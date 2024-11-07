Homecoming has long been ingrained in Southwestern’s culture as a campus. From the first ceremony in 1909 to now in 2024, homecoming has been a gathering for students, faculty, and alumni to celebrate Southwestern University and honor the long-time tradition.

This year is no different. Themed around the German “Oktoberfest”, which happens to fall around the same time of year, Southwestern was appropriately decked out in autumn-themed adornments and inflatable decorations. Festivities began on Friday, October 25, with group pumpkin painting, a “Biergarten” dinner, and a spooky viewing of Hocus Pocus on the Academic Mall to finish off the night.

Events began bright and early on Saturday morning with a Tailgate party and Trunk or Treat hosted by some of the University’s fraternities and sororities at the football game. Present and past Pirates socialized together with freshly grilled snacks and refreshments while eagerly awaiting the main action of the day: the Homecoming football game.

Tailgaters prepare food, photo by Zaria Renfro

Our Southwestern Pirates faced off against the Centre College Colonels on the warm, autumn morning. The team held their own within the first quarter, keeping a tight 7-7 before the Colonels made a touchdown. By the end of the first quarter, the Colonels led with 7-14. By the beginning of the second quarter, Birkelbach Field was sizzling in the heat of the afternoon sun. Cheered on by the vibrant stands filled with fans sporting their black and gold attire, the Pirates won a hard-fought touchdown and tied the game back up at 14-14. This game of tug-of-war wasn’t over yet, though. The Colonels fought back, scoring 14-21. As the clock ticked down to the end of the second quarter, Southwestern tied it back up once again. The first half of the game ended with a tied 21-21. As the two teams rushed off the field to recuperate, the Pom Squad and Cheer Team marched on. Toting their pink pom-poms and ribbons for Breast Cancer Awareness month, the two groups met at the 50-yard line with their heads held high.

The halftime show featured a group performance by both squads to an upbeat and energetic remix of songs. The Cheer Team executed a range of stunts including different pyramids and jumps in the air, while the Pom Squad performed impressive tricks right alongside them, including exciting high kicks and splits. The girls concluded their dance with a kick line and a final wave to the audience before they rushed off the field.

However, their performance did not end here as they quickly recuperated and made their way back onto the field. Yielding Southwestern flags, the Cheer Team and Pom Squad paved the way for this year’s Homecoming Court as they walked on the field.

The Student Government Association made up this year’s Court. Staged on both sides of the field, the representatives were announced one by one. Representing the sophomore class, Kate Dennis and Vedant Polepally led the charge. They were followed by Andie Abell and Jorge Diaz Cuervo for the juniors. Then came Lauren Chisholm, Ryan Corbett, Chelsey Rocha, and Bryce Stiemert for the seniors. Finally came the Homecoming King, Damien Morales, donning the Southwestern cape and crown.

Homecoming King Damien Morales, photo by Zaria Renfro

The football team soon rushed back onto the field, preparing for the final half of the game.

The third quarter began with a touchdown for the Pirates, seizing the lead with a score of 28-21. Centre followed suit, though, tying the game once again 28-28 at the end of the quarter.

However, with the sun beaming down onto the field and the temperature only growing hotter, the final quarter was certainly going to be a battle.

While the Pirates tried their best against the Colonels, the Kentucky natives eventually persevered, seizing the game with a score of 28-38.

Despite the Homecoming Game ending with a loss, it was a hard-fought game between the Southwestern Pirates and the Centre Colonels. The stands were filled with old and new Pirates who rooted cheering until the very end. That same community is exactly the type of spirit that Southwestern is built from.