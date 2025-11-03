Saturday morning

On a crisp autumn Saturday morning in Georgetown, enthusiastic anticipation crackled in the air as alumni students and their families gathered for the Pirates football game and tailgate. This year’s homecoming is a return to the very birthplace of tradition at Southwestern University. The morning was found amongst the vibrant interconnected community with an embraced theme of Rolling Back Home, which encapsulated nostalgia and a daring spirit. A welcoming and enjoyable atmosphere from the tailgate started the morning in the parking lot of the Georgetown ISD Athletic Complex, subsequently leading to the football game proving that spirit runs deeper than the scoreboard.

As athletes, students, and staff arrived at the stadium that morning, there was not a roar of a crowd, but instead the familiar sound of football warmups and a quiet hum of preparation from student organizations and faculty setting up tents with games, music, and food. As the team went through their final drills on Birkelbach field, Southwestern came together to ready the stadium for the Southwestern Pirates, past and present.

Tents and Traditions

The Tailgate was lively and accessible as it was located in the parking lot, with less than a minute of walking to the stadium gates. The layout was densely arranged by a double row of tents, creating an intertwined circle, resembling more of a bustling county fair than a tailgate. The orchestrated tents, photo ops, and activities made the tailgate feel larger, amplifying the energy of the music, laughter, and conversation that filled the space. Walking through the crowds furthered the feeling of a visual tapestry of the Southwestern community. Sororities and fraternities were represented, alongside student organizations and affinity groups, which all created a powerful bridge between the university’s students and alumni.

For the alumni, it was a chance to return to their old stomping grounds. One alumnus noted while commenting on the tents, whether it be student government, Greek Life, Black alumni, or anything in between, this tailgate was a community of reconnecting for these past graduates.

Diving into some of the tailgating tents, the Zeta Tau Alpha’s Lambda chapter’s tent was a hub of purpose and pink, marketing for the end of their “Think Pink Week” for breast cancer awareness. Featuring a pink personalized bean bag toss, like most tents that also had games, a creatively DIY Chevy trunk table, and even a Route 66 themed photo wall. The tent, like other sororities, shows student ingenuity and the collective team effort found amongst all student groups at the Tailgate. An informal interview with a sorority member, Cami Timmons ‘26, who runs their events, shared that for ZTA, it was a charity-packed week leading up to homecoming, including alumni gatherings. “It was easy to plan alongside the school,” said Timmons, reflecting on planning the events.

Photo by Carolyn Bray

This sentiment was echoed by many others who found working the tailgate to be a smooth and rewarding experience. J’Lisa Chambers, ‘28, working at the Alpha Gamma Kappa chapter tent, remarked that working the tailgate was a better and more connected experience than just attending as a freshman last year, also noting that the more participation from students and alumni, the atmosphere that was gathered to celebrate Southwestern unity truly shone through, making the homecoming gameday a community event.

Many school organizations had alumni connections and meetings either on Friday or Saturday, deepening connections between active members and alumni. Families wove through the tents, and the community chatted over free food and merchandise. A highlight for Kappa Alpha, Phi Delta, and Pi Kappa Alpha was the intensely competitive game of dice, students versus alumni. A perfect epitome of homecoming, tailgating: a tradition that continues to grow as more organizations join in.

Tailgate to Kickoff

As noon approached, a mass migration began from the parking lot into the stadium—a mix of current students, families, and alumni who spent the morning at an array of events, from the Jameson 5K to various alumni breakfasts and networking socials. The tailgate was the social core, but the game was the rallying point. The Pirates, led by Bill Kriesel, however, faced a tough challenge against a strong Maryville Scots team in their first-ever conference matchup. Maryville struck first, capitalizing on a fumbled snap from sophomore quarterback #6 Jaxon Sims and returning it for a touchdown. The Scots built a 14-0 lead before junior quarterback #7 Jacob Smith injected life back into the Pirates, rushing for a 16-yard touchdown to put Southwestern on the board.

Although chances of winning sparked from sophomore #34 Caleb Harmon and an interception by sophomore #11 Gilbert Anderson III. The Pirates struggled to contain Maryville’s attacks. A safety and two more Scots touchdowns saw Southwestern enter halftime trailing 30-6.

Photo by Carolyn Bray

Poms and Royalty

The cheer and pom squads took to the field for the halftime show, performing a dynamic routine of dances and stunts that drew cheers from the stands. After the well-rehearsed dance and stunts, the coronation of the 2025 Homecoming Royal Court walked across the field. As the announcers shared each court member’s academic achievements and extracurricular involvement, it was clear these students were the embodiment of the well-rounded Pirate ideal. Alexa Nunez ‘26, a tennis player and an active member of the SU Tri Delta, Theta Epsilon Chapter was crowned by vote for the deserving title Homecoming Queen of Southwestern ‘25. Nunez, from San Antonio, is majoring in Communications Studies and has a minor in English and political science. An amazing student and great tennis player, Nunez’s achievement and her investment in philanthropy embody the meaning of being the best student embodiment of what Southwestern strives for every student. The other royals in the court were Jose Deluna ‘28, Ansh Tripathi ‘28, Gary Sutherland ’26, 6Jackson Feuerbacher ‘27, Jonathan Sanchez ‘25, Caytie Brown ‘27, Elle Reed ‘26, Alexa Nunez ‘26 and Claire Jaubert ‘26.

The final whistle

The second half of the football game saw Smith add a second rushing touchdown, but it was not enough to mount a comeback. For the students working the event, Homecoming was a success. Chambers, a student worker, shared: “When you work at a tent, you are able to know more people and be able to participate.” These two events give students a job and an event to help set up and run.” The final score, 13-44, was a disappointment for a team that now looks to two critical away conference games. Although a loss for the football team, the men’s and women’s soccer teams, and the volleyball team brought home wins the entire weekend.

Southwestern’s mission: bring its family together. The tailgate served as the perfect, vibrant crossroads where alumni could revisit their youth, students could build their legacies, and families could witness the community their students have joined. The game, though a loss, was merely the backdrop for this grand reunion. It proved that at Southwestern, the true homecoming victory isn’t measured in points, but in the enduring connections forged and the tradition, started right here in 1909, that continues to roll on.