The cutback of SNAP benefits has been a hot topic circulating in the media throughout and after the 42-days-and-counting government shutdown. Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, is the largest food benefit program in America, used by 42 million people in the nation. It allows low-income families to purchase food and seeds. One must apply for SNAP benefits through their state’s program and, once approved, will receive an Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) card loaded with monthly benefits which can be used at grocery stores.

SNAP benefits, which are federally funded, are currently delayed and reduced. SNAP money that has already been loaded onto an EBT card will be honored, however most people will not be able to reload their cards with new monthly benefits. With so many national resources depleted, it is imperative for people to know what they do have access to.

Photo by Kaitlin Graziano

At Southwestern, all students have access to the Pirate Pantry– a food pantry created in 2021 to address food insecurity among our college students. College can be expensive, but the Pirate Pantry is available to give a helping hand to SU students who need it. The pantry is located in room 127 of the Fine Arts Building and is open 24 hours a day. Any enrolled SU student can walk in (without appointment) and select food to take. No records are kept of students who use the pantry.

Any questions regarding the Pirate Pantry can be directed to Vanessa Mikan (mikanv@southwestern.edu).

