A brand new student organization was founded this semester. What is this organization you ask? It’s Southwestern University’s Artist Association, a place where artists can grow and build community. But what is SUAA all about? That’s a great question, I’d love to tell you.

Photo by Kaitlin Graziano

I met with President Sophie Vogel ‘26 and Vice President Elle Reede ‘26 to talk about what the Artist Association is. They relayed that SUAA is a space for studio art majors and minors to get together and foster community within this discipline. SUAA emphasizes the importance of learning foundational knowledge and important skills, such as marketing, professional development, and providing advice on submission materials. As this club is currently run by graduating seniors, it is important for them to pass on their knowledge to underclassmen, as well as people interested in the field of studio art. They emphasize the importance of having community in your respective major, because it really is incredibly helpful to have mentors in every aspect of life. Since there previously wasn’t a place solely for studio art majors and minors, SUAA takes pride in creating a space where people can learn from each other’s art.

Photo by Kaitlin Graziano

Looking towards the future, SUAA plans to host a big event that’s open to everyone in March. While they are unsure of the logistics, they want to build interest as soon as possible. They are interested in getting visiting alumni, and going on field trips to visit museums and galleries. As far as meetings go, SUAA meets every first and third Tuesday of the month at 5 p.m. in the drawing studio located in the Fine Arts Building.

Vogel and Reede urge students to reach out with any questions, and encourage all to attend a meeting just to see what SUAA is like. I also urge you all to check out their Instagram (@suartistassociation) for more updates. It’s amazing to see a space for an interest that is often underrepresented. Supporting studio art majors and minors will help us all #besouthwestern.