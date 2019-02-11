On January 10th, 2019, the Southwestern Pirates competed against the Trinity Tigers at their last home dual meet of the season. This final meet was also the Pirates senior recognition meet where the incredible senior swimmers were recognized for their dedication and time given to the swimming program here at Southwestern! The senior swimmers recognized were Cara Chin, Erika Dubros, and Peter Robinson where Cara and Peter both graduated a semester early! These three seniors were each paraded down the pool and celebrated for their long and persistent four years as a Southwestern swimmer!

The meet began with the women’s 200 Yard Medley Relay followed by the men’s 200 Yard Medley Relay. The women’s A 200 Yard Medley Relay took first place with a time of 1:52.10 where the men’s 200 Yard Medley Relay also nabbed first place with a time of 1:37.50.

In the women’s 200 Yard Freestyle, Natalie Gierat took first place with the time of 2:02.63, and on the men’s side Peter Robinson and Todd Coachman took first and second places with times of 1:46.07 and 1:48.44 respectively. Carl-Ake Willberg and Connor Moland took first and second places in the 100 Yard Backstroke with times of 53.47 and 55.65 respectively.

After the Backstroke, Reghan Hartsell and Erika Dubros took first and third places in the 100 Yard Breaststroke with times of 1:10.21 and 1:13.47. On the men’s side Alek Argueta and Sean Calvert took first and second places in the 100 Yard Breaststroke with times of 1:00.82 and 1:01.35 respectively.

In the women’s 200 Yard Fly, Ashley Harmon and Summer Newton placed first and second with times of 2:14.75 and 2:24.50 respectively. On the men’s side, Southwestern swept first through fourth place with Dylan Neumann in first place with a time of 1:59.99.

In the women’s 50 Yard Freestyle, Jesse Stovall placed first with a time of 24.70. In the men’s 50 Yard Freestyle Keith Gill nabbed second place with a time of 21.68. Catherine Hiebel placed first in the women’s 100 Yard Freestyle with a top time of 56.74. The men’s 100 Yard Freestyle swept first through third, led by Keith Gill with a time of 48.37.

In the women’s 200 Yard Backstroke, the Pirates took second through fourth with Megan Mick nabbing second with a time of 2:18.69. The men’s 200 Yard Backstroke included Peter Robinson and Connor Moland placing second and third with times of 1:58.91 and 2:06.63 respectively.

In the women’s 200 Yard Breaststroke, the Pirates swept first through third with Rehgan Hartsell leading the pack with a time of 2:34.36. In the men’s 200 Yard Breaststroke, Alek Argueta and Sean Calvert placed first and second with times of 2:15.10 and 2:19.69 respectively.

In the women’s 500 Yard Freestyle, Catherine Hiebel and Ana Sanchez de Tagle placed second and third with times of 5:45.06 and 5:56.15 respectively. On the men’s side, Matthew Oevermann placed second with a time of 5:01.35.

In the women’s 100 Yard Fly, Jesse Stovall secured first place with a time of 59.51. On the men’s side in the 100 Yard Fly, Connor Moland and Caleb Pfeifer took second and third places respectively with times of 54.12 and 54.20. In the 200 Yard Individual Medley, Brynn Stokes took third place on the women’s side with a time of 2:24.53. On the men’s side, Dylan Neumann and Vittorio Kirken took first and second respectively with times of 2:02.31 and 2:02.63.

In the women’s 200 Freestyle Relay, Southwestern’s A team took second place with a time of 1:43.00, less than a second behind Trinity’s A relay team. On the men’s side, Southwestern’s A relay team secured first place with a time of 1:27.37 beating Trinity’s A relay by under half a second. In the women’s 1000 Yard Freestyle, Ashley Harmon and Ana Sanchez de Tagle took first and third place with times of 11:15.69 and 12:16.66 respectively. On the men’s side, Matthew Oevermann and Logan Davis took second and third places with times of 10:22.79 and 10:28.78.

The Southwestern Pirates gave their all this intense meet against their rivals and managed to come out on top. The Pirates secured nine first place finishes, twelve second place finishes and six second place finishes. The Pirates totalled 488.5 total points over Trinity’s 460.5 points beating the Tigers by 28 points! Go Bucs!

