Letterboxd, a film-forward social media app, has often been the stage for some of the most pretentious cinema talk of the modern era. The app’s minimalist design doesn’t leave much to the imagination; a user is forced to display their most recent watches in a row, along with the option to delve even deeper into a person’s soul with the films, lists, and likes buttons, which allow you to see everything in each respective category. However, one line resides above all the rest. It’s the very first thing you see on someone’s profile–their four favorite movies. Yes, out of the hundred of thousands of movies in existence, you are expected to pick four; the perfect four, the most encompassing four, the coolest four. In volume two of the Megaphone film club, beloved Megaphonian’s will be partaking in a question both loved and dreaded by film buffs of all kinds–”tell me, what are your four favorite movies?”

A list of all movies can be found here, and as always, if you are interested in picking up physical copies of any of these films, reach out to the Georgetown Public Library or the library on campus!

Maris Harris’ picks-

Nope (2022, Dir. Jordan Peele): Nope, the third effort by comedian-turned-visionary-director Jordan Peele, is a movie made for creatives. The movie opens with a bible verse: I will throw filth at you, and treat you with contempt, and make you a spectacle. The concept of “spectacle” acts as a thesis statement for the movie, and by interweaving the storylines of two struggling siblings trying to revive their fathers farm and a child-star with a flair for the dramatic and a belief in the unbelievable, Nope sets the stage for the greatest of sci-fi westerns. Plus, its Jordan Peele, who’s known for his ability to commentate on the social/political state of America through the lens of horror. This is easily my favorite movie of all time, and a film that solidifies Peele’s legacy as one of the greatest American filmmakers.

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre (1974, Dir. Tobe Hooper): The Texas Chain Saw Massacre is, in my opinion, one of the most misunderstood horror movies. It garnered a reputation for being everything it is not. It’s not gory–the only true on-screen blood is early in the movie, other than that it is all a suggestion. It’s labelled as a boring, bumpkin-based slasher, even though it was created to critique a myriad of issues in American society at the time. It tackles toxic masculinity, the woes of the nuclear family, issues within the meat industry, and, of course, the ever-present Vietnam war. Not to mention, it acts as a landmark for the slasher subgenre. Whether or not you enjoy horror, no matter what you’ve heard about this film, I beg you to watch it for yourself and uncover the layers behind Leatherface.

Auntie Mame (1958, Dir. Morton DaCosta): A complete 180 from my previous two entries, Auntie Mame is pure camp, pure joy, and pure fun. When his high-strung, conservative father dies, Patrick Dennis is sent to live with his extravagant aunt, the titular Mame Dennis. At its heart, this is a film about family bonds and loving life itself. I find myself enjoying this movie most often at Christmas time, even though it isn’t a Christmas movie–it just has that level of heart. It is endlessly loved by the queer community for its openness (especially considering when it was made!) and Mame’s flamboyance. Cozy, heartwarming, and hopeful, watching Auntie Mame feels like one long dinner party with all your best friends.

The Thing (1982, Dir. John Carpenter): Okay, back on the horror train. The Thing, John Carpenter’s remake of the 1951 film The Thing from Another World, is touted by many to be one of the technically greatest horror films of all time. Following a group of Antarctic researchers, it documents their terrifying fight against a mysterious alien lifeform that can imitate other organisms. Firing on all cylinders, the movie is a masterclass in suspense, world building, and, of course, disgustingly real practical effects. It’s terrifying and can be revolting at times, but it’s also beautifully shot, expertly written, and amazingly acted.

Zoe Hein’s picks:

Breakfast at Tiffany’s (1961, Dir. Blake Edwards): Zoe says, “Nostalgia and sentimentalism are deeply rooted in this movie for me; I grew up watching it and grew up adoring Audrey Hepburn. Her independence and flair in this movie is impeccable.”

Pride & Prejudice (2005, Dir. Joe Wright): Zoe says, “What is there to say really? This is the perfect romance movie and it makes me cry every time.”

Possession (1981, Dir. Andrzej Zulawski): Zoe says, “A new favorite of mine, I cannot stop thinking about it. The acting, the script, the colors—everything about it is uncannily perfect. It is a horror film that grapples with divorce and a woman’s want. Pure want and desire.”

When Harry Met Sally (1989, Dir. Rob Reiner): Zoe says, “It will always and forever be a five star movie that is heartfelt, comedic, and brilliant.”

Gus Papasan’s picks:

Nausicaa and the Valley of the Wind (1984, Dir. Hayao Miyazaki): Gus says, “Nausicaa is adapted from a manga of the same name by legendary filmmaker Hayao Miyazaki, and its adaptation would be the final movie he directed before co-founding Studio Ghibli in 1985. Nausicaa, while technically not a Ghibli film, has all of the hallmarks of classics like Princess Mononoke and Spirited Away, a sense of disney-like wonder and sentiment in a crueler world much less willing to accommodate it.”

Ghost in the Shell (1995, Dir. Mamoru Oshii): Gus says, “Ghost in the Shell (1995) is a gorgeous time capsule of pre-2000s animation, with excellent action sequences and a hauntingly beautiful soundtrack. The aesthetics of the film are good enough to carry many viewers through a confusing plot that, while very interesting conceptually, can struggle to come through on your first viewing. Regardless, if you’re looking for artsy action with a side of existential crisis, look no further than Ghost in the Shell.”

Pacific Rim (2013, Dir. Guillermo del Toro): Gus says“

“GIANT ROBOT FIGHT GIANT MONSTER RAAAAAAHHHHHHHHHHHHH!!!!!!!!!”

“Pacific Rim is an excellent combination of score, action, and spectacle built on CGI that holds up quite well, as well as characters and out-of-action scenes that surprisingly manage to inspire things like ‘genuine emotion’ and ‘interest’instead of ‘Where is Godzilla?’ and ‘When can I watch him punch another building?'”

Aliens (1986, Dir. James Cameron): Gus says, “As a follow up to the horror masterpiece that is the original Alien, the sequel’s slant towards action can be off-putting for some. But if you can get past that, or simply come in with properly calibrated expectations. This film is fucking awesome. Ripley’s second encounter with the Xenomorph menace is filled with action, adventure, excellent effects, and one-liners with just the right amount of ham.”



Grace Hunter’s picks

Rebecca (2020, Dir. Ben Wheatley): Grace says, “This beautiful movie is a remake of Alfred Hitchcock’s 1940 film based on Daphne DuMaurier’s classic novel of the same name. I adore the way in which this movie was filmed and edited, and its poignant story is deeply captivating and perfectly haunting.”

Snow White (1937, Dir. David Hand, Ben Sharpsteen): Grace says, “So nostalgic! Snow White takes me back to my childhood and is so sweet and comforting.”

Being the Ricardos (2021, Dir. Aaron Sorkin): Grace says, “This drama explores the making of I Love Lucy, providing a glimpse behind the scenes into one week of the beloved show’s production. A beautifully heartbreaking story of love, betrayal, ambition, and triumph, Being the Ricardos has altered the way I see I Love Lucy and understand the world.”

Knives Out (2019, Dir. Ryan Johnson): Grace says, “I love the way this masterpiece of a movie tells its story! With a deeply intriguing plot line, the twist to this unique murder mystery will leave you wanting to start the movie all over again the moment it ends.”

Aspen Bouchers’ picks

From Up on Poppy Hill (2011, Dir. Goro Miyazaki): Aspen says, “one of my favorite studio ghibli movies!! It tellsA a life story that could very well be real. twists and turns!”

Little Women (1994, Dir. Gillian Armstrong): Aspen says, “cozy and winter vibes galore!! curl up with a loved one in a blanket and sip on your warm beverage of choice as you get lost in the world of the march sisters.”

La La Land (2016, Dir. Damien Chazelle): Aspen says, “cinematic masterpiece. no notes. please watch it if you havent.”

Hidden Figures (2016, Dir. Theodore Melfi): Aspen says, “just absolutely gorgeous and kills me every time. Understanding where and what we come from is so important!”

Izzy Amdur’s picks–

The Platform (2019, Dir. Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia): Izzy says, “It’s a psychological horror gifted to humanity straight from the Cinema Gods themselves. The movie’s setting represents capitalist society and the characters act as different classes depending on their location within the setting. The movie follows Goreng, a man sent to live in the “Vertical Self-Management Center”, a building with several levels and two inmates per level. A platform of food descends to each level once a day, leaving the inmates with whatever food the levels above them didn’t take. The movie includes plot-twist after plot-twist, and there is never a dull moment. Every single aspect of the movie was thoughtfully included, and nothing goes without meaning. It is such a thought-provoking movie.”

Baby Driver (2017 Dir. Edgar Wright): Izzy says, “a nail-biting action movie with a soundtrack full of bangers. My love for this movie has LONG outlasted the relationship between me and the man who recommended it. As it turned out, the only thing Cody was good at was recommending movies. I digress. Though the movie is chock-full of controversial actors, you couldn’t tell by the impactful nature of the storyline. The movie started out as a music video directed by Edgar White, which he redid years later and expanded into a nearly 2-hour film. 2 hours of attention-grabbing entertainment, methinks.”

The Lego Batman Movie (2017, Dir. Chris Mckay): Izzy says, “1 hour and 44 minutes of pure homoerotic tension between two LEGO figures. This movie is so completely life-changing that I wrote my supplemental college essay about it. Nothing more needs to be said.”

Dirty Dancing (1987, Dir. Emily Ardolino): Izzy says, “an oldie but a goodie. 17-year-old Baby summers at a resort with her family, where she meets 25-year-old dance instructor Johnny. If you can pretend he’s 18, it digests a lot easier when the two fall in love. Ignoring the obvious creepiness and age-gap normalization, this movie was wildly progressive for its time. 15 years after Roe v. Wade passed the decision to establish the right to an abortion in all 50 states, abortion was still extremely stigmatized and taboo. Dirty Dancing broke unwritten barriers and did the unthinkable- portrayed an abortion storyline where the recipient was humanized and given compassion. The movie tackles sexuality, class distinction, and the dangers of illegal and unsafe abortion all in one angsty, awkward, and teen-sympathetic cinematic package.”

Annie Feng’s picks–

Howl’s Moving Castle (2004, Dir. Hayao Miyazaki): Annie says, “It is THE comfort movie for me, it makes you feel like you are being wrapped in a blanket and given a warm hug. Plus it’s Studio Ghibli so every scene is just beautiful to spectate.”

Ne Zha (2019, Dir. Yang Yu): Annie says, “I didn’t think I would get hooked so much on this movie but it is incredible. Really great adaptation of a Chinese mythology with its own spin.”

Ne Zha 2 (2025, Dir. Yang Yu): Annie says, “One of the few instances a sequel is on par, and even surpasses, the first movie. With a collection of beautifully animated action to heartfelt moments, it really reflects the power of animation as a whole.”

The Last Unicorn (1982, Dir. Jules Bass, Arthur Rankin Jr.): Annie says, “A classic childhood favorite of mine. Once you get older, you realize how deep it actually is and how reflective it is of our own society.”