October 17 marked the return of the semi-annual Art Stroll on Georgetown’s square, hosted by the Arts and Cultural Program. Once every fall and spring, participants are invited to partake in various cultural and artistic activities at the square, including artist demonstrations, performances, live music from local musicians, and shopping!

4:00 – 8:00 PM at South Main Arts District Green & Sweet Lemon Kitchen

In front of Sweet Lemon Kitchen, jazz singer Glenda Davenport welcomed people with her beautiful voice and original music. While listening to her mesmerizing voice, patrons were welcomed to a free photo booth, face painting, and mocktails! Next to Sweet Lemon Kitchen stood booths from various artists selling and displaying their original works.

October 17 @ 4:00 – 8:00 PM at Grace Heritage Center

Right down the street, the Grace Heritage Center held its annual Haunted Art House Exhibit, showcasing thrilling and spooky works from local artists! Those who participated in the Art Stroll received the invitation to participate in live improv drawing with different artists in the exhibit, where funny and creative works were brought to life.

4:00 – 8:00 PM at Georgetown Art Center

The Georgetown Art Center’s October exhibition, Entangled, featured works by Virginia Headley Maserang and Samantha Melvinin. They were both present to converse with observers and discuss the inspiration behind their pieces.

Maserang, a contemporary painter, uses a unique medium for her work: beeswax, damar tree resin, and pigment. She has displayed brilliant works with themes of self-reflection, nostalgia, and divine connection.

On the other hand, Melvin uses mixed media to create abstract contemporary landscapes and structures, expressing the uplifting feeling that nature provides her.

Walking out of the wonderful exhibit, patrons’ ears were blessed with the female-fronted cover band Sister Golden Hair, which played an impressive array of ‘60s and ‘70s classics.

4:00 – 8:00 PM at Prima Dora

Photo by Sierra Barajas

At Prima Dora, the public had the chance to witness a live artist at work! Tanner Arnett Marks, a freelance illustrator from Austin, TX, demonstrated his spectacular line work while drawing a fantastical and whimsical landscape that he had spent weeks creating.

4:00 – 7:00 PM at Georgetown Palace Theatre’s Palace Playhouse Location

The Georgetown Palace Theatre provided a wide variety of refreshments. For those over the age of 21, they had a selection of wine that patrons could try for free, and for those under 21, a nice cold water! While taking what they wanted from the charcuterie board provided, patrons were invited to look at the display of inspiring works from other local artists.

4:00 – 8:00 PM at Williamson Museum

The William Museum provided a unique opportunity to witness the works of African artists while learning about the significance of music and drums in African cultures. The sculptures represent different themes relating to each artist’s life experiences. This moving exhibit was made possible by the Nelson Family Life Foundation, of which 100% of the sculpture proceeds support the artists, their community, and clean water initiatives.

4:00 – 8:00 PM at Williamson County Art Guild Gallery

The Williamson County Art Guild displayed various stunning artwork from artists of all backgrounds, commemorating the gallery’s 1st anniversary. While browsing the gallery, art demonstrations, and sidewalk artists, JL Sherer and Friends provided live music to enjoy.

4:00 – 7:00 PM at Georgetown Public Library & Little Lemon

The Georgetown Public Library offered live music from Swing Shift and free treats from Little Lemon for those participating in the Art Stroll. In the Hewlett Room, a captivating screening of the Georgetown episode of “Story of Art in America” took place, featuring local artists and historians who expanded upon the history of art in Georgetown.

4:00 – 7:00 PM at African American Shotgun House Museum

Photo by Sierra Barajas

In front of the Shotgun House Museum, a sweet treat from Scoops Ice Cream was awaited, and they generously gave out free scoops of ice cream. Patrons had the chance to try their delicious and mouth-watering lavender and honey ice cream before entering the main attraction.

The Shotgun House Museum gave free tours of the historic home, which was built in the 1920s. Filled with Black history and historical memorabilia, the house serves as a reminder of what the lives of Black Americans looked like in the 1900s and the struggles they faced and continue to face while fighting for equality.

Photo by Sierra Barajas

The Semi-Annual Art Stroll in the square provides amazing opportunities for local artists to be seen and heard, and it will do so once again this upcoming spring! If you are interested in the arts, this is an event you simply can’t miss!