On October 19, Southwestern’s Orchestra and Wind Ensemble premiered their first performances of the 2024 fall semester at the Sarofim School of Fine Arts. SU students, parents, and community members immensely enjoyed the performance.

The Orchestra took the stage first. Director Ruben Balboa performed many pieces of Latin origin, highlighting the culture and history in honor of Latin Hispanic Heritage Month, which had concluded a few days prior. Pieces included “El Toro,” “Cordoba,” “Jurame,” and “Melodia en La menor.” Following these performances, the orchestra shifted to capture October’s spooky spirit in the “Dance Macabre” and “Waltz of the Wicked.”

Photo provided by the Sarofim School of Fine Arts

Following a brief intermission (and then another intermission to take care of a bloody nose), the SU Wind Ensemble took to the stage under the direction of David Norris in his first year directing at Southwestern University. The band offered a diverse collection of pieces outside of solely march music. The first piece performed, “Traversing Dreams,” was written by one of Norris’ former students who was in the audience.

Both performances were phenomenal and provided diverse perspectives and historical context. Visit the Sarofim School’s calendar website to learn about upcoming concerts and to not miss the fantastic artists’ talent.