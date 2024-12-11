A long-lasting tradition at Southwestern University is the annual Candlelight service, originally called the Christmas Carol Service. Held in the Lois Perkins Chapel on campus, this year’s services took place on December 5 at 6 pm and 8 pm, marking the 109th year of the long-standing tradition. Candlelight is a tradition that SU alums and Georgetown residents alike hold dear; it is a staple event for Christmastime in Georgetown, bringing together the community through song and spirit. This year, SU’s Candlelight service reached Houston and Dallas, with alums holding their services in those respective cities.

Candlelight follows the Christian tradition of retelling the birth of Jesus, providing the congregation with seven ‘lessons.’ Led by Reverend Dr. Ron Swain, the congregation joined together to celebrate the traditional story of Christmas. For each lesson, a current SU student read a Bible passage.

A critical, key feature during Candlelight is the involvement of the SU Chorale. The choir leads a hymn relating to each of the ‘lessons’ before the readings, such as “Once in Royal David’s City,” “O Come, O Come Emmanuel,” and “We Three Kings.” These familiar melodies aid the congregation in getting into the spirit of the service through song. This year, the Chorale was led by the new choir director, Dr. Bonnie Sneed, and accompanied by the university’s long-standing and brilliant organist Dr. David Polley. For the third lesson, the birth of Jesus, the choir sang “Gesu Bambino” by Pietro Yon for the congregation. Following the mixed sound of the chorale, the fourth lesson, the shepherds and the Angels, was led by a handful of the sopranos and altos, singing “Shepherd’s Pipe Carol” by John Ruter. In the seventh lesson, the light of God in the world, the tenors and basses of the chorale sang “Choose Something Like a Star” by Randall Thompson.

After the seventh lesson, the choir wrapped around the chapel walls singing “Silent Night” as the congregation slowly lit the candles handed out in the beginning. The lights dimmed, and only the shining light of each person’s candle was seen. Once every candle was lit, ushers led the congregation out of the Lois Perkins Chapel as the choir sang “O Come All Ye Faithful.”

This beautiful tradition began back in 1915 and will continue as a staple event at Southwestern University for years to come.