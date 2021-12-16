With the temperature dropping as we make our way through the fall and winter seasons, warm food and drinks give us a break from the freezing temperatures and allow us to have cozy experiences with our friends and loved ones. Around this time of year, my Grandmother would always make her delicious soup. She made up this recipe herself, putting her own spin on a recipe that has been passed down for many years. Today I will give you this special recipe, so you can share this delicious dish with those who bring warmth and joy to your life.

Ingredients:

½ An Onion, Diced

4-5 Celery Stalks, Chopped

4 Large Carrots, Peeled and Chopped

½ A Small Cabbage, Grated

2 Large Potatoes, Peeled then Chopped Into Large Cubes

Six Chicken Thighs

4 Cloves of Garlic, Peeled and Diced

A Small Can or ¼ cup of Tomato Sauce

Oil, Butter, Water, and Your Favorite Seasoning For Chicken

Cooking Instructions: Make Sure You Read ALL of the instructions before you start cooking!

Start off by preparing all of your vegetables and seasoning your chicken. After your preparation is done, get a large pot, put it on a medium heat, add enough oil to coat the bottom of your pot, then add your chopped onion and garlic. After cooking for a few minutes add your chicken and a little bit of butter to the pot and fry the chicken on both sides, until it has a crispy brown skin, (This should take about 10 minutes) After your chicken is cooked, add about 8 cups of water to the pot, or until your chicken is fully submerged. Next you bring the water to a slight boil then leave it on a low heat for about 30 minutes. With this time you could clean some of the dishes you used or make sure all of your vegetables are prepared. After the 30 minutes are up, add about a tablespoon or salt to the soup, then add all your ingredients EXCEPT for your cabbage into the soup. When you have everything added, leave the soup on the same low heat for another 15 minutes. (If the cabbage is added too early, it will get really soggy and the texture will be awful) When the 15 minutes are up, go ahead and add your cabbage, salt to taste, then let it cook for another 15 minutes on that same low heat. Your soup is ready to serve, it can feed about six people, it lasts for 3 to 4 days in the fridge, and about 3 months if its stored in your freezer. If you want to add some more ingredients to your soup you can add cilantro when you add the vegetables, or you can add lime, avocado, or tortilla chips when you serve it.

I hope you liked this recipe, and don’t be afraid to add your own twist to it as well. Hope you enjoy the soup, and Happy Holidays!!!

