an electrifying performance by the co-ed service fraternity Alpha Phi Omega (APO). Their sketch, titled “I Should Have Taken the Stairs!” followed two Southwestern students who get stuck in an elevator–only to discover the horrifying future that awaits them in the very distant year…2027. Featuring stellar performances by a philomathic triceratops and mold zombie-students, APO’s production served as the perfect example of ‘starting off strong’.

Photo by Carolyn Bray

The Kappa Alpha fraternity (KA) took the stage following a brief piano interlude by student Christopher Bowers ’26. Set in a terrifying future where Logan Paul is President, KA at Southwestern only has three members. These three choose to use the titular ‘“Frat House Time Machine” to travel back to Southwestern’s 2026 class to get to the bottom of where their membership has gone. Amongst other things, this performance contained what some would call a tantalizing rendition of Tate McRae’s “Sports Car”.

Photo by Carolyn Bray

Next up was the Zeta Tau Alpha (ZTA) sorority and their production titled “The Time Capsule”. When the Z and A letters disappear right before recruitment is supposed to start, the chapter President uses a ZTA annual to travel back in time and steal the letters from scenes in SU’s past.

Photo by Carolyn Bray

Following ZTA was the Phi Delta Theta (Phi) fraternity and their skit, aptly titled “The Phi Machine”, which followed the brothers of Phi as they travelled back in time to Ancient Greece after struggling through their philosophy homework. Notably, the Phi’s never actually returned to Southwestern after their Grecian adventure.

Photo by Carolyn Bray

To close out the first round of performances, the sisters of Delta Delta Delta (Tri-Delta) put on their production of “Monstrance by Chance”, which followed a group of students who make the grave mistake of taking an offering to Monstrance for their own. After being catapulted to a universe where all of the frats have “freaky-fridayed”, the sororities were consolidated into one mega group (Alpha Delta Xi Zeta Pi), and the school is now called Jeff Doyle University. The friends must figure out how to get back to the correct timeline.

Photo by Carolyn Bray

Before intermission, Marshall introduces each judge and shares personal anecdotes of why he chose them and how they know each other. The judges included popular SU faculty faces like Dr. Jessica Hower, Robert Phillips, and Allison Everett. Marshall also invited his friend Chris Gardner to be a judge. After a quick fifteen minute break, Pi Kappa Alpha (Pike) leads us headfirst into their performance of “The Pike Couch Time Machine”. This, of course, followed the titular pike couch as it takes brothers on a journey across time.

Photo by Carolyn Bray

Alpha Delta Pi (ADPi) was next on stage with their performance of “Weirder Stuffs” which was totally not a Stranger Things spoof in any way, shape, or form (I promise). When a Dungeons and Dragons campaign leads a group of students to the tunnels below Southwestern, they must fend off mold Trombley and sexy VecDoyle if they ever hope to play their beloved game again. Ending with easily the most exciting kiss of the night, ADPI delivered a performance that won’t be forgotten any time soon.

Photo by Carolyn Bray

Kappa Sigma (Sig) took the stage next, coming into the show as one of the more anticipated performances of the night. When three brothers accidentally travel forward in time attempting the “magic brown challenge”, Monstrance demands that they must bring him back some items from around campus. They try, and fail, to gather a lacrosse stick from Pike, the pug of Trombley, the blonde locks of a Tri Delta, and mold from Mabee hall. Featuring memorable visuals (gay Pike house, anyone?) and live music, this was an amazing penultimate sketch.

Photo by Carolyn Bray

Alpha Xi Delta (AXID) was tasked with rounding out the night, and in my completely unbiased opinion, they delivered. “Billie and Teddy’s Ex-Xi-Lent Adventure!” follows two students who have to stop Trombley from covering Mabee hall in mold so they can get back to their “bogus dorm”. We see Trombley’s troubled childhood (seriously, who even cares about Pepperdine) and watch as Billie and Teddy go on the bumpiest ride of them all, courtesy of the seal.

Photo by Carolyn Bray

After a fifteen minute debrief, and an amazing, engaging solo act by student Jalen Joseph ’27, known as JJ, the judges were ready to announce winners. In the audience-chosen categories, APO had an amazing night, winning three out of the four categories (best performance, best lead performance, audience choice). AXID tied APO for best performance, and ADPI secured best costumes. In the judging, APO was third overall, AXID was second, and ADPI won first prize in the 2026 SING! competition. Overall, this year was extremely entertaining and is going to be talked about on YikYak for weeks to come!

Photo by Carolyn Bray

If you didn’t get the chance to watch SING live, then keep an eye on the Southwestern Youtube for the eventual upload of this year’s wonderful performance, or check out last year’s performance to tide you over until then.