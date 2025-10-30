In the center of a quiet academic mall, an annual tradition was setting up alongside communities across the nation, prepping for a night of community building. The space was filled with music, the smell of hot dogs, and the sound of laughter wafting across the sleepy Tuesday dusk of campus nightlife.

The Southwestern University Police Department (SUPD) hosted its 3rd on-campus National Night Out, which occurred on Tuesday, October 7th. The annual community building campaign, which promotes police-community bonding, aimed to bridge the gap between students and officers in a relaxed, positive setting. This event is part of a larger commitment to community policing that takes place across the nation by any and all departments that choose to participate.

In attendance were the officers from SUPD, the Georgetown Police, and the Williamson County Sheriff’s Department, who chatted with students over merchandise and games of cornhole. Logena Eskander called the event “very sweet and very inviting,” when discussing the atmosphere and approachability of SUPD.

Photo by Michael Harrell

The event transformed the entrance outside of McCombs into a resemblance of a community fair. Aramark provided the hot dogs and lemonade that were set up buffet style. Complimenting the freely provided food, students called it “amazing”. Near the buffet, two tables piled high with merchandise such as water bottles filled with goodies, including pens, stress balls, branded bags, and bracelets, all advocating safety messages or promoting National Night Out and Williamson County. These gifts were given to any student walking by, creating another link between the department and the students.

Students who attended shared positive impressions, highlighting the approachability of the officers. “I can go to SUPD and have a conversation; it’s chill,” said Mathew Goleman, who enjoyed the free merch and the friendly atmosphere. A repetitive theme, Anabelle Sawyer offered a revealing perspective: “At first I was scared of the police, but they (SUPD) are a different branch… They are so kind, and they are actually so funny”. A Goal set by National Night Out, reached by our SUPD.

This national event brings the opportunity for local and campus departments to reach out and connect to the community they serve. Other students like Loulou Brown were impressed by the scale. “I didn’t know this was going on across the United States. That’s really cool.”

The importance of these events is the formulated nature of fostering growth for relationships amongst community events. Sergeant Richard Graham explained the national context: “All across the country, everybody’s doing this…to let people know that it’s okay to come together, have a good time with the police.”

Sergeant Graham directly addressed misconceptions, noting the stereotypes that civilians have towards police officers. “A lot of people think the police come here to arrest and cause problems, and that’s not the case.” For the officers, the event was a mission to build trust. SUPD made it clear that their goal and reason for hosting is that they are here for the students. Michael Flat from Georgetown Police highlighted the importance of creating positive personal connections. He stated: “People have experiences with police, and it’s usually negative…we want to show people that we are people too. We can have positive experiences and be there for them.”

Photo by Michael Harrell

SUPD’s goal is to be there for you. Chief Padagon has focused on ensuring the department takes good care of students and faculty. A past highlight of community building between students and SUPD staff would have to be David Camacho. Whose energy recaptures students’ congeniality. “Shout out, Gemacho! Miss him every day,” an SU student says about him. This close and personal environment makes it possible for students to personally know the staff that’s here to help them. “I’ve already met most of the police officers and they are super nice… this is definitely a unique thing(National Night Out). “This event being held on campus is unique, but a smart and needed event, as last year’s Coffee with a Cop and National Night Out have been mentioned as important steps towards connection.

The third on-campus National Night Out was a resounding success, filled with free food, music, and meaningful conversations that helped to reconstruct stereotypes or prejudice towards policemen. It served as a powerful reminder that SUPD’s mission is rooted in partnership and care for the campus. For students, the officers emphasized a simple open invitation, “We are here for you guys”.

