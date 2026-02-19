Being one of the few liberal arts schools in the state, Southwestern University holds a unique place in Texas’s collegiate community. An integral part of Southwestern’s rich history is its students; with a multitude of diverse backgrounds, Southwestern’s student culture has developed to form a distinctive identity that stands out amongst Texas universities. One of these characteristics is personal style, a most intimate form of self-expression. The Megaphone sat down with a few of these fashionable students to discuss how they represent themselves through their own apparel. From fabric to jewelry, clothing and accessories have historically been used to communicate one’s culture, morals, and identity tangibly. How does this refined way of storytelling become an expression of personal thought? And what does it mean to represent your authentic self through your appearance?

Photo by Sierra Barajas

“I always like to have something fun, then everything will kind of flow with it,” says first-year student Anabelle Sawyer (she/her) when describing her personal style. In the age of aesthetics and the many arbitrary style categories, Ana finds herself on the abstract side of things. In acknowledging where she receives her inspiration from, Ana noted the role that social media played in the progression of fashion in the modern era. “On social media, they’ll show you how to upcycle things you’ve thrifted, revamp new clothes,” she states, highlighting a positive effect of internet culture in the realm of fashion.

One of the most notable aspects of Ana’s journey with fashion and self-expression is her upbringing. Ana is originally from New Jersey, which she expressed is ripe with deep histories and many different communities. Growing up, Ana was exposed to many different subcultures that fostered her panache. Even more so, Ana stated that these subcultures and the mores associated with them impacted her personal ethics. Ana says, “I feel like more alternative movements were a lot more prevalent or had a major following, where it was a value set on top of style.”

Photo by Sierra Barajas

Ana’s most important values when it comes to shaping her identity can be summed up into one word: authenticity. When asked about the importance of self expression, Ana expressed, “I really hate not being genuine, and I really dislike people that aren’t genuine. Cause I mean, why wouldn’t you be?” It takes a great deal of care to live by your values in the way that Ana does. She, like many other Southwestern students, is a wonderful representation of authenticity in praxis.

Another aspect of Southwestern’s rich and expressive student culture is the unapologetic approach to personal style. Sophomore Zaria Renfro (she/her) ardently exemplifies this approach: “I feel like my style is split in two. On one end, I’m really classic, and then on the other, I’m very, like, eclectic.” Zaria’s elegance can be credited to her upbringing; coming from a family with affluent, Black, Southern roots, to growing up in the urban metroplex of Houston, Texas.

Photo by Sierra Barajas

Zaria also experiments with different artifacts, such as music, fabrics, and visual art, which has influenced the approach she has towards her fashion. When asked about how music influences her style, she stated, “Depending on how I’m dressing is what part of my playlist I listen to.” Zaria credits her personal style to creative, influential individuals like the painter Basquiat and music artists Sade, Erykah Badu, Jill Scott, and Pharrell Williams. Like many Southwestern students, Zaria is someone whose cultural and personal pedagogy is deeply ingrained in her style and the way she chooses to present herself.

On a similar wavelength is the famously fashionable senior student, Mia Santoscoy (she/her). Like Zaria, Mia is often spotted dressed to the nines, with accessories that represent many cultures, but especially her own. She accentuates her outfits with pieces such as a keffiyeh, a traditional scarf deriving from Middle Eastern culture or beaded earrings and braids that have ties to her Latin heritage. When asked about her most poignant pieces, Mia stated, “I think the jewelry that’s been passed down to me…something about jewelry is very expressive because you don’t have to really wear jewelry. It’s an accessory; you add it on.”

Photo by Sierra Barajas

A significant facet of Mia’s style is her activism via her clothing, most notably in the way she accessorizes in professional spaces. “I think that the whole idea of formal business wear…is obviously something that comes from whiteness. So, I try to wear as much color as I can, and wear things that aren’t usually seen in those kinds of settings,” says Mia when discussing her intentionality in dressing “business casual.” She noted how often people of color are encouraged to lessen themselves and their identities to fit in a certain box. But just like in fashion, students like Mia model how people can take up space with their clothing and convey their individuality freely.

In addition to one’s personal folklore, students also represent their lifestyle through their clothing. Characteristics such as interests, hobbies, affiliations, and gender identities can constitute how students introduce themselves. Sophomore J’Lisa Chambers (she/her) states: “I feel like a big part of what influences my style would be my gender identity.” J’Lisa’s signature design is based on androgyny, which is a blend of masculine and feminine styles. J’Lisa stated that since coming to Southwestern, she’s felt more comfortable in representing herself and her identity. Undoubtedly, the diverse culture of Southwestern is created by students and made to nurture their bold personalities.

Photo by Sierra Barajas

In the age of hegemonic thought and the “everything is embarrassing” apocalypse, the students of Southwestern University are a masterclass in individual self expression. Authenticity comes in many different forms, and personal style offers a unique angle to how one perceives oneself. Whether it be the charms on your bag, the stickers on your laptop, or the clothes you can fit into the tiny dorm closets, your genuineness will shine in more ways than one. That is how fashion becomes your voice.