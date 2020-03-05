The Southwestern women’s basketball team won their final home game of the season against the Johnson and Wales University Wildcats. The night started off with a win for the men’s team, then the senior night ceremony commenced. The seniors on the men’s basketball team who were honored were: Justin McCormack, Kyle Howard, Joel Martinez, Luke Hicks, Brandon Alexander, and Andrew Puhl. The seniors who were honored on the women’s Basketball team were: Naomi Brown, Cecily Woolfolk, and Zhazze Brown. Cecily Woolfolk was named player of the week after scoring twenty-five points for this game alone. Naomi Brown scored seven points on four shots, one of which being a three-pointer. Zhazze started her last home game with two points scored and five rebounds.

The Pirates wasted no time getting in the lead against the wildcats, up by sixteen by the end of the first quarter. Even though it was the seniors’ night, it was Noel Pratts’ game. She was a powerhouse, scoring six points off of three steals that turned into breakaways. In the first half of the game, the Pirates caused fifteen turnovers and ended the half with 46-24.

This theme continued in the second half of the game, with Evelyn Escuadra and Naomi leading the team with five points each, ending the third quarter sixty-six to thirty-three. The seniors finished the game winning 73-54. This leaves the pirates 8-10 in conference right before the SCAC conference championship this weekend. The SCAC conference quarterfinals game is in Kerrville, Texas on Friday, February 28th against Colorado College.

The seniors finish their last home game with forty-six wins overall. Zhazze Brown had 105 points scored overall, started 25 games, and 39 assists. Naomi Brown scored 100 points in her career, started 11 games, and 25 assists. Cecily Woolfolk has scored 163 points total, started 25 games, and has had 39 assists.

