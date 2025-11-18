One of the leading topics amongst today’s youth is voting. Key factors such as voter fatigue, suppression, and advocacy significantly shape the contemporary voting experience. This year, Southwestern’s student organizations, SU Votes, NIA, and the Black Student Union, collaborated to host a conference focused on voting and abolitionism. The event was led by Grace Brooks, a reproductive justice advocate and community organizer.

Grace Brooks, born and raised in Austin, received her degree in political Science from Prairie View A&M University. She annually serves as a volunteer deputy registrar for voting in the Austin area. For many years, Grace worked as an advocate and organizer for conversations surrounding voting, LGBTQIA+ rights, and the endorsement of Black women and girls. Additionally, Grace was a part of the 89th legislative session, which took place this summer at the Texas Capitol. The Southwestern conference, however, marked her very first time speaking on a college campus.

Grace opened the discussion by asking a simple question: “Why do you vote?” This question prompted many answers from the present students, allowing for further discussion on voting trends and experiences. Many students reported feeling uncomfortable or intimidated during past voting experiences, which is a form of voter suppression. Voter suppression refers to the intention of preventing eligible citizens from registering and casting their votes. There are many different forms of voter suppression, such as poll watching, limiting polling places, long lines, restrictions on mail-in early voting, voter ID laws, Gerrymandering, and the dumping of registered voters.

When explaining voter suppression in a localized context, Grace stated: “Voter suppression is not on accident. It’s on purpose, especially here in the South. History proves time and time again that these racist systems, that work against our communities, are meant for us to fail. One of those big systems is voter suppression.”

Additionally, Grace touched on voter fatigue. Voter fatigue describes the state in which an active voter becomes disengaged due to constant voting & seeing no progress. This causes a lack of trust in government systems, as well as a general lack of interest in political involvement. “Voter fatigue is real. I know I went through it, especially working what I do. It’s really draining.” Grace continues about the importance of voting and how to prevent voter fatigue. “When trying to remain positive in the elections and overall voting season, it’s important to look back on the wins that we have.”

Grace’s final points in the lecture were regarding abolitionism, the history of the term, and how it is applied within voting. Abolitionism is the political and social movement that worked to end enslavery during the 18th and 19th centuries. A key stance of abolitionism is being against any practice or institution that uplifts or favors capital punishment (such as prisons). Grace discussed all the ways that abolitionism benefited those who were historically marginalized, noting that abolitionism caused a shift in American history. She also went on to name some famous abolitionists, such as Angela Davis, George Jackson, John Brown, and Harriet Beecher Stowe. She continues to explain how abolitionism is a tool that we, the people, must utilize to bring forth change and dismantle systems of oppression.

Grace adds, “As we learn from our ancestors and leaders before us, it is our duty to learn our history…in order to rewrite the better good for not only us, but for generations to come.”

Grace concluded her lecture by reminding the audience of their individual power in furthering the prosperity of their community. She reiterates that abolitionism ties into voting because the issues that are being voted on will leave a mark on generations to follow. “Changing our communities and education system for the better is good.” She concludes, “It is important to continue to uplift your peers…and encourage everyone to read and know their rights. And stand for what you believe in.