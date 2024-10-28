The campus buzzes with excitement as Zeta Tau Alpha (ZTA) and Pi Kappa Alpha (Pike) join forces on September 29th to host a pickleball tournament benefiting two meaningful causes: Breast Cancer Awareness and the Boys and Girls Club of Georgetown Texas. This event not only showcases the spirit of philanthropy but also highlights the commitment of these student organizations to give back to their community.

Choosing the Beneficiaries

The choice of beneficiaries speaks to the core values of both Zeta and Pike. Zeta has long supported breast cancer awareness, a cause deeply rooted in their organization. As Zeta Philanthropy Chair Meghan McCormick explained, this partnership allowed both organizations to bring awareness to causes close to their hearts. The tournament offered a way for Zeta to amplify its breast cancer philanthropy alongside Pike’s support for local youth. “I have close ties with breast cancer in my family, so I know how much the smallest amount, even a $5 or $10 donation, can go a long way for people who need it,” Meghan shared. For Pike, choosing the Boys and Girls Club was an easy decision as they wanted to make a tangible difference locally. Pike’s Philanthropy Chair, Caleb Sowell, added, “We wanted to pick a group that was local…and help out our community. It also gives us the opportunity to visit the people we’re supporting directly.”

The Idea of a Pickleball Tournament

The pickleball tournament was inspired by the popularity of the sport among Southwestern University students, especially among the freshmen class. The sport’s competitive yet casual nature made it the perfect choice for a philanthropy event that would be both fun and accessible to all. According to Meghan, this is the second time the tournament has taken place; after a successful event in Spring 2024, the positive response inspired an encore this fall. “We saw how much fun people had with it last year, especially since the courts are right by the freshman dorms. We knew pickleball would be a great way to get people together, supporting a good cause while having fun,” she said.

Expectations for the Event

With an impressive turnout of around 30 teams, this year’s event has already surpassed the organizers’ expectations. Caleb shared that they hoped to raise around $700, which would be split evenly between the two causes. The collaboration between Zeta and Pike also aimed to foster a closer relationship between the two organizations while extending the event’s reach to a broader campus audience. From Greek life to various student clubs, participants from all corners of the campus came together for a fun day of pickleball in support of the causes.

Photo by Zaria Renfro

Impact on the Community

Events like these have a significant positive impact on the community, directing awareness of local issues while simultaneously uniting students with a common goal. Meghan, emphasized the importance of even the smallest donations, saying, “Knowing that everyone’s here for this cause makes a big difference. We’re lucky to be able to have this beautiful day with friends and help make even a small impact for families who need it.“ Reflecting on the success of this partnership, Andi Price, a sophomore who served as a referee, noted, “Partnering with Pike allowed us to reach more people on campus. It’s always fun to have another group on board, especially since it helps us support more causes.”

Message to Supporters

The students involved expressed deep gratitude to everyone who attended and supported the tournament. Caleb shared, “I just want to say thank you to everybody who came out. At the end of the day, it’s about having fun, learning more about these causes, and supporting our community.” Meghan also highlighted the personal significance of the event for her, expressing hope that participants feel inspired to continue supporting charitable causes in the future. “Thank you so much for all the support,” Meghan said. “It means a lot to me personally, and I hope everyone who came out had a great time. We’re looking forward to doing more events like this.”

Future Plans and Collaborations

Looking ahead, both Zeta and Pike have plans for more philanthropic events supporting Breast Cancer Awareness and the Boys and Girls Club. Pike’s next big event is a spring Crawfish Boil, while Zeta hosted “Queso for a Cause,“ an all-you-can-eat queso night featuring a guest speaker discussing breast cancer awareness on October 17, from 7 to 9 PM at the McCombs Ballroom. Collaborations between the two organizations are likely to continue, as they both recognize the value of working together to amplify their efforts.

Takeaways

Jorge Diaz, a junior member of Pike, noted that the pickleball tournament offered a chance to come together with friends and enjoy a friendly competition while supporting philanthropy. “It’s a great way to hang out and help our causes,“ he said. Meghan emphasized the power of partnership, highlighting how the collaboration with Pike expanded their event’s reach and visibility. Andi added, “We had a lot of fun and got to meet new people. Plus, it was great knowing that we were helping out two really good causes.” The Zeta and Pike pickleball tournament exemplifies the powerful impact that student-led philanthropy can have on both the campus and the community. By bringing students together for a day of fun, competition, and charitable giving, Zeta and Pike have not only raised funds for breast cancer awareness and the Boys and Girls Club of Georgetown but also fostered a sense of unity and purpose. As these organizations look forward to future events, they encourage everyone to continue supporting these important causes and to participate in making a difference.