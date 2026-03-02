On February 11th, LatinXcel, in collaboration with Captain’s Academy, warmly invited all members of the Southwestern community, especially Hispanic and first-generation faculty and students, to join together and celebrate the month of love and friendship. This event was designed to honor the vibrant cultures, shared experiences, and meaningful connections that make our community unique and strong.

LatinXcel and Captain’s Academy Palentine’s Mixer helped to foster meaningful connections and strengthen our community; attendees were invited to participate in a variety of interesting and entertaining activities that encouraged creativity, collaboration, and conversation. Participants could enjoy assembling Lego kits, symbolizing the building of friendships and community. They also had the opportunity to design and create customizable keychains, whether to symbolize the union between friends and couples or simply to add a personal touch that reflects their identity and style. In addition, several painting sets were made available to guests, allowing them to artistically express their gratitude and love for their friends, family, and mentors.

To top it off, as a final gesture of affection toward students, the event ended with an informational session on how to use the new networking tool that Southwestern has partnered with, Handshake. This online career management platform, as explained by Captain’s Academy staff members in their presentation, connects students and recent graduates with job and internship opportunities, career events, and resources to help them develop their careers. It allows users to create profiles, search for jobs, and schedule appointments with career advisors.

Through this assistance, LatinXcel and Captain’s Academy hope that students will be better informed to succeed in their careers. Because love and friendship are not only demonstrated through gifts and kind words, true companionship also lies in wanting to guide those close to you, and that is exactly what happened at this event.