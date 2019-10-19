The Pirate’s Football season is off to a great start, with one win under our belt already from a 47-7 win at Sewanee last weekend. The Buc’s went into this last game to win it again against the Louisiana College WildCats for our first conference game.

The game started at 6:00pm at the shared highschool stadium behind Georgetown High School. There was a good turnout with fans in face paint and Southwestern Apparel. The game seemed evenly matched at first, with only a 7-0 lead in the first half and Louisiana college fighting hard for a touchdown. Josiah Minniefield had an amazing interception to touchdown in the first quarter that unfortunately did not count.

The WildCats defense, however, could only hold off the pirates for so long as in the second quarter we ended the half with 37-3. The Pirates did all of this without our starting quarterback, Austin Emery, who is out with an injury, letting Sophomore Coleman Kerr have his first career start. The three points the WildCats were able to secure came from a field goal after several incomplete passes to the endline. The half-closed with an interception to a 66 yard run for a touchdown by Rosario Hernadez Jr. At the half, our Pom Squad did a performance to the Micheal Jackson hit “Bad” and the Athlete of the Year awards were given out to Mary Cardone, an athlete in Tennis and Soccer, and Daniel Motgomery Jr. a Baseball player.

The Pirates scored their last points in the third quarter and ended the game with a 50-3 victory. This puts the Bucs in 2-0 for the season and 1-0 for the conference. The pirates are traveling next weekend to face Texas Lutheran University who just defeated East Texas Baptist. With a great start to the season, it will be an interesting fall for our Pirates. Here we go Buc’s!!

