Lark and Owl, established in 2018, serves as Georgetown’s own diversity-forward independent bookstore. Located downtown right next to the delicious Monument Cafe and adjacent to the historic town square, Lark and Owl serves as the perfect setting to find your next favorite book! As you step through the door, you are immediately greeted by their romance section, as well as a table that is decorated to fit a certain theme or educate on a certain topic. On one side of the building, you’ll find alcoves lined with new and gently used fiction books. Towards the middle, there is a large horror/thriller section as well as a children’s section in the back. On the other side of the store, you’ll find memoirs, crafting guides, poetry collections, cookbooks, and historic collections. They not only carry books, but also toys, gifts, craft supplies, stationery, and various products from local creators. If you enjoy sipping on iced coffee or munching on a croissant while you shop, don’t worry–Lark and Owl also has its own in store bistro, Alouette!

Photo by Margaret Harris

In addition to the wide variety of merchandise, Lark and Owl also hosts their own book clubs. These clubs cover a variety of genres–no matter what you like to read, you’re certain to find a club you enjoy! All club meetings take place inside Lark and Owl itself, making them very accessible to students whether or not you have transportation. All book clubs have a limited number of openings per month, to help foster a tighter community and a more welcoming space to share your thoughts and opinions. A shelf located next to the check out counter displays the previous month’s selections, in case you are wondering which club is best for you! The book clubs currently offered are listed below.

Lark/Owl General Fiction book clubs

Looking for a broad approach to reading? Want to gain appreciation for all genres and writing styles? I highly recommend checking out the general fiction book club. Because of its popularity, you can join either the Lark book club or the Owl book club–they both read the same material, but they offer different meeting times.

Past offerings include: Piranesi (Susanna Clark), All This Could Be Yours (Hank Phillippi Ryan), Make Your Way Home (Carrie R. Moore)

The Murder of Crows Mystery & True Crime book club

Do you like to scroll true crime tiktoks well past your bedtime, and then stare at the chair in the corner of your room in suspicion? You’ll fit right in! This club uses the broadness of the mystery category to its advantage, and allows you to dig into a variety of settings, characters, and sub-genres.

Past offerings include: The God of the Woods (Liz Moore), Bunny (Mona Awad), We Solve Murders (Richard Osman)

The Odyssey Sci-Fi Fantasy book club

Want to explore far off lands from the comfort of a cozy bookstore environment? Perhaps you want to slay mythical beasts or fly through the galaxy with a latte in hand? Look no further than The Odyssey book club, which focuses on unique sci-fi and fantasy concepts.

Past offerings include: The Great Library of Tomorrow (Ksiega Madrosci), The Most Unusual Haunting of Edgar Lovejoy (Roan Parrish), A Mastery of Monsters (Liselle Sambury)

Photo by Margaret Harris

The Ravens Horror book club.

What’s that noise that goes bump in the night? What book will make you feel the urge to sleep with the light on? You’re sure to find the answers in this book club, which is dedicated to all things spooky, scary, and supernatural. Oftentimes, the books are written with historical or cultural touches, meaning you’ll not only gain a fright from these novels, but also knowledge!

Past offerings include: The Only Good Indians (Stephen Graham Jones), The Whistler (Nick Medina), This Thing Between Us (Gus Moreno)

The Lovebirds Romance book club

Who doesn’t love a good romance book? If the target “booktok” section isn’t cutting it for you anymore, I recommend joining this book club, which frequently highlights stories written by or featuring Queer or POC authors.

Past offerings include: Savage Blooms (S. T. Gibson), The Most Unusual Haunting of Edgar Lovejoy (Roan Parrish), Her Soul For a Crown (Alysha Rameera)

Mourning Doves book club

The Mourning Doves book club spotlights stories related to grief, loss, and tragedy, with a focus on providing a support system to its members. The club focuses on navigating these complex emotions and finding stories to inspire and relate to, all while using a wide variety of genres to do so.

Past offerings include: Climate (Whitney Hanson), The Undead Fox of Deadwood Forest (Aubrey Hartman), The Worried Well (Anthony Immergluck)

All in all, Lark & Owl provides a wonderful community space for those who love literature, a light hearted atmosphere, and a good cup of coffee. If you’re interested in joining a book club, make sure to check out the Lark and Owl website or Instagram for the latest updates, including meeting times.